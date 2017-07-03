VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Jul 3, 2017
by Scott Secco  
Follow the Fraser - Official Trailer: Follow the Fraser is now available exclusively on Vimeo On Demand. Support the filmmakers and get your copy here: buy it on Vimeo on Demand.

Follow the Fraser | Official Trailer

by AbsoluteZero
Views: 463    Faves: 8    Comments: 2


High Altitude Lines. A Yeti Tribe Story: A fishing expedition through the alpine lakes of the San Juan high-country.

High Altitude Lines. A Yeti Tribe Story.

by yeticycles
Views: 9,997    Faves: 89    Comments: 0


No Bad Days - S02 Ep02 - Island Life: The Island scene has incredible jumps. For a relatively small scene it has the ability to attract some amazing riders and some wonderful personalities. Here is another fun episode showing what we do.

No Bad Days - S02 Ep02 - Island Life

by CalvinHuth
Views: 3,125    Faves: 79    Comments: 5


Rentals Can Shred - Xavier Barneto: Skyline Queenstown bike park offers everything an MTB rider can dream of. Just grab a bike at Vertigo Bikes, and send it! Video: Juliana Barneto,

Rentals can shred - Xavier Barneto

by xavierbarneto
Views: 590    Faves: 8    Comments: 2


Kovarik Racing - Whistler 2017: BC Cup #1 with the Kovarik Racing Magura Rider Development team.

Kovarik Racing - Whistler 2017

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 572    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


Dalarna County: In what some would call the heart of Sweden, Dalarna county, you will find the small but well built Gesunda Bike Park. The sandy surface makes for perfect conditions after a bit of rainfall and with a break between races Robin and Zakarias decided to team up and put in a couple of laps in the park.

DALARNA COUNTY

by ibiscycles
Views: 5,219    Faves: 22    Comments: 0


OTB Whistler Raw: Have a look over the bars with Andi Tillmann down some of his favourite trails in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.

OTB Whistler raw

by teaminfocus
Views: 1,182    Faves: 24    Comments: 2


Enduralin - Orbea Rallon 2018: New for 2018, the Orbea Rallon.

Enduralin. Orbea Rallon 2018

by orbea
Views: 122    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


T10 Spring Jam 2017: Quick trip in late May up to the T10 Spring Jam at the Slope Line in 100 Mile House, BC. The jumps were dialled and everyone was stoked. Huge shout out to the people who built these amazing jumps and made this event happen, could not be happier to share this experience.

T10 Spring Jam 2017

by mmmmm
Views: 1,014    Faves: 25    Comments: 1


Champéry Downhill: That track is super slippery on dry tires,

Champéry Downhill

by Symphytum
Views: 942    Faves: 26    Comments: 9


$olitude: @codymonod @aidanbrown

$olitude

by aidanbrown559
Views: 166    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


The Rainforest Chamber: Jake Innes and Kendall Mclean riding in Duncan, BC.



Etnies Chapters Trailer: The follow up to one of the greatest BMX movies of all time premieres 8/18/17.



Markit Crew - 2017: Chad Kerley, Dennis Enarson, Tyler Fernengel, Mike Jonas, Ronnie Napolitan and Christian Rigal throwing down.



Mike Gray - Ditch Days: SoCal has an abundance of drainage ditches that are all mostly bone-dry. Mike Gray, along with filmmaker Christian Rigal hit up 10 different ditches over a week-long period and wrapped up the project with an almighty three-tuck off an uprail.



Sessions - Last Day @ Lasek Land: That's a wrap, this iconic bowl is officially donezo. Whether it gets buried, who knows. We're just stoked a solid crew got their last hoorah on it's last day in Bucky's possession. Thanks for all the years of having friends over and having some amazing events, Bucky. This bowl will be missed. R.I.P. Lasek Land.



True: Plan B - Chris Joslin Pt. 1 - Full Part: Joslin's segment was an instant classic.



True: Plan B - Chris Joslin Pt. 2 - Full Part: This is crazy.



YETI Presents - Cowtown: Saturday nights in Pilesgrove, NJ promise a stacked lineup of bucking broncos, raging bulls, and some gasp-worthy moments in-between. But behind the stadium lights and hollering of the crowd, you’ll find the Harris family. Through three generations, they’ve made Cowtown Rodeo the longest running weekly rodeo in the United States, bringing new fans to the sport since 1929. It’s taken a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and sacrifice to make it happen — but the Harris family wouldn’t have it any other way. Discover the enduring legacy of rodeoing just seven miles off the New Jersey turnpike in Cowtown.



Slacker: Pushing limits is nothing new. That’s precisely how performance levels trend skyward. But what if we told you there was a place, deep in the deserts of Utah, where the lines of progressive sports blur while simultaneously apexing to new, unfathomable realities of what’s possible?



Cam McCaul Ryan Howard and Dusty Wygle in Central Oregon

Title Photo by: Tyler Roemer


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter - Giant Bicycles Crankworx Dream Contest
111159 views
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
106169 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
77728 views
Randoms - Eurobike Media Days 2017
71333 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
70688 views
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
68358 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
65261 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
62036 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Please be gentle, it's a rental

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.051827
Mobile Version of Website