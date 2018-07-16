Movies For Your Monday

My Kona - Scott Mackay:
How fun do those trails look?
Wallner Bros – Åre Video Challenge 2018:
Robin Wallner rides the Åre Bike Park. Rider: Robin Wallner. Video: Niklas Wallner.
ONETWO:
Nakoda Mason and Ben Yeager riding in Fernie BC.
Voreis Rides Barcelona:
Been 20 years since I've been to Barcelona, Spain! Hooked up with Sergi Valenzuela (@unclemetal) and filmed some street spots and trail riding around Barcelona. Can't wait to get back next year and shred some more!
De Island:
Just a mashup of clips from life on Vancouver Island. Filmed by: Max Barron & Calvin Huth. Edited by: Max Barron
Teamworx – Åre Video Challenge 2018:
Teamworx from the 2018 Åre Video Challenge. Winner of the ''feel good'' award. Riders: Lina Skoglund and Hanna Jonsson. Filmers: Simon Bo Silverdahl and Alexander Landström.
The Five Year Reunion:
A fine day with the boys in some spooky woods. Riders: Ryan Morris, Ryan Forsythe, Adam Laycock, Andrew Taylor, and Evan McCurrie.
Jaden Chipman - Brainstorm:
Jaden riding BMX at Joyride 150. The kid crushes it.
Glazin'
Summer time fun.
BC Cup Downhill Series - Whistler:
Race recap for the first BC Cup of the 2018 season.
Lovely, Dark, and Deep:
Rider: Brice Shirbach
Exploring A Burnt Forest:
Things got heated when we went to explore, photograph, and ride a burnt forest!
BSD - Best of Transmission:
Having missioned around the globe for two years stacking ridiculous riding clips with the BSD team on over 10 trips it's nearly impossible to choose the best of them, but here we go. This edit marks the two year anniversary of Transmission's world wide premiere in Glasgow with a selection of just some of the highlights from Dan Paley, David Grant, Sam Jones, Mike Jersey Taylor, Matt Allpress, Jason Teet, Luc Legrand, Liam Zingbergs, Kriss Kyle, Reed Stark, and Alex Donnachie's sections from the 2016 BSD Transmission DVD.
Andrew Reynolds - The End:
A classic.
Andrew Reynolds - Stay Gold:
One of the best segments ever.
Andrew Reynolds' "Made Chapter 2" B-Sides:
Drew was Skater of the Year in 1998. Think about that for moment before you watch him absolutely crush it for the next 6 minutes. Whether it’s the fountain of youth or unrivaled drive, he’s still at the top of his game. We all know what he’s accomplished over the years, but seeing these high speed ledges lines in the B-Sides is so damn rad.
Andrew Reynolds - Home Field:
It wasn’t the palm trees or the beaches or the silver screen that pulled Andrew Reynolds to LA, it was skateboarding. Skateboarding is also what eventually made LA home and what kept him there as he made his mark as an icon within the sport, industry and culture.
All In - Official Trailer:
ALL IN - Matchstick Productions 2018 epic ski film, delivers a first of its kind experience. This concept is spearheaded by a talented group of hard-charging women who wanted to disrupt the male-dominated ski film formula. Skiing isn’t exclusionary. True fun in the mountains can be shared by everyone. This isn’t your typical “Women can shred too” film, this is a kick-ass ski film that just happens to feature as many women as men.
Northern Elements:
BC's northern Coast Range is a wild place with a big heart.
Iran - A Skier's Journey:
“Should we go?” Chad Sayers and Forrest Coots decide, indeed, they should. Upon arriving in Iran, they are welcomed with profound warmth, stunned by the immense beauty of the landscape and culture. Threaded through Tehran’s bustling bazaars to Isfahan’s dazzling mosques, the two skiers get a glimpse at the complex dichotomy that divides public and private lives in Iran. As journalist Elaine Sciolino writes, “Iran can be dazzling, and light-filled, a reflection of its complexities; but it can also be cold, confusing, and impenetrable.” To travel to Iran is a reminder of the virtues of travel itself. Nothing is as it first appears. At private ski chalets atop slopes of the Alborz and Zagros mountains, rules and customs relent.
