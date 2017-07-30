VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Jul 30, 2017
by Scott Secco  
A Tribute to Stevie Smith: Donate to the Steve Smith Legacy Fund.

A Tribute to Stevie Smith

by robparkinvideo
Views: 126,072    Faves: 2,515    Comments: 96


Carson Storch - This is Home: "I was starting to realize that I had more fun riding mountain bikes than doing anything else I did growing up, and at about 16 years old I made it my primary goal to make mountain biking my life from that point forward." - Carson Storch

Carson Storch - This is Home

by shimano
Views: 15,497    Faves: 193    Comments: 6


Yard Work with Simon Karrer: Simon has the yard setup many of us would trade anything for. A simple combination of a roll in, straight jump, and quarter pipe make for a perfect setup to put in "work" between contests.

Yard Work with Simon Karrer

by pgripper
Views: 1,132    Faves: 33    Comments: 3


Get in the Van! Vancouver Island with Jeff Kendall-Weed: Jeff finds some inspiration at a neighbourhood garage sale with a handy guide book to Vancouver Island. Fly in to the sunny shores, and check through the list of things to do, and best places to visit, in one of the most special places in British Colombia, Canada.

Get in the Van! Vancouver Island with Jeff Kendall-Weed

by JeffWeed
Views: 10,631    Faves: 147    Comments: 6


Dust Destruction with Dane Peterson: Summer is here and deep loam has been replaced with loose and dry conditions. Dane still goes fast anyway.

Dust Destruction with Dane Peterson

by meafroninja
Views: 361    Faves: 22    Comments: 4


Twisted Rubber: We teamed up with Henrik Myhrvold to film him twist his rubber during the video competition at Hillbilly Huckfest 2017.

TWISTED RUBBER

by BLURMEDIA
Views: 595    Faves: 33    Comments: 4


Raw Roosting With Elliot Lapôtre: Slaying corners.

by edgarphotographie
Views: 2,688    Faves: 63    Comments: 4


Born From Dust - Weston Potter Killing It: Travelling east from Seattle reveals a whole new landscape as the sun burns away the clouds and loam gives way to sand. Compared to the PNW many know and love, with hero dirt and dense green canopies, Eastern Washington is a foreign desert.

Born From Dust - Weston Potter Killing It

by evo
Views: 7,667    Faves: 140    Comments: 7


Kevin Sweeney rides Highland Mountain: Video: Peter Jamison.

Kevin Sweeney rides Highland Mountain

by peterjamo4
Views: 4,461    Faves: 78    Comments: 16


2017 Western Open - Kovarik Racing: Part of the Dunbar Summer Series.

2017 Western Open - Kovarik Racing

by MingMtnMedia
Views: 331    Faves: 5    Comments: 3


The Kerr Brothers: Meet the Propain Dirt Zelvy Juniors. Brothers George and Henry Kerr are two up and coming talents on the World Cup race circuit. Both aged 17 and making the step up from Juvenile to Junior, the pair recently signed with Dirt Propain Zelvy and are embarking on their first World Cup season.

The Kerr Brothers

by KontikiFilms
Views: 2,361    Faves: 13    Comments: 0


Little Demons: Demon factory grom team shreds Deer Valley Resort. 9 and 10 year olds: Weston Lloyd, Fred LaRiviere, Finley Kirschenmann, Alex Mallen, and Luke Mallen are best friends that love to shred together.

Little Demons

by stevelloyd
Views: 3,776    Faves: 10    Comments: 8


Gettin' Down with the Rootdown: Video: Brian Chapel Photography.

Gettin' Down with the Rootdown

by fanatikbikeco
Views: 318    Faves: 13    Comments: 0


Sugar Showdown 2017: The 6th annual Sugar Showdown Presented by Sisters in Action Sports went down with steeze and smiles captured in this recap video produced by Full Speed Digital Cinema. Co-produced by Sweetlines & The Sisterhood of Shred.

Sugar Showdown 2017 presented by SAS

by Sweetlines
Views: 53    Faves: 2    Comments: 2


Motive #3 - Kamloops: In the third teaser installment of MOTIVE, we see firsthand how the trails and natural landscape of Kamloops, BC shaped the lives and riding of Matt Hunter and Matty Miles.



Garrett Reynolds - TripTape Full Segment: Garrett Reynolds' part from our recent DVD release "TripTape."



Ty Morrow - TripTape Full Segment: That ender 360 drop!



I Beat Mike Tyson: In 2005, an unknown Irish boxer beat Mike Tyson in front of hundreds
of thousands of people. Then he disappeared.



Brave: The story of a blind skateboarder called Tommy Carroll, who has been completely blind since the age of two, when he lost his eyes to bilateral retinoblastoma (cancer of the retinas).



The Marvel Symphonic Universe: Let’s try to answer the question: what is missing from Marvel music?



Catching the last few rays of winter light.

Title Photo by: Hailey Elise


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

