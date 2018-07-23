Movies For Your Monday

Mark Matthews - Island Summer: @mmatthews
enjoying June on Vancouver Island. Video: Scott Secco.
MTB Demo Reel:
A collection of shots from videos I have filmed past to present with clips from Ray George, Simon Silver, Jack Fogelquist, Ryan Nyquist, Brandon Semenuk, Connor Gallart, Harrison Smith, Christian Wolfenbarger, and Dillon Pratt. Many good times!
Whistler Classics With Duke Millington:
Duke Millington takes on the Whistler classics in the early season before Garbo opened up.
Red Bull Rampage - Remy Metailler VS The Rain and Wind:
One of two runs I did that day because of the rain and wind. Only had a few minutes to hit every jump on the lower section. Video: LJ Tirado.
Rehab:
Three months after Majo broke his femur, pelvis, and ribs he is back riding again. A part of his rehabilitation process he's been riding flow trails. Rider: Majo Skultety.
BC Cup - Sun Peaks:
Race recap for the Second BC Cup of the 2018 season.
Air Voltage Chatel:
Good times on the legendary Air Voltage trail.
Reece Wallace - Road to Rampage:
The last rock roll is one of the craziest things we've seen in a while.
Wreckoning LB:
Congratulations to Norby for signing with Evil Bikes.
Perfect Whistler Mountain Bike Build - New Bike Day:
FINALLY my 160mm Trek Slash 29er is built, I've been waiting for this day for months and can't wait to go shred around Whistler and Squamish on this beast. It's insane, easily the best bike I've ever owned... probably will ever own!
USN Racing - 4X World Championships 2018 - Val Di Sole, Italy:
Scott Beaumont lines up in the gate for his 25th World Championships in Val Di Sole, Italy.
Kevin Peraza - Being:
Raised by supportive parents in a BMX-focused family, Tucson, Arizona local and two-time X Games gold medalist Kevin Peraza has emerged as a multi-faceted contender across BMX disciplines. This is his story.
GT - Vantastic Voyage:
The GT team made their Vantastic Voyage down the east coast to Florida for warm weather, cool spots, fun parks, and Swamp Fest. It was a motley crew consisting of Brian Kachinsky, Albert Mercado, Dan Conway, Leandro Moreira, Jeff Ludwig, Kody Bricen, and Jordan Grandinetti shredding all sorts of terrain and having an awesome time!
FitBikeCo Stampede:
Austin Augie, Ethan Corriere, Jordan Hango, and Matt Nordstrom visit Calgary, Canada
Bob Burnquist's "Dreamland"
Among the most influential skateboarders the industry has ever seen, Bob Burnquist is still innovating. Here, Burnquist grants his fans exclusive access to the private domain in which so many of his contributions to skateboarding were born, his backyard in Southern California, better known as "Dreamland."
Bob Burnquist - BEING:
The story of one of the alltime greats.
Bob Burnquist - ''Extrememly Sorry'' - Full Part:
Burnquist's part is timeless.
Bob Burnquist - ''The Firm: Can't Stop'' - Full Part:
Old but gold.
The Curve Of Time:
Due to climate change, ski seasons will be markedly shorter by 2050. Lower elevations will receive significantly less snowfall. Professional skiers Greg Hill & Chris Rubens peer into the future and have a conversation with their future selves, contemplating the sobering forecast and the impact their thirst for adventure has on the very environment that sustains and fulfills them. With an eye on the clock, they launch themselves into an experiment: can they each remain committed skiers while significantly reducing their carbon footprints?
Who Is America?
A sneak peek of Sacha Baron Cohen's new series.
Title Photo by: Liam Wallace
