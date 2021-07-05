Movies For Your Monday

What's Next?

Enjoy this 2009 classic from director Aaron LaRocque.Jesse Melamed's first trip to the Sunshine Coast did not disappoint. West Coast is the best coast!Ripping trails through some stunning flowers.I liked the song and wanted to make something to it, park was the only thing rideable so I stacked a couple clips.We caught up with Jackson in Morzine whilst he was in between rounds of the DH World Cup. Video: Fabien Cousinié.The first five minutes of your life that was worth wasting. Karl vs Luke.Quick & Dirty is a three-part video series, filmed by Rupert Walker, designed to showcase some of my favourite trails around BC and the stuff that I like to ride day-to-day. For this first instalment, we filmed across a variety of locations that I spent time at to help me prepare for the World Cup race season. From Mount Prevost to Cypress Mountain, to my own backyard in Pemberton, each of these locations brings something unique and special. Enjoy!Putting the finishing touches on 2021 World Cup DH season prep with Henry Fitzgerald on the North Shore.Reed Boggs rips up the Virgin, Utah landscape onboards his new Flow wheelset.La Grande Boucle is cycling’s ultimate challenge, with the biggest audience, the toughest parcours and the most prestigious prize. From the outside, the race is a constantly moving feast of sound, colour, effort and emotion but for the racers inside the bubble, life on Tour travelling from one hotel to the next can be somewhat sterile particularly in the midst of a pandemic. This year, for a fresh perspective on what it takes to compete at the world’s greatest bike race, Lachlan Morton is taking on his own Alt Tour. In a challenge inspired by the inaugural edition of 1903, he’ll ride every stage and every transfer completely unsupported, covering a distance of 5,500km and climbing over 65,000 metres in just 23 days. Starting just before the first stage, he’ll ride nearly double the distance and make the equivalent of an extra thirteen ascents of the Tourmalet, all with the ultimate aim of beating the peloton to Paris. As well as a fresh perspective, Lachlan will also be riding with a new purpose. To make every kilometre he covers really count, Rapha and Education First are each donating 500 bikes to World Bicycle Relief and, with your help, we can donate even more. If you’re inspired by Lachlan’s challenge and would like to support him, you too can donate to WBR and help provide even more young people with the bikes they need to access an education. With no teammates to shelter behind, no mechanical assistance and no rest days, the Alt Tour is Lachlan’s greatest challenge yet. How many bikes can we donate? Will Lachlan make it to Paris? And will he arrive before the peloton? There’s only one way to find out…0 day in NJ, PA, NY, CT, MA w/ Chase Dehart, Brandon Begin and Trev Mags. Documented by Veesh and Eddie Cuellar.It's been in the pipeline for a bit, but today we're proud to announce that Mike Stahl has been bumped to the pro team! Mike is one of the hardest working dudes in BMX and we're proud to have him repping!The time has arrived. "The Boston Massacre" video by Elevated Perspective is here. Six full minutes of mind-blowing, yet oddly casual riding from the one and only Matt Ray.At Tokyo 2020, the world will call them Olympians. It started with a push, a push that changed everything. Featuring Tony Hawk and Nyjah Huston.Next month, skateboarding will debut at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Team USA Men's Park Skateboarding athletes Heimana Reynolds, Cory Juneau, and Zion Wright talk with us about how they're preparing for the historic occasion in today's video. Good luck guys, and have fun over there!Simon, Rick, Manchild, Cody, Griffin and Niels along with their synergized squad rip the indoor ramps and paved waves of the Pacific Northwest. Get high off the vibes.Adventure filmmakers, photographers, and Sony Artisan members Renan Ozturk and Taylor Reese share a behind-the-scenes look of the process of shooting their latest National Geographic expedition, adventuring in GuyanaCome find out how extreme winter can really be with skiers like Tamara McKinney, Billy Kidd, and Scotty Brooksbank as they travel all around North America and even down to Antarctica.In 2018, Courtney Dauwalter battled for two days and 205 miles on the steep, dry Tahoe Rim Trail. Lack of sleep, race mishaps and a relentless competitor pursued her as she was pushing her limits, running towards the overall victory. You can learn a lot about yourself when a race goes well, but you can learn even more when it all goes sideways.Since this video, and the birth of her daughter Camryn, Allyson Felix has qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Games.Julian Mittelstaedt