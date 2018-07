Movies For Your Monday

Coastal Crew x Turbo Kenevo:

Brandon Semenuk - Vicious Circle:

Paradise with Kirt Sorge & Garett Buehler

Lyon - Benoit Coulanges:

Pano Shreddin' Vol 1:

Maydena Madness with Baxter Maiwald:

Vosk:

My Year So Far:

Friday Afternoon:

Whistler DH - RAW Wheel Smashing:

#1 B.C. Premier Downhill Series - Whistler:

Alex Donnachie BSD Transmission Part:

Alex Donnachie - Ascent:

Tom Dugan - 48 Hours in Seattle:

Volcom's "Terminal Tourist" Video:

Hawaiian Holiday:

Don't Mess With Girl:

Let Us Roam - Arto Saari:

The Flood:

Jackie Chan - How to Do Action Comedy:

That trail looks incredible!Riding compilation segment from 2006-2007. Cool to see how far Brandon's riding has progressed over the past decade.Shredding big mountain lines. Video: Solos Productions.Rider: Benoît Coulanges. Video: Pierre Henni.Spent the weekend in Pano riding hero dirt with sweet friends!Ripping.Kolya Tsymbalov and Ivan Kunaev ride the the best freeride spot in Moscow. Thanks to Kirill Benderoni for digging.Throwing dirt with the homies and sending gaps.A quick cruise on Mount Geoffrey with @jodyrutherford at the helm.2018 Whistler BC Cup.Race recap for the first BC Cup of the 2018 season. Video: @zane_simmonds.Alex Donnachie drops some serious street science in the final part from the BSD Transmission DVD.For the past year, Alex Donnachie has travelled the world with legendary filmmaker Richard Forne in search of the most unique and technical street setups he could find. This is the result.One of the craziest enders we've seen in a while.Louie Lopez, GT, Pedro Barros, Provost, and Milton Martinez dipped below the border to meet up with the Volcom South American team and spots were laid to waste! That BMX track is next level…After the Hell of a Paradise ramp contest on Waikiki, the Adidas squad scoured Oahu in search of stoke, including a mandatory visit to the infamous Wallows ditch.The Girl squadron trekked out to Texas, shredding ditches and abandoned buildings en route to the Death Match in Austin. Hell, even McCrankers made the trip!A short film about one of the greats.After flooding the ice in Rossland for 40 years our beloved 1972 Ford 3000 tractor is being retired. This is his story.Some filmmakers can do action. Others can do comedy. But for 40 years, the master of combining them has been Jackie Chan. Let's see how he does it.