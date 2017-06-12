Movies For Your Monday

Simon Tellier - Pure: Symo doing what he does best, showing us how beautiful our sport really is.









Growth - Alan Mandel: Steep and gnarly.









One Year Behind the Lens: A little something I started when I realized it had been one year since my first video. I sequenced 90% of it a couple months back, just found it again on the hard drive and decided to finish it. I wanted to finish it so I could have something to look back on. It brings up a lot of good memories, and some of the bad; it's been a journey.









Discovery Bike Park - Phillipsburg, Montana: Ripping in Montana









Berms n' Booters: Sending it in Australia.









Scary Fast, Stupid Fun - BCES Kamloops 2017: Harper Mountain's trails are fast... scary fast. Long sight lines, fast straightaways, and corners that shoot you out the other end going faster than you came in. Braaaaap! Video:



Hucks and Haggis: One spring weekend, Jimbo and Sam decided to take the trip up from Manchester, abroad their short travel steeds. Kipping' on the floor with local yokel Jake as guide, hectic juices were soon flowing, and camera batteries were being popped like smarties. Sit back, grab a brew, and enjoy the Hucks and Haggis.









Into The Woods: Charlie Flynn riding Wharncliffe woods.









DMR Dirt Wars Round 2 - Holdshott 2017: Highlights from round 2 At Holdshott Trails. (Holdshott are private trails not to be ridden at any other times). Video: Henry Aggar.









Road to Arcylon - No Lycra: #NoLycra #LotsofLycra #FullSend









Sun[day] - Finland: Video: Joonas Vinnari.









Sickest Trail in Humboldt: We met up with some friends up in Humboldt and they showed us some of the secret goods hidden in the redwoods. Sorry, we can't share the location of this one! Enjoy the shredding.









USN Racing - 4X ProTour 2017 - Winterberg, Germany: After a great start to his 2017 campaign, team rider Scott Beaumont was confident about another strong result.









Nathan Williams - Cinema: Like fine wine, Nathan Williams’ footage is always bold, anticipated and full of savory flavors. Aged to perfection at 7 years in the footage vault with samples from Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, NYC, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Budapest, and Athens, Nathan delivers his progressive approach to spots across the globe with this timeless taste test from 2010 to present day.









Ty Morrow - ''Deadline'' Full Segment: One of the great street segments of all time.









Dream Yard 3 ft. Pat Casey: Casey blowing minds, as per usual.









Get In The Van 2: A longboard mixtape to mix things up.









Alex Honnold Climbs Angola: Alex Honnold is the most accomplished free climber in the world. Angola is a southwest African country that recently emerged from 27 years of bloody civil war. What brings together these strange bedfellows you ask? Some of the most epic unclimbed rocks in the world, and a community needing help to diffuse the hidden land mines leftover from the conflict. (Plus a shadowy local hotel magnate, but we'll get into that later). This is Alex Honnold in Angola, for one of the most unique adventures of his storied climbing career this far.









A Line Across The Sky – Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold go big in Patagonia: ong considered impossible, coveted by many and attempted by a few, the Fitz Traverse has fueled the imaginations of climbers in Patagonia for decades. Tracing the iconic skyline of Cerro Fitz Roy and its six satellite peaks, it spans four miles and 13,000 feet across snow and ice-covered rock, with epic route finding and endless rapelling. Seizing their chance during a rare extended weather window, Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold went big. The pair completed the first ascent in a five-day push during February 2014.









Alex Honnold - El Sendero Luminoso: Congrats to Honnold for free soloing El Capitan! (the actual El Cap footage has not been released yet, so this is an old video)









