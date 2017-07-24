Movies For Your Monday

Jesse Melamed rides Whistler Steeps: Jesse Melamed showing off on one of the steepest, loosest trails in Whistler. Apparently, riding Jaws this fast is good practice for EWS racing... who'd have guessed?









Shredding the PNW - SD x NW: Standard Def x Northwest Getting it while the getting is good. Steamboat, Baker, Olympic Peninsula and everywhere else in between. Bikers: Carson, Jason, Kasper, Trevyn, Nate, and Andrew. Surfers: Mike and Ian. Snowboarder: Zac. Video: Andrew Burns.









Jérôme Caroli - Swiss Precision: Jérôme Caroli aka Crevette is a Swiss Downhill racer from Wallis. Watch him destroy the slippery track of Monte Tamaro with his fluid style.









Who is Ricky Federau? One of Canada's greatest xc racers.









Travel [Style II] - Ryan Middleton: Ryan Middleton tackles a typical Scottish summer with some style.









Valiant: Featuring: David Lieb, Alex Leibrock, Ryan McGary, Nick Fix, and Josh Haygood.









Red Sunday Sessions - Drone: Just bought myself a drone so thought the jumps would be the best place to test it out.









Joe Aldridge Raw: One lap through the Whistler River Jumps with Joe Aldrige.









The Annual Teton Pass trip - 2017: Lancey Pants Crew members @merica99,



Lancey Pants Crew members @thudson2 @jazorblast , and @dirtworks911 at it again with their annual Jackson Hole / Teton Pass trip the past weekend. Comment who has the nicest hiney below.





Real BMX 2017: Check out the entire broadcast of the World of X Games Real BMX 2017 show.









Colton Walker - BMX Dirt Gold: Colton Walker wins the gold medal in the BMX Dirt final, Sunday at X Games Minneapolis 2017.









Kevin Peraza - BMX Park Gold: Kevin Peraza wins the gold medal in the Toyota BMX Park final, Saturday at X Games Minneapolis 2017.









One Shot - Courage Adams' BMX Line in Madrid: As an athlete, getting one continuous line dialed is tricky enough as it is, without adding into the mix city streets and a cameraman in tow. Taking to his adopted hometown of Madrid, BMXer Courage Adams spins the tricks in this seamless line.









Nyjah Huston's "OMFG" Part: What happens when you ask Nyjah if he has any footage laying around? You get 4 minutes you won't soon forget.









DCP’s Surf/Snowboard Segment (from INTO THE MIND) DCP's Surf/Snowboard Segment (from Into the Mind) is a visual exploration of water's behaviour in various states, and an inquisition to its effect on those who interact with it. Featuring legendary snowboarder DCP (David Carrier Porcheron), as he surfs and snowboards interior British Columbia and Costa Rica, this segment lulls the viewer into that wonderful and content state of hypnosis experienced while riding pow.









Drop Everything - Official Trailer: Join Matchstick Productions for the ride along with Mark Abma, Markus Eder, Eric Hjorleifson, Michelle Parker, Sammy Carlson, Cody Townsend, Elyse Saugstad, Tanner Rainville, Chris Rubens, Aaron Blunck, Sander Hadley, Connery Lundin, and more!









The Man & The Sea: Free one's board from fins, and free one's self - the philosophy of one of Australia's great authentic surfers.









Kelly: Slater is a legend.









The Ultimate Running Machine: After a brutal mugging left him with traumatic brain injury, John Pierre decided to ‘suit up’ in a neon cape and lightning bolt socks, emerging as the New York running community’s very own superhero.









Brandon Semenuk Raw 100 V3: We've had this on repeat all week.









