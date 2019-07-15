Movies For Your Monday

Huckfest - 10 Year Anniversary Film:
Huckfest is celebrating its 10th year of being an MTB festival! Check out this edit to see what a crazy ride it has been! Put together by Blur Media using all sorts of clips we found from the event over the years. BIG thanks to all who have helped us along the way. It's the people who work as volunteers and the ones who buy a ticket and come hang with us that make it possible.
The BushLeague Movie - Kenny Smith Segment:
Kenny's full part from The BushLeague Movie.
Kollektive Productions - Åre Video Challenge 2019:
Riders: Rémy Métallier and Oscar Härnström. Extras: Timmy Waxhammer and Beatrice Johansson. Filmer: Kollektive Productions.
Lightning Thunder - Åre Video Challenge 2019:
Riders: Alexander Bäckvall, Simon Johansson, and Johan Ekman.
Team Sendy - Åre Video Challenge 2019:
Riders: Max Fredriksson and Anton Thelander Filmer: Robban Gustafsson.
Downhill Southeast Whip-Off:
The riders all take one last practice lap before the competition begins.
Buy Less. Ride More:
We focus on zero pressure good times, having fun and messing about; designing a range of clothing that is suited to just this. No race pyjamas here, or technical looking sports kit, but instead clothing that looks great on and off the bike, yet has the same qualities as performance mountain bike clothing.
Lucky Number 7:
We got out to Mount 7 earlier this spring to sample some of the new trails and play around with some drones. We had an absolute blast and can't wait to get back there! Enjoy.
Crankworx Rotorua 2019 highlights:
Five minutes of the best trick and racing action from the Slopestyle, Speed and Style, Pumptrack, Whip Off, Dual Slalom, and Downhill. Featuring Brett Rheeder, Martin Söderström, Ryan R-Dog Howard, Allan Cooke, Tahnée Seagrave, Greg Watts, Nicholi Rogatkin, Kyle Strait, Billy Meaclem, Casey Brown, Tomas Lemoine, Keegan Write, Anthony Messere, and Peter Kaiser (+ many more).
Please Share This When I'm Killed by Someone Driving a Car:
Cyclists: I made this video a few months ago and was waiting for a good time to share it, but there won't be a good time. There've been some deaths in New York City that hit close to home, with the usual poor response from media and police. I love riding a bike and I think everyone should do it but I'm also scared and I'm angry, and I'm injured now and feeling particularly vulnerable about getting back on the road in a few weeks. I don't want to scare you out of riding, but we're all this together and at some point I just have to put this out there. Motorists: please understand that I hate being in your way far more than you do. It’s your convenience but it’s my life. Support protected bike lanes and infrastructure and we’re all better off. Every cyclists or scooter or pedestrian you see is a taxpaying human being with loved ones just trying to go about their business, and we have to work together and coexist.
Can We Complete The North Shore Triple Crown? - Part 2:
We attempt the ultimate North Shore mountain bike ride: The North Shore Triple Crown. Can we successfully climb and descend three mountains in one day?
Shimmer:
Shimmer represents Vans BMX at its core, with a look into the riders that keep the streets talking, featuring: Ty Morrow, Dakota Roche, Andrew Castaneda, Calvin Kosovich, Sean Ricany, Lewis Mills, Travis Hughes, and Bruno Hoffman. A years worth of travels, friends, clips and memories make up “Shimmer” by Calvin Kosovich and Vans BMX.
Cultcrew Does Germany:
Some of the crew met up with Kilian Roth in Frankfurt, Germany AKA Bankfurt.
Transitoire:
etnies is proud present ''Transitoire,'' the brand new team promo video, that brings with it the introduction of Nassim Lachhab, to the official etnies global team.
Mike:
adidas welcomes Mike Arnold to the team. A gentle giant with pure power and effortless style, Mike has carved out a lane of his own by avoiding what everyone else is doing. Traveling beyond his English hometown of Bristol, this video was filmed and directed by Jacob Harris.
Skateboarding Is Not A Crime - A Dramatic Reenactment:
In a world where skateboarders are blamed for decline of Western civilization, Romanian filmmaker Cristian Radu offers an alternative reality. Here's his award-winning, top-down view of life as he sees it. Two years ago, Radu completed his master's degree in animation, "Skateboarding Is Not a Crime" was his final assignment.
Never Stop Winning:
This team wins. Everyone wins. Victory is when we all win. It's only crazy until you do it.
Where The Wild Things Keep Playing:
Watch the latest anthem for weekend, weekday, and everyday adventurers. From dirt to waves to ice, this is our unapologetic celebration of getting rowdy outside - without changing a thing. Director Krystle Wright brings the next instalment since the wild things never stopped playing.
Candide Thovex - The Wave:
Very cool to see Candide's process unfold.
Where Are All the Bob Ross Paintings? We Found Them:
Bob Ross painted more than 1,000 landscapes for his television show - so why are they so hard to find? Solving one of the internet’s favourite little mysteries.
