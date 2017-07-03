Movies For Your Monday

Follow the Fraser - Official Trailer: Follow the Fraser is now available exclusively on Vimeo On Demand. Support the filmmakers and get your copy here:



Follow the Fraser is now available exclusively on Vimeo On Demand. Support the filmmakers and get your copy here: buy it on Vimeo on Demand





High Altitude Lines. A Yeti Tribe Story: A fishing expedition through the alpine lakes of the San Juan high-country.









No Bad Days - S02 Ep02 - Island Life: The Island scene has incredible jumps. For a relatively small scene it has the ability to attract some amazing riders and some wonderful personalities. Here is another fun episode showing what we do.









Rentals Can Shred - Xavier Barneto: Skyline Queenstown bike park offers everything an MTB rider can dream of. Just grab a bike at Vertigo Bikes, and send it! Video: Juliana Barneto,









Kovarik Racing - Whistler 2017: BC Cup #1 with the Kovarik Racing Magura Rider Development team.









Dalarna County: In what some would call the heart of Sweden, Dalarna county, you will find the small but well built Gesunda Bike Park. The sandy surface makes for perfect conditions after a bit of rainfall and with a break between races Robin and Zakarias decided to team up and put in a couple of laps in the park.









OTB Whistler Raw: Have a look over the bars with Andi Tillmann down some of his favourite trails in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.









Enduralin - Orbea Rallon 2018: New for 2018, the Orbea Rallon.









T10 Spring Jam 2017: Quick trip in late May up to the T10 Spring Jam at the Slope Line in 100 Mile House, BC. The jumps were dialled and everyone was stoked. Huge shout out to the people who built these amazing jumps and made this event happen, could not be happier to share this experience.









Champéry Downhill: That track is super slippery on dry tires,









The Rainforest Chamber: Jake Innes and Kendall Mclean riding in Duncan, BC.









Etnies Chapters Trailer: The follow up to one of the greatest BMX movies of all time premieres 8/18/17.









Markit Crew - 2017: Chad Kerley, Dennis Enarson, Tyler Fernengel, Mike Jonas, Ronnie Napolitan and Christian Rigal throwing down.









Mike Gray - Ditch Days: SoCal has an abundance of drainage ditches that are all mostly bone-dry. Mike Gray, along with filmmaker Christian Rigal hit up 10 different ditches over a week-long period and wrapped up the project with an almighty three-tuck off an uprail.









Sessions - Last Day @ Lasek Land: That's a wrap, this iconic bowl is officially donezo. Whether it gets buried, who knows. We're just stoked a solid crew got their last hoorah on it's last day in Bucky's possession. Thanks for all the years of having friends over and having some amazing events, Bucky. This bowl will be missed. R.I.P. Lasek Land.









True: Plan B - Chris Joslin Pt. 1 - Full Part: Joslin's segment was an instant classic.









True: Plan B - Chris Joslin Pt. 2 - Full Part: This is crazy.









YETI Presents - Cowtown: Saturday nights in Pilesgrove, NJ promise a stacked lineup of bucking broncos, raging bulls, and some gasp-worthy moments in-between. But behind the stadium lights and hollering of the crowd, you’ll find the Harris family. Through three generations, they’ve made Cowtown Rodeo the longest running weekly rodeo in the United States, bringing new fans to the sport since 1929. It’s taken a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifice to make it happen — but the Harris family wouldn’t have it any other way. Discover the enduring legacy of rodeoing just seven miles off the New Jersey turnpike in Cowtown.









Slacker: Pushing limits is nothing new. That’s precisely how performance levels trend skyward. But what if we told you there was a place, deep in the deserts of Utah, where the lines of progressive sports blur while simultaneously apexing to new, unfathomable realities of what’s possible?









