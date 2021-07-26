Movies For Your Monday

Isaiah 40:31 - Self Shot Edit:
Super excited to present the self-filmed video I've been working on for a few weeks now. Filming this has made me realize how long it takes to self-shoot a video, but it's been super rewarding. Massive thanks to everyone who made this trail a possibility!
Evgeny Kurnikov - 2021:
What could be better than a new bike and riding one of your favourite spots? Thank you to Valery Bekishev and Kirill Zamaraev for their help in filming!
Madeira Island Cliff Trail:
Definitely the wildest thing I have ridden. The last day of the trip brought us to this very old hiking trail down to the beach. Anything to get a beer at the beach I guess.
Deadforest II:
Bikes! Now, more than ever.
Blueprint:
Blueprint started with a simple idea - to show sections of trail come to life before the viewer’s eyes. Once we broke ground here in Cumberland, BC, the abundance of good dirt was the ultimate inspiration to challenge ourselves to build something that pushed our creativity further than we had planned. The corners were just asking to get stacked bigger, faster, and smoother! We visualized, developed, and pushed the limits to create something special for all riders to enjoy: a hand-built, blue square level flow trail you’ll want to lap all day long. I hope our story inspires you to get creative, contribute to your mountain bike community, and have fun with it! For trail builders the trophy is so much more than the trail, it’s an extremely rewarding process. When you have a good crew to share those moments with, it adds a whole new layer of passion to it. We owe many thanks to Shimano, the United Riders of Cumberland, and Mosaic Forest Management for making this project possible. Video: Scott Bell.
Mike Hopkins - 154km Canada Day Ride:
The Canada Day Challenge is simple: ride as many off-road KM's as Canada is old. Started when Canada turned 150 and this year the cookie crumbles at 154km. This year the temperatures were set to spike at a scorching 40 degree's Celsius (107 F), so there were no illusions it was going to turn into a suffer-fest, but the big question was... would we crack? Get beat by the heat and have to tuck our tails and head for the shade? Support Crew: Traharn Chidley, Luna and Illiera Hopkins, Sal and Lincoln Erwin. Buds: Kevin Erwin, Joe Hopkins, and Ben Burwash. Filming: Simon Hillis.
Kurt Sorge - Demesne:
Bringing the dream of having jumps in the back yard to life! Welcome to Grohmania.
Christian Rigal - San Diego Flow:
Christian Rigal swaps tarmac for trail, flowing through the dusty goodness of his hometown hills in San Diego, California aboard his SCOTT Ransom.
Mike Hoder - Fake BMX:
Hoder is always a rider who has been best captured while out chilling, having sessions with his homies. We decided to use the homies to film a Hoder part and this is the result. Bang bang.
What A Huckin’ Video Part:
Mike “Hucker” Clark has been busy putting in work on this full length edit for some time now with fellow rider and filmer, Matt Cordova. Hucker lays down some heavy moves from dirt, park, and ditches. Don't let that "Hucker" laid back personality fool you, he's all business in this one! Video: Matt Cordova.
Cultcrew - Woodward 2021:
Some of the Crew went on a Edventure to Woodward Camp East. Nothing but summer fun with the homies.
Lizzie Armanto - Chasing Tokyo 2021:
She’s one of the best skateboarders in the world. In “Chasing Tokyo 2021,” by Nathan Fitch, Lizzie Armanto recounts her award-winning career as she prepares for the 2021 Summer Olympics.
Axel Cruysberghs - Real Street 2021:
Watch Axel Cruysberghs and filmer/editor Don Luong’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
Jake Anderson - Real Street 2021:
Watch Jake Anderson and filmer/editor Geoff Browne’s entry into Real Street 2021, the all-video street skateboarding contest brought to you by ESPN's World of X Games.
There Will Be Doping Cheats at the Olympics This Summer:
The World Anti-Doping Agency has the gargantuan task of taking performance enhancement drugs out of sports. VICE News looks at why their struggle to achieve that goal is far from over.
How The Tokyo Olympics Became The Most Expensive Summer Games Ever:
Before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were delayed a year by COVID-19, they were already the most expensive summer games. Experts estimate they will cost more than $26 billion. The extra year added at least another $2.8 billion.
Jackass Forever - Official Trailer:
Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast.
Unbroken Ground:
Unbroken Ground explains the critical role food will play in the next frontier of our efforts to solve the environmental crisis. It explores four areas of agriculture that aim to change our relationship to the land and oceans. Most of our food is produced using methods that reduce biodiversity, decimate soil and contribute to climate change. We believe our food can and should be a part of the solution to the environmental crisis – grown, harvested and produced in ways that restore our land, water and wildlife. The film tells the story of four groups that are pioneers in the fields of regenerative agriculture, regenerative grazing, diversified crop development and restorative fishing.
Calling From The Coral:
Coral reefs have existed for 400 million years, but due to climate change, they're currently on track to disappear within a few decades. As a deep-sea scientist studies coral reefs from a submarine in the Red Sea, he opens up to his daughter about his hopes and fears for the future of coral reefs on a rapidly changing planet.
Fairy Creek - The Last Stand:
Over the past 10 months, Fairy Creek has become an epicentre of public outcry for the permanent protection on ancient forests. This ecosystem is the last intact, unlogged watershed on southern Vancouver Island, but the story is far bigger than Fairy Creek itself.
Photo: Emrik Jansson Photography
