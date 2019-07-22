Movies For Your Monday

The Park Progresses - Finn Iles:
Back to his humble beginnings, the "Go-Fast" kid re-visits some of the old trails he grew up on while exploring the new singletrack cut in Creekside, Miss Fire.
Rémy Métailler - Utah, Land Of Freeride:
Filmed by @branson_kendall and @harkanfilms.
Wasteland - Freeriding Eastern Europe:
Freeriding Bulgaria's largest abandoned open pit coal mine. A new zone with great potential for progression. Rider: Nikola Hristov. Director: Alex Kristanov. Cinematography: Pehlev, Kristanov, Bobby Ingilizov, Stefan Nikolov. Drone shots: Pehlev, Nikolaj Najdenov.
Evgeny Kurnikov In Krasnodar:
This spring I lived in Krasnodar where I trained in XSA Training Park, the best park in the country. Video: Andrei Kot.
Testing Out My Mojo:
After about 15 years of using a dirt jumper for every type of riding, I finally got a trail bike. Having fun climbing all the stuff I couldn't with the dirt jumper. Ride, Film, Edit: Matt Slager.
Enduwriggles:
Wriggles goes enduro,1 man.
Dusty Nightmare - Hervé Roos:
Hervé ripping.
CLIF Slopestyle - Up & Comers:
Every athlete competing in the Fox US Open CLIF Slopestyle this week has a story. These are the stories of FMB Gold competitor David Lieb and up-and-comer Kaidan Ingersoll, who will be competing in his first FMB Bronze event on American dirt.
Zwar Brothers In Les Gets:
The Zwar Brothers might not have the same support or pit set up as the factory teams but they're still managing to lay down some impressive results. This is an insight into their race weekend on the global stage at the Les Gets DH World Cup.
Follow the Fraser:
James Doerfling, Tom van Steenbergen, and Kyle Norbraten follow the Fraser River north through Canada, building and riding features along the way. Their trek takes them past their hometowns, towards unridden territory.
Trey Jones - Wild Child:
Some seriously stylish and technical riding in this one.
Brandon Begin x Fit:
Brandon Begin, is back with another video part showing off his unique riding style. You're in for a treat!
Being - Chris Joslin:
To avoid the encroaching gang life surrounding Hawaiian Gardens, California, Chris Joslin’s grandmother introduced the young skater to El Dorado, the nearby skatepark in Long Beach. The rest is history.
Propeller - A Vans Skateboarding Video:
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greg Hunt and featuring full parts from some of the biggest names in modern skateboarding alongside appearances from legends and true pioneers, Propeller presents a sweeping snapshot of modern skateboarding that only Vans can deliver.
"Do A Kickflip!" With Eric Koston & Crew In Downtown Los Angeles:
Eric Koston and Dan Plunkett take part in another cathartic day of yelling at kids (and one of them has a Monster kickflip).
Follow Through:
People have opinions about skier Caroline Gleich: Inspirational. Gumby. Social media star. Role model. Model masquerading as a mountaineer. At sixteen, she stumbled upon a copy of the cult classic guidebook The Chuting Gallery. Irreverent and wonderfully arbitrary, the guidebook lays out a set of 90 ski mountaineering lines across Utah’s Wasatch Mountains. They were difficult and dangerous. When she first said out loud she wanted to ski them, she was met with laughter. “Maybe it was because I was five feet tall, or I was a little blonde girl, but I remember that clearly — and it didn’t feel good” says Gleich. After a decade building her skills, Gleich set out to complete her vision and become the skier she dreamt of being. “Follow Through” is a story of loss, belonging and desire for respect. In this age of hyperconnectivity, which voices do we choose to hear and which do we ignore?
Thabang:
Thabang Madiba somehow found his way into the world of trail running and in the last few years has become everyone’s favourite in the South African trail scene. He lives in Ga-Rankuwa township, without a mountain in sight… or a physio, chiro or dietician for that matter. But through hard work, dedication and passion, he has won the South African Trail Running Championships multiple times and was the first black South African to represent the country in Trail Running. He has become a hero in his community and is hoping to inspire a new generation of youth through the sport of trail running.
Offseason:
As Major League pitcher and cancer survivor, Daniel Norris is used to taking some hard knocks. But living out of his van during the offseason provides a sort of “reset” button for the everyday grind.
Banking On Bailey:
Ryan Bailey lives and thrives in one of the smallest corners of Idaho amongst one of the most rippin’ rivers in the country - the North Fork of the Payette.
Adventure Not War:
Adventure Not War is the story of three U.S. veterans traveling back into the mountains of Iraq on a mission to heal wounds and experience the country and its culture without the shadow of war.
