Movies For Your Monday

After years in Denver, DJ Brandt chose to settle in Cedar, southern Utah. A new daily routine riding mega spots with friends and having the funnest times on a bike. Sounds good to us! "I’m really excited to put out this video because I feel like it is so different from anything I’ve put out in the past. We tried to capture a bit more of the lifestyle and things outside of riding that make living in southern Utah so enjoyable. For the builds and riding I also tried to push a different direction, create some super unique features that highlight style and fun more than anything else. Filming in Utah in the spring is so difficult due to spring winds and random storms but luckily I had a great team of filmers who stuck it out and really brought this project to life. Much love to everyone involved and I hope y'all enjoy the video!” Rider: DJ Brandt. Video: Tory Powers.
Corey Martinez x Levo SL:
Corey Martinez has deep roots in BMX, but he's digging out room for himself in the MTB world fast!
Rad Wahine:
Yeti Ambassadors Emma Olofsson and Robin Goomes take to the air aboard their SB140's and SB165's show what the New Zealand summer is all about, shredding and kicking it with friends. Video: TiltShift Studios.
Welcome To Green Hill:
Thomas Vanderham, Wade Simmons, and friends visit the Greenhill Bikepark. Take a look at the newly built tracks and see how they liked it.
Blackpoint - Jake Murray:
A question I try to ask myself before doing anything in life is, “will I regret doing this?” Sometimes laziness or complacency can creep in, and I find this question helps me want to chase visions. Sure enough, no regrets were had after finishing this project with @jabrome_murray. I wanted to capture the moody, dank tones of the coast mid spring, and who better to highlight that than Jake! The guy oozes style, and is a pleasure to watch. I hope y’all enjoy this one!
Jackson Goldstone - Forekaster:
There's a 100% chance of fun in the forecast. Join Jackson Goldstone as he rips on the redesigned Maxxis Forekaster tire.
RAW - Skills With Phil Gives Cumberland A Goodnight Kiss:
Phil Kmetz rides Cumberland, BC. Trails courtesy of United Riders of Cumberland.
We Got Lost Bikepacking The Gulf Islands:
Bikepacking, again! This time we’re gravel biking for four days across BC’s Gulf Islands.
Barcelona Days:
As the pandemic made it impossible to continue our ''Barcelona Days'' MTB street series over the last few years, the stars finally realigned and allowed us to continue what has now become a tradition at The Rise. As not everyone is lucky enough to reside in a region with year-round warm weather, there's no better winter escape plan than jumping on a plane and heading to the mecca of street riding; the beautiful Barcelona. We also invited some other riders to join us and have been amazed by the response, I mean how sick is it to see guys like Emil Johansson shred the streets? Now enough with the chit chat, sit back and watch nine riders make Barcelona their playground for 13 minutes of pure MTB street riding!
Disruptor: @joeyforesta
dis·rupt·or /disˈrəptər/ noun a person or thing that interrupts an event, activity, or process by causing a disturbance or problem. "The film follows his evolution from Hollywood star to political disruptor" a company or form of technology that causes a radical change in an existing industry or market by means of innovation.
Fracture - Felix Prangenberg:
Cologne, Germany is home to a wild selection of talent so when Felix Prangenberg picked up an HMC 150, it was a no-brainer to start work on a full-length video with the locals. Fast-forward two years and after a bunch of hard drive nightmares, 'Fracture' is the result, and oh boy is it a good'n! Soundtrack, riding, filming all VERY on point. You know what to do. "Fracture is something we started a few years ago when we all just needed something to film for. Cologne has probably the biggest BMX scene in Germany and there are just way too many talented people in one place to not film a video. I (Felix P.) just got more into filming over the years so I bought myself an old HMC 150 which we started filming this video on. I had no idea what I was doing when we started (I still don’t) but I knew that we were all having the best time ever while doing it. So we all just kept going with the idea in mind to film a full length video. After a year and a half of filming and having a good amount of footage the whole project was on pause for a while. While I was editing a video part of Jordan Godwin and myself I accidentally dropped the hard drive which all the footage for this video was on. A lot of files were either partly damaged or completely gone. It took a few months to eventually get most of the footage recovered by a professional for a couple hundred euros. Deadlines never really work so we filmed for almost another year after all this happened and saying that we just want to film another 1-2 months to finish the video. All these people in the video motivate me more than anything and mean the world to me. I hope everyone enjoys the video as much as we did filming this!" - Felix Prangenberg
Anthony Perrin - Bienvenue!
Cruise with Anto and the rest of the Kink family currently living in Barcelona, Spain to celebrate and welcome Anthony Perrin to the Kink Pro Team!
Stay On The Train - Nathan Goring & Louie Mire:
5 days, 617 miles, 8 trains, 2 riders, 1 missing tent pole, 143 beers, and 1 hell of a time! The concept for this trip was pretty simple: catch a train from London to Cornwall, ride some bowls, camp along the way and have a good time. We started off from London Waterloo Station and headed down to Penzance (Cornwall) on the Friday. We had a rough idea of where we wanted to go so worked our way around a few towns and parks for the next few days using nothing but trains and pedal power whilst camping and sleeping where we could until we ended up on the edge of Cornwall in Saltash and caught the train back on the Tuesday.
Vincent Milou - Parenthèse:
A short video by Yentl Touboul featuring Vincent Milou shot on location in Paris.
The Story of China Banks:
In a city full of iconic terrain, the bricks of China Banks represent hallowed ground. From Julien to Duffy to Shao and T-Funk, this is our humble homage to a legendary spot.
Coast 2 Coast:
The Vans Japan skate team presents their first full length skate team video, Coast 2 Coast, filmed entirely in Japan; from the southern coasts of Okinawa all the way to the north of Hokkaido. Featuring skating from Cocona Hiraki, Daiki Hoshino, Hina Maeda, Junnosuke Hasegawa, Kihana Ogawa, Mami Tezuka, Raido Tajima, Rio Morishige, Sakura Yosozumi, Shogo Zama, Shor West, Sota Tomikawa, Toa Sasaki, Yuma Takei, Yoshiaki Nagado, and Yushin Hashimoto. Video: Kyota Kamei.
The Secret Of Bottom Turn Island:
Snowboarder Alex Yoder searches to the ends of the earth for the lost art of "snow-surfing" only to find the answers he seeks on Bottom Turn Island.
Streets Of Lagos:
Shot on location in West Africa, 'Streets of Lagos' provides a rare insight into the lives of Nigeria’s first generation of rollerbladers. What was once a niche sport that saw widespread participation across the globe in the late 90’s has emerged in 2020 as a fringe subculture in the streets of Lagos. Originally used as a way to navigate the city’s dense traffic, today, a select few use their skates as a form of self-expression, something which can be hard to find in one of the toughest cities in the world. The story is told through the eyes of Daniel Ogbogu, Lagos’ strongest up-and-coming street skater, who gives insight into the struggles of daily life in Nigeria and the strength that skating gives him. He is joined by travelling professional athlete, Brian Freeman, who seeks to nurture the sense of community he sees in these talented youths and to help them find sense in the chaotic world in which they live.
Free To Run:
After completing the TOR330 race four times, Stephanie Case’s next goal in sight was the TOR450, all while working behind the scenes to organize an all-women expedition in Afghanistan with Free to Run. These women include Zeinab and Zahra, who represent not only Free to Run’s ethos but the spirit of many other women in Afghanistan who believe in education and progress. This is a truly unique moment in history through the lens of Stephanie’s unshakeable strength and incredible belief in the power of the women around her.
Paving Tundra:
The Brooks Range is one of Earth’s largest roadless areas. In 2013, the State of Alaska proposed building a 225-mile industrial access road to facilitate the construction of an open-copper pit mine near the village of Ambler. This would be the largest road construction project in Alaska since the development of the Dalton Highway in 1974. The Ambler Road would parallel five subsistence communities, cross 161 rivers and streams (two of them designated Wild and Scenic Rivers) and pass through Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve. The Ambler Mining District and proposed road serves as habitat for salmon, whitefish and sheefish as well as a crucial migration corridor for Alaska's largest caribou herd, the Western Arctic. Eleven Village councils have passed resolutions against the road’s development. In 2016 we traveled 350 miles along road corridor into the Brooks Range to question the meaning of progress and ask what may be lost if the tundra is paved to Ambler.
