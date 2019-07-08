Movies For Your Monday

Reece Wallace - Flight Path:
Reece Wallace goes absolutely HUGE in his latest video. Video: Matt Butterworth.
Reece Wallace - North Shore:
Reece Wallace has his eyes set on competing in Red Bull Rampage. Follow Reece as he battles a broken back, and his own journey of redemption throughout British Columbia. Video: Matt Butterworth. Additional cinematography: David Peacock & Colin Jones. Song: Ian Ritz.
Remembering Carlin Dunne 1982-2019:
Rest in peace Carlin.
Team Douche - Åre Video Challenge 2019:
Rider: Martin Söderström. Video: Simon Berggren.
Pano Gaps, Slaps, and Braps:
Inspired after watching Whistler gaps and Reece Potter's gap video, we set out to find and hit as many secret gaps in Panorama Bike Park as we could. Featuring: Stephane Pelletier, Jeremy Mcdowell, Geoff Briggs, Liam Gould, Logan Keen, Jarret Moore, Cam Thomson, and Jack Fowler.
Dirty Dancing:
Scott Mackay and Caleb Holonko ride Boogie Nights.
Psychedelic Loose Riders Rip Up Whistler Bike Park!
We had a sick as time filming the local boys rip up the Whistler Bike Park these past couple days. Here is the final product of our Loose Riders shoot. Thanks to the boys who came along for the ride! @dangerous
.dom @vaughan
.collins @kyam44 @gmacflurry @looseriders. Video: Tam Visuals.
Zac Rainbow:
Here's a little edit I've been working on recently, hope you enjoy. Thanks so much to Sam Hodgson for filming and editing it like a boss.
2019 BC Champs at Big White:
Video: by Dylan Siggers.
Can We Complete The North Shore Triple Crown? - Part 1:
We attempt the ultimate North Shore mountain bike ride: The North Shore Triple Crown. Can we successfully climb and descend three mountains in one day?
San Lorenzo with Isaac Wallen:
Video: Jasper Wesselman.
Odyssey Electronical - Mike Aitken:
Aitken's riding never gets old.
Sean Ricany - "It's Later Than You Think" - Full Part:
Out of any rider in the world to garner hype for his video parts, Sean Ricany has to be right up there. This guy has been getting people shouting at their screens in disbelief for years now and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. His latest, and arguably greatest, appearance in Cult’s ‘It’s Later Than You Think’ DVD is another stonker. Effortless tech from one of the best.
Dig Locals - Sean McGilly:
We've know Scotland's Sean McGilly for a while now and when we caught glimpses of a project he was undertaking with Edinburgh based filmer Andy MacDonald we knew it was something to keep an eye out for. Battling Scottish weather, the guys filmed this over a couple months and despite not getting everything they were looking for, this still turned out awesome. Sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Scottish capital, with some sick riding from the BSD Worldwide Crew rider. Big love to Andy for hooking this up and creating a visual treat.
Nyjah - 'Til Death:
One of the heaviest rail parts ever.
Nyjah's Gnarliest Slams:
The bigger you go, the harder you fall. Few go bigger than Nyjah Huston. The man himself recounts some of his gnarliest slams throughout the years.
Trust Fall:
Featuring Blake Carpenter, Daan Van Der Linden, Donovon Piscopo, Kyron Davis, Caleb Barnett, Casper Brooker, Karsten Kleppan, Cyrus Bennett, Max Palmer, Sean Malto, Andrew Wilson, Nik Stain and Stefan Janoski.
Senior - 82 Winters in Telluride:
Senior is a Telluride icon, instrumental in the development of the Telluride Ski Resort. Telluride would not be what it is today without Senior.
14.c - Kai Lightner:
Climbers all have a story about how they got started, and 14-year-old Kai Lighter’s introduction is particularly striking - and not only because he’s a brilliant climber. Much like Tiger Woods in golf or the Williams sisters in tennis, he could change the demographics of climbing. This film, directed by George Knowles, isn’t about race, however, it’s about family. His single mother has become his regular belay partner, one who also makes sure that he maintains straight A’s in school. It’s clear that she wants what’s best for her son, and if that means spending hours with her hands on a belay device and her neck craned upward, so be it.
Life Of Pie:
In 2002, mountain bikers and entrepreneurs Jen Zeuner and Anne Keller moved to Fruita, Colorado, in search of cheap rent, world-class single track, and free time to ride. Over 15 years later, the two unconventional women have helped reshape one of the state’s most conservative towns, uniting the community through advocacy, inclusivity, and damn good pizza.
Photo: Sterling Lorence
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment