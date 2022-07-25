Movies For Your Monday

Kurt Sorge - This Is Home:
Just downriver from Nelson, British Columbia, professional freerider Kurt Sorge has hand-crafted a compound that dreams are made of. Originally designed to progress his freeride career, Kurt's backyard has become not only a world-class proving ground for local freeriding hopefuls but also a way to reflect on the simple pleasures in life. After traveling the world for many years and competing at the highest levels, Kurt returns home to B.C. to find peace and solace in the mountains. Really big jumps, a small cabin, and mountains as far as the eye can see are all Kurt really needs for his humble existence. Addicted to the unlimited hang time and vast mountainous terrain, it's clear that Kurt has found his place in this world. Huge trains on the backyard jumps, solo freeriding deep in the mountains, and a quick dip in the local creek, This is Home. Directed by: Harrison Mendel
Brandon Semenuk & Kade Edwards - Parallel II:
Two riders, two interconnected tracks, and a second take on a timeless idea—welcome to Parallel II. Brandon Semenuk and Kade Edwards converge on a new course built outside of Kamloops, BC to deliver proximity riding and filming like never before.
Brandon Semenuk & Ryan Howard - Parallel I:
You’re probably pretty used to seeing Brandon Semenuk on his own with his releases from Revel Co, but with his first video project of 2019, Semenuk flips the script and brings R-Dog along to create Parallel.
Simon Johansson - Swedish Style:
Simon Johansson is a perfectionist—a rider not looking for fame but one who focuses on excellence. In his latest edit, Simon showcases his beautiful style on his hand-built trails in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Elliot Jamieson EP:
Elliot Jamieson fuses his flair for the eclectic to create the perfect pedal-powered mixtape. Video: Cole Nelson.
Hayden Zablotny - Fuel For Thought:
This one has been a looooong time coming. There are some projects that are just worth spending the time to make sure you get right, and this was one of them. Hayden is as dedicated as they come, and If you’re not convinced of that already, then I’m sure you will be. - Logan
William Robert - Pure Satisfaction:
“Pure Satisfaction” is the next episode in the Write Your Own Chapter video series. It showcases William's love and addiction towards mountain biking in the desert. This video project was an important one for him. He always wanted to go to Utah, spending a few days in the desert with friends and build what they want to ride. It was not easy at all to go somewhere that you don’t really know but this is also part of the game. Let’s call it adventure time!
Tail Gunner - Kirsten Van Horne:
There’s no such thing as a boring dog walk in this household. In the heart of the Kootenay's, it is not uncommon to see dogs and their owners sharing the trails. Kirsten Van Horne is an absolute weapon on the bike and it's no surprise her dog Maggie is as well. Maggie is no stranger to sending it down steep chutes, long rock faces and big jumps. She takes after her owner Kirsten Van Horne, when it comes to being a mountain biker. With no lack of trails to explore in this region, this pair can keep their morning walks interesting every morning!
Alfie Stephens - Trapped In New Zealand:
At the end of 2019 Alfie Stephens and his partner Molly left the UK for a three month holiday in New Zealand. Having just returned two and half years later, their experience has been something entirely different. In this video Alfie teams up with Callum Hayes to share some bike riding and highlights from the trip. Favourite pie in NZ: Veggie Pie, Una Bakery, Christchurch. Video: Callum Hayes.
Evan Mercure - Made For Fun:
Evan Mercure is rad! He and his bikes are the epitome of having fun whether on the trail or down the local dirt jumps. Sit back and enjoy two minutes of pure MTB fun!
Alex Hiam - Magic Powers:
In the latest film from Vans BMX, “Magic Powers,” Vans team rider Alex Haim proves that the possibilities in BMX are infinite. The past few years of isolation without travel have somehow ignited his mystical abilities, opening a new space for creativity and self-discovery. To Alex, this project was therapy in the form of self-expression that transcended the limitations of reality. Alex’s sage words of advice after coming out on the other side of this magical journey were: “ Never Give up. Trust the process. Have faith and follow your heart.”
Joe Foley - Are We Good?
The last couple of years have been tough for Joe Foley, with injuries keeping him off his bike, but this year he's been turning it around and we're super excited to show everything Joe has been up to recently. First off is a new edit by Kieran Cooper, filmed around Hull and Sheffield. It's always a rollercoaster of emotions seeing Foley ride and this new video is no different, delivering all the scares and entertainment in equal measures. Strap yourself in and enjoy the ride! Are We Good? ...yeah, I think we're good!
Sam Grace - Welcome To Colony BMX:
Sam Grace has been repping Colony for a while now and for the past few months we've been working on a welcome video with Sam. Oh man did he go hard for this!
Hoa:
Hoa is a short skateboarding film for Thank You Skateboards that was shot exclusively in the residential neighbourhoods of Los Angeles County. The film is a nod to every skateboarder's early experience of skating the (often less than ideal) terrain of their local neighbourhood and making do nonetheless.
Vincent Alvarez's "Great DIY Adventure":
Vincent's been clockin' in with Dickies for a decade, lacquering ledges, reviving spots, and stacking clips. Here he tosses on the safety vest and pours some 'crete in the street.
Satan’s Drano “Hurricane Sauce” Video:
Satan's Drano brings the heat again with more lightning storms, tornadoes, and lots of hurricanes courtesy of Heavy Metal Chuck. Wilmington's Mark Gonzales, Kevin Shealy, and their fellow hot-sauce heads bring in the backup.
Joe Dante’s Battle With Hollywood:
Gremlins 2 rules.
Ojo - Koldo Illumbe:
A little something from the recent Indonesian monsoon season, searching for conditions that shine just a couple times a year.
Richard Permin - Chroniques D’Hiver:
For more than 10 years, Richard Permin (freeride skier) has traveled the world in winter to bring back the most beautiful images possible. 10 years living in the shadows and focusing only on performance. Since 2016 he's been working with Maxime Moulin (director) and after two big projects, it was time to do things differently, it was time to take advantage
Ice Ball:
A short documentary centred around Will Steger, the legendary polar explorer, as he inspires a community by preserving the forgotten craft of ice harvesting.
Photo: Sterling Lorence
2 Comments