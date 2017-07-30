Movies For Your Monday

Carson Storch - This is Home: "I was starting to realize that I had more fun riding mountain bikes than doing anything else I did growing up, and at about 16 years old I made it my primary goal to make mountain biking my life from that point forward." - Carson Storch
Yard Work with Simon Karrer: Simon has the yard setup many of us would trade anything for. A simple combination of a roll in, straight jump, and quarter pipe make for a perfect setup to put in "work" between contests.
Get in the Van! Vancouver Island with Jeff Kendall-Weed: Jeff finds some inspiration at a neighbourhood garage sale with a handy guide book to Vancouver Island. Fly in to the sunny shores, and check through the list of things to do, and best places to visit, in one of the most special places in British Colombia, Canada.
Born From Dust - Weston Potter Killing It: Travelling east from Seattle reveals a whole new landscape as the sun burns away the clouds and loam gives way to sand. Compared to the PNW many know and love, with hero dirt and dense green canopies, Eastern Washington is a foreign desert.
The Kerr Brothers: Meet the Propain Dirt Zelvy Juniors. Brothers George and Henry Kerr are two up and coming talents on the World Cup race circuit. Both aged 17 and making the step up from Juvenile to Junior, the pair recently signed with Dirt Propain Zelvy and are embarking on their first World Cup season.
Little Demons: Demon factory grom team shreds Deer Valley Resort. 9 and 10 year olds: Weston Lloyd, Fred LaRiviere, Finley Kirschenmann, Alex Mallen, and Luke Mallen are best friends that love to shred together.
Sugar Showdown 2017: The 6th annual Sugar Showdown Presented by Sisters in Action Sports went down with steeze and smiles captured in this recap video produced by Full Speed Digital Cinema. Co-produced by Sweetlines & The Sisterhood of Shred.
