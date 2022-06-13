Movies For Your Monday

Dylan Stark - Real Heat 2 Remix:
Thanks to everyone who supported the Real Heat 2 video project. Charging to watch a video is a hard concept to comprehend sometimes, that's why we decided it's time to give the others who didn't, or couldn't, pay to watch a chance to see it. So here is a slightly different version of Real Heat 2 with all the banger clips just edited slightly different to a new song. A lot of work went into filming this video part and I want to thank Andrew "Dr Salsa" and everyone else who helped with this video - there are too many to list but you know who you are! I would like to keep making this video part series and hope to inspire the next generation of urban freeriders. So sit back, turn up the volume, and click play! Thanks for watching and let me know what you think in the comments!
The Back Forty - Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto, & Georgia Astle Visit Vancouver Island:
For a second year in a row our untameable group of dirt shredding ladies heads back out on the road to discover another piece of the beautiful province that is British Columbia. This time they leave the mainland behind and head off to sea to explore Vancouver Island, where word of ribboning trails with ocean views fill their dreams. Follow Casey Brown, Micayla Gatto, and Georgia Astle, as they embark on a two week trip to find out if this island in the Pacific Ocean can provide all the surfable dirt they could ever hope for.
Perspective - Peter Jamison:
Peter headed into his desert playground with the goal of expressing his riding in his own unique way. Big tricks, shredding, beautiful shots, and #goodtimes... this edit has it all. Video: Calvin Huth.
Eau De Shore no.3 - Cypress:
Deep, dark, rough, and fast, the Cypress trails are unforgiving. Primarily a downhill shuttle zone, Cypress has evolved into a training ground for some of the world's best downhill racers. The trails are wide, steep, and extremely fast. The culture surrounding Cypress is one that brings tons of volunteers to maintain the trails. It inspires more riders to get out there and enjoy what Cypress has to offer. Many of the trails finish just above the Cypress lookout. The shuttle reload area looks out over the Burrard Inlet (when it’s visible). An unreal backdrop to a shuttle day.
My Kona - Ky Stewart:
Kyleigh Stewart is on her way. On her way to becoming a freeride powerhouse. On her way to lift up women in the sport. On her way to breaking barriers and glass ceilings. Hailing from Kamloops, British Columbia, and rider for our Super Grassroots team, Kyleigh is absolutely one to watch. Her effortless style and bag of tricks put her squarely in place to be the next big thing. You may not have heard of Kyleigh Stewart until now, but we assure you, this won't be the last time.
Trailblazers - Born From Junk Part 2:
Part two of ''Born From Junk'' traces the rise of mountain biking as it came into its own as a full-blown sport. In less than a decade, Colorado's scene went from cruising around on klunkers, to scratching in clandestine singletrack, to riding dedicated mountain bikes on expanding networks of sanctioned trails. The sport quickly grew to attract large crowds at races in hotspots such as Gunnison and Crested Butte, eventually debuting as an Olympic sport at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fury ft. Benoit Gurnel:
After three years of building this track straight out of the imagination of Benoit Gurnel and a custom bike for the occasion. Fury is the result of many years of know-how in shape and on the bike. Real: Cell Co Video: Maxime Rambaud / Benjamin Chavanne.
Alexandre Valls X Utah:
Salut les potes! Voici l'edit que j'ai eu la chance de faire en Utah. Dites moi ce que vous en pensez en commentaires, j'espère que ca vous plaira. Réalisé par: Grégory Roux.
CJ Hauptman Shreds The Shore:
14 year old CJ has been putting on some serious work and his progression is simply insane! Some of the lines he sends in this video, in the wet, are truly mind blowing. Way to go CJ, this is awesome. Video: Kelsey Toevs.
Tirpentwys Trails - Ride For Ryan Jam 2022:
Tirpentwys Trails are unofficial tracks, maintained by a crew of dedicated trail builders determined to continue the work and legacy of our fellow builder and founder Ryan Bullimore. The trails are well known in Europe for having some of the best berms around.
Tom Dugan - Holy Fit:
Watching Dugan ride bikes is fun.
Tom Dugan - In The Cut:
During an era where they had one of the most revered and well-rounded teams in modern-day BMX, etnies released the full length video “Chapters” in 2017. With 35 trips over a period of three years, throughout 15 countries, at both legendary and new spots, the team shared good times, friendships, adversity, blood, sweat, and tears, along with groundbreaking and sometimes downright scary feats. Take a look back at Tom Dugan's compiled footage for his epic "Chapters" section, with unseen angles, some of the trials and tribulations, as well as the exhilaration of pulling them. Tom put in work for this one, and the resulting section is stellar, even five years after the fact.
Fit F-It All Trailer: Movie out now.
Chris Cole’s History Of Never Been Done Tricks:
NBDs are the benchmark of skateboarding. From his earliest parts ’til now, Chris Cole has logged more visionary, never-been-done (hell, never-been-imagined) tricks than just about anyone. Take a walk down memory lane with Berra and and revisit some of Cole’s most memorable Never Been Done tricks throughout his career.
Classics - Chris Cole's "Ride the Sky" Part:
It seems he can do anything on a skateboard at any time, but this really spotlights Chris' ledge-work madness. Plus it wouldn't be a Cole part without a bunch of NBDs. Nyjah Huston introduces a classic from the 2008 Fallen video.
The Worst Injuries Of Chris Cole's Career:
Chris Cobra Cole is a merry old soul… but some days can be a real downer. He walks us through the litany of his absolute worst bone-crunching slams (Board Polo shinners not included) in the latest Battle Scars.
The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez Trailer:
From award-winning documentary filmmaker Stacy Peralta comes Patagonia’s ''The Yin & Yang of Gerry Lopez,'' a film that lifts the veil on one of surfing’s most enigmatic heroes. While “Mr. Pipeline” is famously known for his calm demeanour in the tube, Gerry built his career with aggressive surfing that left behind a trail of blood and tears. Gerry is as radical as he is Zen; he transcends categorization. He’s one of the most influential surfers and surfboard shapers of all time, an entrepreneur, a family man, a movie star and a lifelong yogi who brought surfing to new frontiers. His influence on modern surfing is immeasurable, and for the first time, his story is being told in full.
How J Dilla Humanized His MPC3000:
There's a halo of reverence around J Dilla, a producer and beatmaker from Detroit who made some of the most fascinating and influential beats in hip hop history. Before his early death in 2006, J Dilla worked with countless artists and producers - from Erykah Badu and Janet Jackson to Busta Rhymes and Madlib - and developed an off-kilter style of rhythm and sampling that transcended the machine he used to create music, the Akai Midi Production Center, otherwise known as the MPC.
Betty Feeds The Animals:
Betty loves animals, she loves them so much that everyday she puts 30 bowls of food outside of her home to feed them. She feeds skunks, raccoons, cats, foxes and the occasional opossum. This is her story.
When We Were Knights:
How can you express everything that you want to somebody you love, knowing that if you don't, that might be the last opportunity that you have? That is a reality that we all face, but for BASE jumpers, the risk of death sometimes results in something amazing and unexpected - love.
Photo: Jay French
1 Comment