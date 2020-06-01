Movies For Your Monday

Aotearoa - A journey through New Zealand:
Aotearoa is a short film about a road trip through New Zealand. Starring: Peter Kaiser. Editing: Peter Kaiser. Filming: Jonny Kielhorn, Peter Kaiser, and Heath Patterson. Aerials: Nick Hyne. Photography: Peter Kaiser and Jonny Kielhorn.
Max Langille x Kamloops:
Max Langille ripping up Kamloops in March. Video: @brodyjonescinema
. Additional filming & racing drone: @kadfpv.
About Time - Scott Wink Grant:
Video: Brian Park. Additional shooting: Jarrett Moore. Thanks to Dan Leney, Aaron Boss, Jarrett Moore, Joe Esnouf, and lots of others for letting us poach their zones.
In The Zone - Patrick Laffey:
Patrick Laffey taking advantage of that fall time riding on Vancouver Island.
Good Times To Come:
Dreaming of the day we can get back out on the trails.
Nature:
A mix between MTB and nature, filmed last summer.
Under The Rug:
I grabbed my bike, my camera and my mate. Handed my mate the camera, he got some shots of me riding. I then chucked the shots in Premiere Pro and here's what we have!
Weird & Revered - Duke Thomson-Kurz:
Filmed from 2016 to 2019, "Vagabond Squad" is a full-length video from Canada’s Weird & Revered crew.
Follow The Fraser:
Kyle Norbraten, James Doerfling, and Tom van Steenbergen want to rediscover their Canadian homeland. In search of undiscovered trails, they follow the Fraser River north from the Sunshine Coast to the Sibola mountain range in British Columbia. The three mountain bikers plan to reach deep into their bag of tricks to build and ride features along the way, but they'll need the right terrain. 'Til now, the Sibola range - named after one of the mythical Seven Cities of Gold - has never been tested for its bikeability, but they're hoping to strike it big...
Phil Gaimon - Everesting Record Attempt:
The day has come! After all the training, prep, and nerding, watch the boredom evolve into misery, as Phil sets a new record for this ridiculous idea of climbing 29,029 feet in one ride. Stick around for extra commentary and post-ride breakdown from Phil and Ben.
Brad Simms - Welcome To Fit:
Upon joining the squad, Brad didn't waste any time and met up to ride LA and the surrounding areas. With only a couple weeks of pedaling it's safe to say he didn't disappoint. When a rider like Brad laces a few personal NBD's you know it's gonna be a good one. Hit play and help us welcome Brad Simms to Fit! Video: Justin Benthien.
Matt Ray - The Boston Massacre:
The time has arrived. Six full minutes of mind-blowing, yet oddly casual riding from the one and only Matt Ray.
Colony BMX - Take A Ticket:
For a year or so now we've been filming for a few video projects, "Take a Ticket" was one of those projects! Full sections from Zac Dangerfield, Jayden Fuller, Clint Millar, Paterico Fallico, Alex Hiam, and Chris James. Along with a mix section with Jake Wallwork, Paulo Sacaki, Koby Clayton, Marcel Gans, Konstantin Andreev and Dean Anderson. Shot and cut by Cooper Brownlee. Additional filming from Jayden Fuller, Clint Millar, Paterico Fallico, and Pat Freyne.
Zion Wright - You Good?
Go behind the scenes of ''You Good?'' with previously unreleased footage of attempts, slams, makes, and throwaway clips from Zion Wright's part.
My War - Miles Silvas:
Five trips, four years, and one epic switch back heel crossed off the NBD list, Miles' victory at Wallenberg didn’t come easy. This is one helluva battle.
Toy Machine - Welcome To Hell:
Elissa Steamer, Ed Templeton, Jamie Thomas and more legends throwing down.
Golden:
Peering out her tall bedroom windows to the highway below, Caitlin Davis dreamed of life as an ecologist. When she saw mountains for the first time on a backpacking trip after college, her fate was sealed. Today, in Idaho’s demanding sagebrush country, the raptor biologist spends her days rappelling into golden eagle nests studying how human impact affects their reproduction and productivity.
Originate:
In sport, success is often defined by measuring yourself against the competition. With little change to the landscape of Alaska since her first trip 10 years ago, big mountain skier Michelle Parker returns to Haines to test her skillset in the mountains. As she revisits some of the steepest, most unforgiving lines of her career, we discover that her metric for success isn't measured by competition, Alaskan spines or blower pow, but found within.
Jackie Chan - How To Do Action Comedy:
Some filmmakers can do action. Others can do comedy. But for 40 years, the master of combining them has been Jackie Chan. Let’s see how he does it.
Police Accountability - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver:
John Oliver discusses the systems in place to investigate and hold police officers accountable for misconduct.
