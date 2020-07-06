Movies For Your Monday

Canada Day Sun Peaks Style!
Happy Canada Day from Sun Peaks Bike Park! Riders: Dylan Sherrard & Kyleigh Stewart Video: Lone Wolf Productions. The Canada Line trail was built by the talented crew at Lifetime Outdoor.
Connor Fearon - The Hard Way:
Fearon doesn't need a downhill bike to rip trail.
Gabe Neron - Squamish:
Rider: @gabeneron
. Video: @petrbasel
.
Hidden Gems:
Fresh build at Blaze Tech Adventure Park.
Knox Mountain DH:
Brock shredding a Kelowna trail.
3 Hours w/ Henry Fitzgerald:
Henry riding fast.
South Wales Lockdown Trails:
Rob Williams riding fresh trails.
Weird & Revered DVD - Justin Schwanke:
Filmed from 2016 to 2019, "Vagabond Squad" is a full-length video from Canada’s Weird & Revered crew. Next up in the online release of sections from Vagabond Squad is Justin Schwanke.
Mike Hopkins - The 153 - A Canada Day Sufferfest:
What a better way to celebrate Canada turning 153, than a 153km mountain bike mega ride. Bears, bails, bonks, a new rider's first big mission, and a partying pit crew... it's just how it's done in Canada. The 153 roped together the classic DIY Sufferfest and the trendy 10,000 calorie challenge. The question is: did it end in success, or a mangled heap of exhausted human...
Mark Matthews - Isolation Ep24 :
I'm back home from a week on the road and more motivated than ever to get the stump gap ridable. I look some test runs and it's shaping up to be better than expected! Let's go.
Shred Hard Summer Camp:
Matt Hunter, Dylan Sherrard, and Matty Miles groom the youth for a life of shredding.
London Ends:
The UK crew go to war with the streets of the nation's capital city. Jordan Godwin, Jordan Okane, Sam Chamberlain, Harry-Mills-Wakley and Stuart Chisholm came through with a banger filled video made in just under four days. Video: Peter Adam.
Felix Prangenberg:
- Welcome to etnies Pro:{/B] It's no secret that Felix Prangenberg is one of the top street riders out there right now, but apart from his incredible abilities on a bike you might not be too clued up with what makes the young German tick. He's just been given the bump up to the etnies Worlwide Pro team and to celebrate we took a look at Felix's role in his local scene in Cologne. From broadening other riders' horizons by driving them to different contests and cities throughout Europe, all the way to simply being a great friend who will always have your back, it's safe to say, Felix plays an important roll in the BMX community - both at home and worldwide. It’s not always just about how good you are on a bike...
[BDig x Dave Krone: ]Dave Krone's riding is a sight to behold - no one does it quite like this guy. Squeezing in the buttery-ist tireslides, dippest threes, physics defying nose manoeuvres, and way more. Enjoy four minutes of the latest from Dave Krone.
Concrete Dreams:
Pedro Barros & Murilo Peres get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to roll on the fabled curves of some undisputed masterpieces of Brazilian architecture! Oscar Niemeyer remains one of the most important architects in modern history. Click play and watch Concrete Dreams - a never to be repeated collaboration between the artist's estate and Red Bull which allows us to savour the majestic forms of an unbridled architectural genius in the way only skateboarders can.
DC's "Domino" Team Montage:
T-Funk, Evan, Wes, and the Stateside DC dudes join the international squad for an all-out Euro takedown with massive bigflips, waist-high frontside flips, and Macba NBDs.
Wilder:
To some, being completely disconnected from the world seems intimidating. But to the horseback riders of Banff Trail Riders, this is their refuge, their value system, and simply put, their way of being. Every year, Banff Trail Riders hosts a group of real-life strong, independent cowgirls - many of whom are alumni queens and princesses of the Calgary Stampede - on a trip deep into Banff National Park’s backcountry, into areas far beyond where even the hardiest of hikers go and where cellphone networks are a distant memory. Where only a horse could take you. On these trips, the women unplug, commiserate with nature, and reconnect - to the strength, independence and community values of the women of the west that came before them, and the values they now carry forth. And while Alberta’s rugged Rocky Mountain landscapes aren’t for the faint of heart when explored on your own, the women of Banff Trail Riders will have you feeling like you were born to do this your whole life.
Towers Of Tigray:
An old world steeped in climbing history. A new adventure as seen through a child’s eyes. Towers Of Tigray follows James Pearson & Caro Ciavaldini and their young son Arthur to the giant walls and ancient routes of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where priests and worshippers have scaled sun-scorched towers to reach their secret and sacred churches since the fourth century. In their search for these spiritual routes and a unique adventure, they discover unexpected challenges, fresh perspectives, and the motivation they need to undertake some breathtaking climbing.
A Net Plus - Giving Discarded Fishing Nets a New Start:
Discarded fishing nets are one of the most harmful forms of ocean plastic pollution. That’s why we’ve been supporting Bureo in the development of NetPlus®, the fully traceable, 100% recycled fishing net material used for the brim stiffeners in our hats. It’s made from discarded nets collected in fishing communities in Chile and Argentina—a project that benefits fishermen by providing financial incentives and benefits our planet by repurposing 71,000 pounds of waste per year. This is the story of how Bureo locked arms with Patagonia to create a new solution to our oceans’ overwhelming plastic pollution problem. This is just the first step in NetPlus’ integration into Patagonia’s supply chain and the fight against ocean plastics that harm marine life and break down the food chain.
On The Verge:
In the mountains behind the sleepy coastal town of Powell River, BC, a small group of rock climbers has spent decades quietly pioneering routes on some of the largest granite walls in Canada. As the last stands of old-growth trees harboured in these valleys come under threat of logging, the climbing community faces the uncertain future of a place that has come to define their lives and legacies. Confronted with the decision to fight for these last ancient trees and potentially lose access or look away as the valley is stripped for timber, On The Verge is a snapshot of outdoors culture in British Columbia. The way we reconcile industries that give us access to the wilderness with the destruction they cause. The desire to protect our backyard but keep it for ourselves at the same time. The importance of these places to the people who have shaped them and been shaped by them in return.
Photo: blackapturphoto
