Movies For Your Monday

Lone Wolf - Kirt Voreis:
Kirt shows that every trail can be ridden differently.
Team SwEnglish:
Featuring: Philip Fagerberg, Tobias Jangmo, William Stomberg, Tim Hammer, and Mattias Arnedal. Video: Christopher Lanaway.
The Role Models:
Featuring: Max Fredriksson and Simon Duse. Video: Andreas Karlsson.
Lightning Thunder:
Featuring: Johanna Kuchler, Evelyn Forsman, Ida Löfqvist, Sophia Fernaeus, Elina Davidsson, Elina Vesterlund, Linda Henricsson, and Niklas Bergman. Video: Paul Wennerholm.
The A-Team:
Featuring: Anton Thelander, Anton Ullsten, Anton Granberg, and Mattis Linde. Video: Jacob Nilzen.
ITHG Presents - The 420 Series EP1:
Very serious MTB action going down in the High Cascades from the Freeride Underground.
Hobbs:
Just flowing around Hobbs.
Weird & Revered - Low Heat Mixtape:
9-minute street and park mixtape from Canada's Weird & Revered crew. Riders (in order of appearance): Tyler Horness, Kostya Chimkovitch, Thomas Henderson, Logan Kirzinger, Jesse Baraniuk, Cary Lorenz, Derek Bolz, Justin Schwanke, George Brunin, Slade Scherer, Andrew MacLeod, and Mark Stanway. Locations: Canada (Alberta and British Columbia), USA (Oregon and Nevada), and Belarus.Evan Wall - Massive Summer Solstice Ride Down Insane Trails:
Hop on trail with us as we take on summer solstice in the best way possible! We set out to ride the longest, roughest, toughest trails we could find in between Vancouver and Whistler BC from sunrise to sunset.
Julian Molina - Real BMX 2021:
Watch Julian Molina and filmer/editor Darryl Tocco's entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Courage Adams - Real BMX 2021:
Watch Courage Adams and filmer/editor Rafa Alvarez’ entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Broc Raiford - Real BMX 2021:
Watch Broc Raiford and filmer/editor Zach Krejmas’ entry into Real BMX 2021, the all-video BMX street contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Milton Martinez - Real Street 2021:
Watch Milton Martinez and filmer/editor Lannie Rhoades’ entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Frankie Spears - Real Street 2021:
Watch Frankie Spears and filmer/editor Matt Schleyer’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Chris Colbourn - Real Street 2021:
Watch Chris Colbourn and filmer/editor Spencer Burdock’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
How Skateboarding, Surfing, and Climbing Became Olympic Sports - World Debut:
What were once lifestyle fads have evolved into some of the world's fastest-growing sports and are now set to debut on the world’s biggest stage – the Olympic Games. Step inside the journey of three new sports born on the fringes of society – skateboarding, surfing, and sport climbing – alongside names like Tony Hawk, Emily Harrington, and Sofia Mulanovich.
Angel Collinson’s - TGR’s ''Almost Ablaze'' Segment:
In TGR’s film Almost Ablaze, Angel Collinson impressed with one of the most talked about segments of the year. Her exploits earned her a nomination for Best Female Performance at that year’s Powder Awards and finalist at the Banff Mountain Film Festival. Enjoy.
Mother's Song:
There is a woman who walks through the streets randomly singing opera. Wherever she goes she is singing, sometimes under her breath, sometimes loud enough for whole blocks to hear. Some think she is deranged, some think she is inspiring.
Rebel Without A Clause:
When baseball star Curt Flood rejected a trade in 1969, he challenged America’s pastime and helped spark a revolution that rippled beyond the game.
The Price Of Gold:
What does it take to compete as an athlete at the highest level?
