Movies For Your Monday

Nothing’s For Free - The History Of Freeride Mountain Biking:
From fringe sport to global phenomenon, Nothing’s For Free chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking. The film charts a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today. Outside Studios, in association with Freeride Entertainment and Pinkbike, breaks boundaries in documentary filmmaking with a front row seat to the sport's defining moments. Nothing’s for Free features the biggest names in freeride, from the early pioneers to modern-day superstars like Danny Macaskill, Brandon Semenuk, and Brage Vestavik.
Ben Hildred's Double Everest:
If you find yourself thinking “Why?” You’re not alone. A humble and quiet rider, Ben Hildred has been amassing a cult following for the titan efforts surrounding his rides. He isn’t quick to shout his efforts from the rooftops, and he isn’t what you expect when you think of a high-performance athlete, but Ben is a bruiser. The “Everest” is a feather few cyclists have in their caps, but Ben’s cap is full. So full in fact, he thought “why not do two?” The route? 18 laps of his local trails with an average lap time of 2.5 hours. If that math sounds wonky to you, that’s because it is. Rough singletrack and no sleep is the winning recipe for an ascent into madness, but for Ben him it’s just another ride. As for the “why” we'll leave that to Ben to answer.
Brett Rheeder Red Bull Rampage 2022 - CMNCL Volume II:
From dialling in a custom FRS bike in Andorra to getting the wild card invitation at Proving Grounds, Volume I showed the necessary steps to get back into the highest level of freeride competition after a 2.5-year hiatus. VOLUME II dives into the mindset of Brett and his new perspective toward competition. Following his team through the gruelling 10-day process of Red Bull Rampage, this is a statement of pushing boundaries for what’s possible in trail building and biking. “The Volume series helped me transform into a better person. At first I didn’t fully understand the importance of telling my story of returning to competition after 2.5 years off, but now it is clear that it was to be able to put a positive message into the world. I don’t want athletes and people who put pressure on themselves to suffer. So hopefully watching both videos in the series can help inspire people to be true to themselves, and get rid of negative human character traits that subconsciously stick with us.” – Brett Rheeder.
Tahnee Seagrave - The Sound Of Speed:
Tahnee Seagrave is back ripping her big bike on the legendary downhill track in Lousã, Portugal. No music, no fancy effects, pure RAW riding only.
Beyond Limits - The Jackson Goldstone Story - Road to Elite - Ep. 1:
Beyond Limits - The Jackson Goldstone Story is an exhilarating YouTube series that takes you on a thrilling journey alongside the legendary mountain biker, Jackson Goldstone, as he embarks on his 2023 UCI Downhill World Championship MTB season. Get ready to witness the fearless rider push his limits and challenge the laws of gravity on some of the most treacherous downhill courses around the globe. From steep, rocky terrains to gnarly forest trails, Jackson fearlessly tackles each course with his unparalleled skill and unwavering determination. This series offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the life of a downhill mountain biking prodigy. Join Jackson as he trains rigorously, fine-tunes his technique, and prepares mentally for the intense world championship battles that lie ahead. Gain insights into his training routines, bike setup, and the strategies he employs to gain that elusive competitive edge. As the series unfolds, you'll witness heart-pounding race action, gripping rivalries, and nail-biting moments that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Experience the thrill of downhill racing through the eyes of Jackson Goldstone as he navigates hairpin turns, launches off massive jumps, and blasts through technical sections with lightning speed. But it's not just about the adrenaline-pumping action. Beyond Limits delves deeper into the personal journey of Jackson, capturing his passion for the sport, the sacrifices he makes, and the profound impact it has on his life. Discover the unwavering support of his dedicated team and the unbreakable bond he shares with his fellow riders. Whether you're a seasoned mountain biking enthusiast or simply captivated by extraordinary human achievements, this series offers an immersive and inspiring experience. Join Jackson Goldstone as he races towards his ultimate goal: conquering the downhill throne and etching his name into the history books of mountain biking. Are you ready to ride alongside a true champion?
Rhys Verner - Side Hits 004:
Years in the making... Rhys Verner's hard work in the off-season is paying off. Racking up an impressive list of EDR World Cup Results including, P6, P13, and now P2. Between training and prepping for the race season, Rhys helped us test and develop the new Druid. Here's some footage of Rhys putting his Druid prototype through its paces last fall. Get some, Rhys.
Vero Sandler - A Day In Bike Kingdom:
Vero Sandler and Carina are both former World Cup athletes and met to shoot for Vero's #visionchapters. Finally both had time to do more than just ride the straight line and ride against the clock. In one day, the two tick off a few of the best Bike Kingdom highlight trails such as "Dark Side Of The Moon", "Älplisee Trail" or "Top Fops." In a little less than month, all the lifts and trails in the whole Bike Kingdom will be in daily operation. Can’t wait!
Never Waste A Second:
At the age of 45, Crestline's co-founder Troydon fully embodies the mantra - never waste a second. Despite starting mountain biking at age 34, just over a decade ago, he quickly developed a deep passion for racing and the gravity-focused side of the sport. However, he's been plagued by a lingering sense of urgency, as if he needed to make up for lost time, wishing he had started riding at a younger age. Coupled with an eagerness to seize all given opportunities to ride, one of his favourite aspects of our race bred e-bikes, is the ability they give us to utilize almost any amount of time that may present itself during the day. Watch as Troydon sneaks out for a quick rip on his RS 5075 when one of the aforementioned situations arise. Video: Spencer Astra.
No Going Back - A Colorado Trail Story:
Eliza Sampey's story of her attempt of completing the Colorado Trail via biking and running two years after her life changing traumatic brain injury. Through battling the elements, her body, and her brain, Eliza navigates her new relationship with biking, running, and adventure. For more information about traumatic brain injuries and how to get help visit: www.loveyourbrain.com
Video: Evan Wilson. Music: Josh McNulty.
Maxime Caviglia - Unleashed:
A new dream build for a rough and committed ride. Rider: Maxime Caviglia. Video: Florent Corlay.
Pat Casey - Being:
RIP Pat, 1993-2023. Our condolences are with his family and friends.
Pat Casey - Dreamyard 4:
The best backyard on the planet is back. Pat Casey drops in for the fourth instalment of his Dreamyard series. What started in 2013 as a “basic” backyard ramp has grown in stages over the years: a massive set of trails were added in 2015, the ramp was boxed in and nearly doubled in size in 2017 snd now, the ramps have evolved yet again. At nearly 10,000 square feet, the new additions include a truly daunting line that wraps around the entire structure—and an open loop. The one and only Dream Yard is bigger and better than ever, so watch as Pat breaks in the latest additions as only he can…
Pat Casey - Made For This:
When you travel nonstop for a living, some of the best days on your bike are spent close to home. Instead of traveling far for this edit, Pat decided to keep it local and film in Southern California. From his compound in Riverside to a few local parks and ditches, Pat shows his versatility and skills on a bike the only way he knows how, all or nothing and he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Geoff Rowley’s ''Free Dome To Skate'' Part:
Screaming through ditches as Motörhead roars, Geoff still attacks concrete like a young skate rat and makes us all proud to ride these magical wooden planks. Video: Jack Mansfield.
Geoff Rowley - Sorry:
Ryan Decenzo introduces one of the gnarliest parts from one of the gnarliest videos. Geoff Rowley in Sorry.
Geoff Rowley - Finding Ground:
From 12-year-old boy with his first skateboard in Liverpool to 43-year-old professional skater and hunting guide in California, Geoff Rowley is anything but typical. Which is why it comes as no surprise that to stay fit, he now spends weeks at a time deep in the California wilderness in search of Desert Big Horn Sheep. For a man who has spent his life doing tricks in the air, hunting is now the way he stays grounded and finds the inner peace to live happy.
Dark Side Of The Lens:
A classic surf film.
Corazón Salado - A Journey To Protect The Kawésqar’s Ancestral Waters:
Ramón Navarro joins with the Kawésqar—a traditionally nomadic Indigenous community who had their practices stripped from them during the colonization of Chilean Patagonia—in a fight for their homeland and ancestral waters. The salmon industry is creeping deeper and deeper into the region, polluting and destroying its wild and delicate ecosystem. For the locals, the fish no longer bite here, forcing the Kawésqar to stray farther from home to feed and support their families. Navarro connects with Leticia Caro and her father, Don Reinaldo, a traditional fisherman and elder, who show him the damaging effects of the salmon farms and the need to establish a marine protected area in the Kawésqar National Park. Along the way, they find common ground in their love for the sea.
Groundhog Town:
When Groundhog Day goes virtual, the small coal-mining town of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, must face its uncertain future, in this documentary short by David Zucker.
Grandfather:
This is a full documentary movie following four seasons in the life of Grandfather. The movie uncovers one day in each season in his life. It shows his daily routine and dedication to the down to earth lifestyle his fathers lived. His passion and love is horses. He is an old and experienced horse logger and is doing all the farm work year round using only horse power. He is a hard worker and fully self-sufficient and independent. He has been living off the grid, before there even was a grid. Grandfather turned 76 in May 2019. Since his wife passed away 10 years ago he works on his farm almost alone. He says, ''I do not need anyone to help me - I have horses...''
Photo: Ale Di Lullo
