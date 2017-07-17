Movies For Your Monday

Exploring BC Backroads - Vanderham and The Coastal Crew: As mountain bikers, the draw of Della Creek was obvious. Which of us hasn’t dreamed of rolling out of bed and dropping right into a 1000 meter descent before breakfast? Ride it in the right conditions and it might just be your new favourite.









Camelbak - Heli Trip: Shooting the new 2018 Camelbak products with Robin O'Neil and Katie Holden.









Loam is Great: Ryan Gardner and Scott Countryman love loam.









Level Up - Starosta Yura: Trick machine.









Good Times at Northstar: Raw footage of Jonathon Simonetti at Northstar. Video: Brian Cahal.









Weird & Revered - Indoor Refuge: Indoor parks are your friend once winter hits.









Châtel Trip 2017: Good times riding Châtel Bike Park. Thanks to Mr. Vink and co. for building another sick line!









Legends of Dirt - Episode 1 - Jacob Tooke: The first episode of the Legends of Dirt series highlighting the SilverStar Bike Park team riders. Jacob Tooke starts off the series with his enduro racing background finding all the creative lines in the bike park!









Will Greenfield: Steezin.









Mount Sleza: Riding my home mountain.









Twin Power: Getting wild in Germany.









Youngblood: You cannot break the cycle. Fresh young talent is always hungry and on the hunt, aiming for your spot. Youngblood celebrates this fact. Video: Spacecadet. Rider: Teodor Mavrodiev.









Jeff Lenosky Trail Boss - Schooners Trace Brown County Indiana: Check out THE trail that was the inspiration for the Trail Boss Video series. I had heard that this trail was considered "unrideable" for years so I had to check it out!









FailBoss - Schooners Trace, Brown County Indiana: Sometimes you're the Boss and sometimes mother nature will remind you who's really in charge.









USN Racing - 4X ProTour 2017 - JBC Track Preview: The World's most technical 4X Track is challenging all the riders. This run was good enough for 10th position for Scott as he looks to improve for racing.









Garrett Reynolds - X Games Minneapolis 2017: Reynolds wins another gold.









Gary Young - Shred Till Dad: Pulling double duty as father and supreme human on a bike, Gary Young's "day at the office" is a bit more entertaining than most.









Cultcrew - Vick Behm 01: Vick slays it on the track and in the streets.









The Body Corporate Trailer: A full length feature staring the Antihero team in New Zealand. Coming to skate shops & iTunes July 25th.









The Malibu Fable: Peak Performance presents "The Malibu Fable" a ski adventure film in remote and un-skied mountains surrounding beautiful ocean inlets in BC, Canada. Dave Treadway and Willie Goldman explore first descents in the mountains and share in the adventure with Dave's young family down on the ocean.









The Dock: This looks like a good time.









