Movies For Your Monday

Ryder Kasprick - ''Elemental'' Segment:
A classic Ryder Kasprick segment from the Bjorn Aunet film "Elemental."
Mark Matthews - A Hard Tale:
Mark Matthews puts his San Quentin hardtail through its paces on his home trails.
Silvia at Sun Peaks Bike Park - Matt Miles:
Telling the story of all our favourite trails on our favourite mountain seems like a great way to start a relationship between Silvia and Sun Peaks. So Matt Miles hits the trails hard, smashing and slashing his way around the mountain with a style that can't be faked.NSFW - Huck Naked - Celebrating the World Naked Bike Ride:
Warning: This video does include nudity but thanks to masterful fern placements and tricky camera angles, we’ve kept things to a PG rating to ensure family-friendly viewing. That being said, we can’t guarantee you won’t get weird looks from your boss if you watch this at work.The World Naked Bike Ride is an international clothing-optional ride that brings together people of all walks of life and all shapes and sizes to “deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, more body-positive world.” Held in over 120 cities spanning 25 countries, this ride has occurred yearly for the last 17 years. In honour of the spirit of this ride, and to inspire and uplift any rider that has wanted to get out after it but didn’t quite feel like they fit into the mold of what they’ve seen out on the trails - the aggressive, the intense, or the intimidating - Race Face ambassadors Hailey Elise and Ollie Jones have stripped down and bared it all for their latest shreddit. Video: Ollie Jones & Kaz Yamamura.
Lead By Generations:
History isn’t simply about what is recorded in books. History is people, lives, experiences. The best history is tangible. The kind we can reach out and feel and that touches us back in some way. In Episode 2 of Trail Tales we travel to the Yorkshire Dales to ride a trail with more history than most.
Reece Wallace - Kamloops One Shot:
Reece Wallace rides the Kamloops Bike Ranch closely followed by Calvin Huth's FPV drone in this epic one shot.
Laura:
Building, riding, and working with Squamish local and Juliana athlete Laura Battista. Video: Wildland Media.
Island Roots - Kendall McLean:
Kendall McLean, a local to Vancouver Island shreds some of his favourite trails on Mt. Prevost.
Frihet:
What do you feel when you ride?
Welcome to the Team - Johnathan Helly:
We are stoked to introduce the first rider on our Enduro program, Johnathan Helly. Johnny is already building up quite a local reputation for keeping it pinned and having a blast. Here’s a day on the trails with #giverhelly
Josh Newman - Eclat:
Welsh transplant Josh Newman just dropped a new video part full of big rails and all the good stuff you'd expect from the streets of Australia.
Cultcrew - North East:
Chase DeHart, Brandon Begin, and more.
Lucky's:
Wethepeople and DIG hit the road again after a hiatus due to some pandemic going about. New Wethepeople heads Danny Heron and Lewis Griffiths join Jordan Godwin, Dan Banks, and Dennis Humphreys for just under a week in the north of England, namely Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield. There were clips, blood, and heaps of laughs. Enjoy!
Joe Buffalo - Trailer:
Joe Buffalo is an Indigenous skateboard legend. He’s also a survivor of Canada’s notorious Indian Residential School system. Following a traumatic childhood and decades of addiction, Joe must face his inner demons to realize his dream of turning pro.
Cold Call - Lizzie Armanto:
Lizzie’s got a green thumb and a deep bag of moves on her backyard ramp. Check the session with Burman, Ronnie, Axel, and Allysha joining the jam.
Jamie Foy's "Sunshine State" Dickies Part:
Foy returns to Florida to unleash a firestorm of NBDs on the thoroughly trafficked region. Might need a few views for this one to soak in.
Carlo Traversi - Empath (5.15a):
To find the perfect line is a never-ending search. A quest that becomes meaningful only for the sake of the journey. But every now and then, if you continue looking, the chance of finding something truly spectacular becomes real. BD Athlete Carlo Traversi knows this feeling. He’s tasted this fruit and has touched this stone. In a chance of fate, he recently unearthed a marvel. This line contains all the emotions, holding within its granite a lifetime of empathy for a wandering seeker like Traversi. Perhaps that’s why this line, now a testament to the search, holds the name Empath. Watch Traversi establish what is now one of America’s prized 5.15’s.
Silver & Light:
Our intentions are to connect everyone in America through the lens of this camera and social networking sites. We can't do this without you. We want to tell your story and show your city or town through photographs of you, and people you know. As we travel around America looking for people and places to shoot you will be able to keep track of where we are going and help us decide where we go next.
The Birth Of A Tool:
This is a short documentary that shows the whole process of how John Neeman Tools are hand crafted.
I Beat Mike Tyson:
In 2005, an unknown Irish boxer beat Mike Tyson in front of hundreds of thousands of people. Then he disappeared.
