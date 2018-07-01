Movies For Your Monday

Coastal Crew x Turbo Kenevo:
That trail looks incredible!
Brandon Semenuk - Vicious Circle:
Riding compilation segment from 2006-2007. Cool to see how far Brandon's riding has progressed over the past decade.
Paradise with Kirt Sorge & Garett Buehler
Shredding big mountain lines. Video: Solos Productions.
Lyon - Benoit Coulanges:
Rider: Benoît Coulanges. Video: Pierre Henni.
Pano Shreddin' Vol 1:
Spent the weekend in Pano riding hero dirt with sweet friends!
Maydena Madness with Baxter Maiwald:
Ripping.
Vosk:
Kolya Tsymbalov and Ivan Kunaev ride the the best freeride spot in Moscow. Thanks to Kirill Benderoni for digging.
My Year So Far:
Throwing dirt with the homies and sending gaps.
Friday Afternoon:
A quick cruise on Mount Geoffrey with @jodyrutherford
at the helm.
Whistler DH - RAW Wheel Smashing:
2018 Whistler BC Cup.
#1 B.C. Premier Downhill Series - Whistler:
Race recap for the first BC Cup of the 2018 season. Video: @zane_simmonds.
Alex Donnachie BSD Transmission Part:
Alex Donnachie drops some serious street science in the final part from the BSD Transmission DVD.
Alex Donnachie - Ascent:
For the past year, Alex Donnachie has travelled the world with legendary filmmaker Richard Forne in search of the most unique and technical street setups he could find. This is the result.
Tom Dugan - 48 Hours in Seattle:
One of the craziest enders we've seen in a while.
Volcom's "Terminal Tourist" Video:
Louie Lopez, GT, Pedro Barros, Provost, and Milton Martinez dipped below the border to meet up with the Volcom South American team and spots were laid to waste! That BMX track is next level…
Hawaiian Holiday:
After the Hell of a Paradise ramp contest on Waikiki, the Adidas squad scoured Oahu in search of stoke, including a mandatory visit to the infamous Wallows ditch.
Don't Mess With Girl:
The Girl squadron trekked out to Texas, shredding ditches and abandoned buildings en route to the Death Match in Austin. Hell, even McCrankers made the trip!
Let Us Roam - Arto Saari:
A short film about one of the greats.
The Flood:
After flooding the ice in Rossland for 40 years our beloved 1972 Ford 3000 tractor is being retired. This is his story.
Jackie Chan - How to Do Action Comedy:
Some filmmakers can do action. Others can do comedy. But for 40 years, the master of combining them has been Jackie Chan. Let's see how he does it.
Title Photo by: Dylan Sherrard
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
1 Comment
Post a Comment