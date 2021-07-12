Movies For Your Monday

Lone Wolf - Kirt Voreis:

Kirt shows that every trail can be ridden differently.Featuring: Philip Fagerberg, Tobias Jangmo, William Stomberg, Tim Hammer, and Mattias Arnedal. Video: Christopher Lanaway.Featuring: Max Fredriksson and Simon Duse. Video: Andreas Karlsson.Featuring: Johanna Kuchler, Evelyn Forsman, Ida Löfqvist, Sophia Fernaeus, Elina Davidsson, Elina Vesterlund, Linda Henricsson, and Niklas Bergman. Video: Paul Wennerholm.Featuring: Anton Thelander, Anton Ullsten, Anton Granberg, and Mattis Linde. Video: Jacob Nilzen.Very serious MTB action going down in the High Cascades from the Freeride Underground.Just flowing around Hobbs.9-minute street and park mixtape from Canada's Weird & Revered crew. Riders (in order of appearance): Tyler Horness, Kostya Chimkovitch, Thomas Henderson, Logan Kirzinger, Jesse Baraniuk, Cary Lorenz, Derek Bolz, Justin Schwanke, George Brunin, Slade Scherer, Andrew MacLeod, and Mark Stanway. Locations: Canada (Alberta and British Columbia), USA (Oregon and Nevada), and Belarus.Hop on trail with us as we take on summer solstice in the best way possible! We set out to ride the longest, roughest, toughest trails we could find in between Vancouver and Whistler BC from sunrise to sunset.Watch Julian Molina and filmer/editor Darryl Tocco's entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Courage Adams and filmer/editor Rafa Alvarez’ entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Broc Raiford and filmer/editor Zach Krejmas’ entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Milton Martinez and filmer/editor Lannie Rhoades’ entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Frankie Spears and filmer/editor Matt Schleyer’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.Watch Chris Colbourn and filmer/editor Spencer Burdock’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.What were once lifestyle fads have evolved into some of the world's fastest-growing sports and are now set to debut on the world’s biggest stage – the Olympic Games. Step inside the journey of three new sports born on the fringes of society – skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing – alongside names like Tony Hawk, Emily Harrington, and Sofia Mulanovich.In TGR’s film Almost Ablaze, Angel Collinson impressed with one of the most talked about segments of the year. Her exploits earned her a nomination for Best Female Performance at that year’s Powder Awards and finalist at the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Enjoy.There is a woman who walks through the streets randomly singing opera. Wherever she goes she is singing, sometimes under her breath, sometimes loud enough for whole blocks to hear. Some think she is deranged, some think she is inspiring.When baseball star Curt Flood rejected a trade in 1969, he challenged America’s pastime and helped spark a revolution that rippled beyond the game.What does it take to compete as an athlete at the highest level?Photo: Riley Seebeck