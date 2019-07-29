Movies For Your Monday

Shift:
A classic film from 1999 featuring Wade Simmons and Andrew Shandro.
Conner O'Brien - The PNW:
Conner O'Brien riding some of his favourite local PNW trails.
420 Trail - Charly Schildknecht:
After many days of hard shaping with his crew, Charly shows us the 420 trail! Shot in Alsace, France.
One Day with Marek Łebek:
A new edit starring Marek Łebek.
LoosefestXL 2019 - Friday's Session:
Mad respect to all the pilots earning air miles!
Local's Summer On The East Shore - Anthony Santos:
Lake Tahoe in the fall is a special place; the summer crowds have left, the days are still warm and long, and the locals regain their free time to pursue their passions. I teamed up with rider Anthony Santos to document just that - a local ripper getting after it in early October, capitalizing on recent rain, warm days, and empty trails.
Whistler Bike Park 2019:
All the boys finally made it to Whistler and got rowdy! New Dirt merchant, A-Line, and Crabapple Hits were way too good!
2019 Western Open Canada Cup:
Video: Dylan Siggers/ARE Films.
Mission Control:
Watch Mike Hopkins, Micayla Gatto, and Reilly Horan take on the Mission in one continuous shot, straight down the mountain.
Kill The Clock:
In the world of mountain biking, a clock is nothing more than a mechanism of comparison. It is a ruler whose ticks we've defined as degrees of skill, and to which we've linked our ambitions together into the unified pursuit of victory over one another.
Calvin Kosovich - Headlights:
Calvin Kosovich has the distinct ability to be good at pretty much everything he chooses. From massive rails, to technical wall rides, to grinds, Calvin's Headlights section runs the gamut of precision and heavy.
Mike Gray - After Dark:
After Dark the streets of Toronto shift from avenues of commerce to a nocturnal playground for the night owls and street artists. Areas that are off limits during daylight hours are open to those who venture in the shadows after dark. Headphones in and music on, Mike Gray flows through the shadowy streets to bring you his latest edit that aims to capture that feeling of freedom After Dark.
Broc Raiford - Walkways:
Broc Raiford follows up his "Passageways" video part with a similar yet different approach. This time taking things to the plethora of sidewalk spots that most just cruise by while on the way to the session. Broc sniffs out the road-side gems from LA county to Santa Ana and delivers just as you'd expect.
Tony Hawk - Battle Commander:
Very cool to see The Birdman putting out a street part at 51.
Jamie Foy's "306" Part:
The Big Pinch has a pro shoe and he kicks off the celebration with two minutes of face-melting footy from the streets of Barcelona. Congrats, Foyska!
High 'N Dry:
Keys to a drained water park and free rein to skate everything in sight?! Yes please! There are a lot of epic spots out there but this is truly insane terrain. And apparently upside-down ollies are a thing now...
Being - Colby Raha:
Dubbed “The Golden Child” at a young age, Colby Raha was raised on two wheels. From BMX riding to motocross racing, the Raha family pushed for Colby to achieve professional supercross status. But Colby Raha burned out from racing at age 15 and started exploring the freestyle aspect of both BMX and motocross. The road wasn’t paved with immediate success though. Through the ups and downs of learning to live life outside the boundaries of race life, Colby Raha stumbled. But he got back up, dusted himself off and got back on the bike. Channeling his aggression into freeriding, Colby Raha is now one of the most respected freestyle motocross riders in the world. And he’s done it all on his own terms. This is Being Colby Raha.
Slacker:
Pushing limits is nothing new. That’s precisely how performance levels trend skyward. But what if we told you there was a place, deep in the deserts of Utah, where the lines of progressive sports blur while simultaneously apexing to new, unfathomable realities of what’s possible? Enter G.G.B.Y. (Gobble, Gobble, Bitches, Yeah). The informal, annual gathering at the aptly named Fruit Bowl, outside Moab, organically draws envelope-pushers of all shapes, sizes, and disciplines. Event co-founder Terry Acomb takes us through his role in the slacklining/highlining community and gives us a look at the people who make GGBY so incredible.
Skooks:
Skooks is one of the top two or three fastest tidal rapids on the planet.
Doom:
A story of Doom, his sweetie, and their secret weapon to find the unknown.
