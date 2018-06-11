Movies For Your Monday

Reece Wilson - Dreams Come True:
The first Scottish rider on the podium at Fort William.
Is This The Gnarliest Legal Trail in Washington State?
The trails in the new Raging River project are pretty darn rad! Meet the key manager of the project, Dale Shahan, and join me for a rip.
Freeride in New Zealand:
Riders: Antoine Buffart & Olivier Cuvet. Video: Arthur Chambre.
Tom Perwick - Queenstown Summer 2018:
Tom Perwick has been busy stacking clips all summer after his decision to pack it up and depart for a summer in Queenstown.
Alice im Kurvenland:
Tropical temperatures, tight curves, cool dudes. Welcome to the"Alice im Kurvenland" Trail.
Trail Building - Log Ride:
Overview of a log ride built on the Test Run trail located in Nanaimo, BC.
Kenevo at Revolution Bike Park:
Joel Anderson hits the 50to01 line on his Kenevo
Full Send:
Ripping.
60 Seconds of Shred ft. Joel Kristensen:
Just a little edit from a ride a while back. Enjoy!
Bikefest Kalnica 2017:
BikeFest Kalnica is the biggest bike festival in Slovakia. Over the course of three days, countless races and contests took place. Riders tested more than 400 of the newest bikes from the biggest as well as couple local brands. Slopestyle contest was included in the calendar of the World Series Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour.
Our First Time Bikepacking:
We headed to the beautiful Sunshine Coast of British Columbia for four days and 95km aboard Trek 1120s.
Kevin Peraza - Real BMX 2018:
Another amazing entry in the X-Games Real series.
Sean Ricany - Real BMX 2018:
Hard to pick a favourite from this batch.
Colin Varanyak - Real BMX 2018:
Another solid podium contender.
Neon:
Andy Anderson, Isamu Yamamoto, and Kilian Martin skating.
Skate Physics ft. Rodney Mullen:
Skateboarding legend Rodney Mullen teams up with Physics Girl to explain the unusual physics behind skateboard tricks. Filmed with a phantom high speed camera at 1000fps, see Mullen's tricks like never before.
Something Different - Inside The Mind of Kilian Martin:
Kilian Martin wanted to do something different, to stand out somehow and make skateboarding his own. Every skateboarder inhabits skating in their own way, some of us it's a physical release, a freedom of expression, a lifestyle, or a way of meditating all the stress. For Killian he wants skateboarding to be for himself. Take a trip inside the mind of Kilian Martin, he certainly is "Something Different."
Kilian Martin - Searching Sirocco:
A masterpiece.
Wrangelled - A Ski-Mountaineering Flick:
The Wrangell St. Elias National Park, Alaska is 13.2 million acres full of spectacular mountains and glaciers. In April of 2013, 4 friends ventured into a remote section of the park to live on a glacier for 2 weeks, setting up base camp in the centre of untouched terrain.
A Portrait of Iraq:
If you Google image search “Iraq” looking for photos of anything other than soldiers and war then you're in for some serious scrolling... Since the spring of 2016 I’ve been traveling back and forth to Iraq working on a longer form doc with Nations Media. The Iraq I’ve come to know and love over the course of these visits is a drastically different place than the version I grew up seeing in the news. On my most recent trip I brought a 16mm film camera, one lens, and a few cans of film to capture portraits of people I met along the way.
