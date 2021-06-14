Movies For Your Monday

Dean Tennant - Prevost RAW:

Tassie Grown 2 - A Tasmanian MTB Film:

No Ordinary Life - Connor Fearon:

Into The Mind:

Valemount Bike Park - The Craig:

Dirt Church:

Save Possums Jam:

Red Bull Formation Highlights:

Jackson Goldstone - Unplugged:

Night Of The Spark:

Children Of The Dust - #4 The Munden Compound:

Angie Marino's Enjoy the Ride:

Van In Japan:

Yee-Halahan:

Andrew Reynolds - Life On Video:

Introducing The Official USA Men's Street Skateboarding Team:

Kristion Jordan - Volcom Part:

Margo Hayes Climbs Biographie 5.15:

Helmet Has Always Been A Good Idea:

The Sound Of Raiders Of The Lost Ark:

When NOBL moved to Vancouver Island last year, we knew we had to connect with Dean Tennant. His video edits inspired a whole generation of riders (and still do). To welcome him to the NOBL family, there was no other option but to film him at Mt. Prevost, a place synonymous with his riding and free-racing style. Enjoy two minutes of Dean doing what he does best!Tassie Grown is back with 30 minutes of 19 locals shredding down some of Tasmania's best mountain bike trails. From the world class bike parks of Derby and Maydena to the homegrown hand built trails of South Hobart, the boys know how to send it to the limit.First up is Connor Fearon, Downhill rider and all-around handyman from Down Under, Connor takes us onboard one of his favourite places to ride, Maydena in Tasmania, Australia. At an early age, Connor developed a taste for speed and picked up DH racing with dreams to race the World Cup one day. He finished 2nd place at the Leogang World Cup in 2015 and now doubles in DH and Enduro World Series.Filmed in Vail, Colorado.Every year Everett Craig would donate a part of his earnings to the Valemount Bike Park so the community could keep their trails well maintained and further grow their network. In honour of Everett’s life, Sky Dunn-Sarvis, Kendall McLean, Akailah Yocom, Carly Yukiko Rich, & Robson Build Design collaborated to give you a taste of “The Craig.”Months of digging rewarded with two weeks of ritual. MTB with less filler more killer. No sponsors, no budget, no problem. A project built by passion, promoting fun, and self accomplishment. Go ride bikes with your friends.The Wollongong MTB community gathered to spread awareness of the sport in our region as well as putting forth the idea of legalizing the Possums trail networkRed Bull Formation MTB camp is a wrap for 2021 after a week of building and riding lines in the Utah desert.Set against Stoke Central, aka Squamish, BC, this episode of Unplugged introduces us to Jackson Goldstone as he gets fired up to hit the UCI World Cup Downhill series. Bar spins, dirt jumps, and big dreams bear witness to his energy and “give it a try” mindset as he gears up take on the world. As Jackson says: Let’s go!Don’t resist what’s in the dark, let it take you, ignite the spark. Directed by Matt Dennison.Welcome to the Munden Compound where tricks are learned on the mulch and airbag jumps before taking them to the Ranch and slopestyle events. Featuring Jesse Munden, Lane Bodor, Marcus Cant, and Ben Markwick. Video: Lone Wolf Productions.Vans BMX presents Angie Marino’s Enjoy The Ride, to serve as an inspiration for BMXers everywhere with it powerful message: Ride because you love it, no matter who you are. Getting creative while parks were closed due to COVID, Angie took to the street to explore a different side of BMX, strengthening her skillset as a more well-rounded rider and further establishing herself as a BMX powerhouse. The part is meant to inspire others, and particularly up and coming BMXers, to get out in the streets and push their own riding.We are hyped to premiere this new part of Van Homan riding in Tokyo in collaboration with the Motobunka crew!The Halahan boys spent the Spring in Texas and linked up with the legendary Stew Johnson for this piece! Featuring Lukas and Nathan Halahan, plus a star-studded guest list on some prime, southern concrete.As soon as I found skateboarding… everything else just stopped.” This is Andrew Reynolds recalling the time in his life when his identity officially shifted to “skateboarder.” His tipping point was a result of factors intersecting and weaving together all at once, but one of his biggest influences was also the most serendipitous: catching a commercial on TV for Vision’s “Psycho Skate” video. Reynolds says, “Something about it was just cooler than anything I had seen.” The idea that one of the most earth-shatteringly progressive skateboarders in the world was initially turned on to skating by an ‘80s artifact like “Psycho Skate” is jarring. It makes you appreciate that Reynolds is one of the few who truly guided skateboarding, creating a path and innovating a visual language that shaped our culture; when it comes to enduring trends, Reynolds is an undisputed leader.Next month — if everything goes according to plan — skateboarding will make its debut in the Olympics (fingers crossed). For over two years, we've been covering Team USA's journey to the Summer Games and we couldn't be happier for these skaters. Here's a recent look at the USA Men's Street skaters: Nyjah Huston, Jagger Eaton, and Jake Ilardi. Congrats guys!This here dynamic display of raw youth energy by Kristion Jordan is a prime example of things to celebrate. While ages 11 and 12, Kristion filmed this all over Southern California. We’re excited to kick off a solid part just before he reaches his teens and we look forward to see where his bright future takes him. Congratulations Kristion.Nineteen year old Margo Hayes became the first woman in the world to climb a confirmed 5.15a (9a+) when she did La Rambla, in Siurana, Spain, in 2017. A few months later, she did her second 5.15, sending Chris Sharma's legendary route Biographie (aka Realization).Protect your melon.Go behind-the-scenes with legendary sound designer Ben Burtt and John Roesch, one of the original Foley artists who worked on the film, as they recreate some of the iconic sounds that help make Raiders of the Lost Ark a true cinematic classic.