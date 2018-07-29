Movies For Your Monday

Big White Invitational 2018:
Video: Mind Spark Cinema.
Ranch'd - Jake Fox and Kaz Yamamura: @j-fox
The Dudeumentary 2018 - Part 2 - The Brown Serpent Rises From The Ferns:
Joe and Lachlan head to the woods to charm the dirty Brown Serpent. A quick whack with some metal on stick and it's fresh and primed for riding. The serpent always delivers and is good to go for another year.
Keep Moving:
Robin Kachfi and myself decided to work together on a new project and this is the result. I hope you'll like it!
Zach Spears - 2018 Mix:
iPhone clips from Woodward West along with a few other spots. Enjoy!
BP Trails:
Sunday arvo at the trails.
Beyond:
This summer I wanted to tackle a few trail features across the border. With Nic recovering from a broken wrist he offered to take the role of filmmaker and we headed into the forests of Bellingham. Four hot and sweaty days later I've compiled my favourite clips in this video.
Simply:
Rider: Hervé Roos.
BSS Youth Syndicate:
Jan-Luca enjoys his new bike on the Schwarzwald Trail in Sasbachwalden, Germany.
Brandon Semenuk X Jack Link's:
Some typically fantastic Semenuk style in this commercial.
This is Peru:
The brothers find themselves high up in the Peruvian Andes and join up with Sacred Rides to explore the incredible trails of Peru's Sacred Valley.
Mile High Cinema:
Starring: Garrett Reynolds, Chad Kerley, Corey Martinez, Nathan Williams, and Dakota Roche
Ender Ender - Mike 'Jersey' Taylor:
If you ever need a lesson in dedication, then Mike 'Jersey' Taylor is the man to look at. Back in 2012 he began his curved wallride to pegs mission and let's just say, it didn't go smoothly. Over two years and multiple attempts later, Jersey finally cracked it - watch the whole epic process in our latest episode of Ender Ender. What a guy!
Unfiltered - California feat. Dakota Roche & Dan Lacey:
The power duo of Dakota Roche and Dan Lacey shredding spots in California.
Ishod Wair - Back On My BS:
Effortless style.
Dashawn Jordan - Process: Hollywood 16:
This is a rare look into what it’s like on a high-pressure mission. Dashawn Jordan doesn’t give up when the chips are down - he just comes back Hollywood swingin’.
Yuto Horigome - Next New Wave:
One of the most exciting things about ushering in the Next New Wave has been sharing footage of skaters who seem to be almost impossibly diverse. Take Yuto Horigome. The Tokyo teen easily puts down some of the most complex ledge combos we've seen, he grinds twenty-stair rails, and then just when we think, "Wow, he's pretty good at street." POW! He blasts an impeccable McTwist on vert. How do Tokyo teens even know about McTwists? And then, just when we think we've seen it all, there are even more surprises. But we won't give it away - you'll just have to see for yourself.
Far Out - Official Trailer:
Join the TGR crew on one of its boldest missions ever. Witness mind-bending pillow lines as the crew camps out deep in the Purcell Mountains of British Columbia. Experience urban madness in Kamchatka and the insanity of the Crazy Mountains in Montana. Join the crew in the Slovenian Alps for over-the-head cold smoke and watch an 11-year-old rip Jackson Hole. Discover the alien landscape of Girdwood, Alaska in January and see Sean Jordan ride into Crested Butte on a black stallion to shred the Southern Rockies. Find out if the wildest and most untamed mountains in Europe let us in, and if the ultimate destination became a reality.
Baffin Island - A Skier’s Journey:
High in the Canadian Arctic, five friends venture to the frozen fjords of North West Baffin Island during spring time. Ancient and colossal, these branching hallways of rock are the domain of seals and polar bears, and relied upon by local Inuit hunters. For visiting skiers, the fjords are nothing short of a dream. In every direction, giant couloirs ascend thousands of feet above the sea ice, weaving in between some of the tallest and cliffs on the planet. Baffin Island: A Skier's Journey EP2 [Season 2] is a step through these magical spaces.
Baffin:
This film is in loving memory of Marc-Andre Leclerc, 1992 - 2018.
Title Photo by: haileyelisee
