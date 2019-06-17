Movies For Your Monday

What's Next?
Happy 10 year anniversary to Aaron LaRocque's classic film.
Metal Monday - Connor Fearon:
Roasting corners at mach speed.
Steve Vanderhoek - Don't Look Down:
A great feeling when a fresh line goes!
Canadian Sky Pilot 2019:
Rider: Thomas Shaw. Video: Tristan Deggan.
Scott Thornhill - Tasmania:
Canadian Scott Thornhill spent late summer and autumn experiencing some of the best trails Tassie has to offer. Sampling Hobart's trails in the last week meant a dusty and loose South Hobart afternoon, and wet but luscious Maydena Bike Park session.
Made For Your Ride - Episode 4 - Mark Scott:
Durability, versatility, or mobility? Mark Scott knows a thing or two about high performance mountain bike gear. For his training rides through the beautiful green hills around Edinburgh, Scotland he chose the mobility of the Flexair collection and the versatility of the Proframe helmet to keep him cool while riding fast through the lush green singletrack trails.
Freeride POV:
Going big.
Gorge Road Trails Session:
An evening BMX and MTB session at the iconic Gorge Road trails in Queenstown, New Zealand. Featuring the locals and guests, including Ryan Howard and Tom Isted, who dropped by before heading north for Crankworx.
Whismas - Behind the Scenes (Whistler Opening Weekend 2019):
We wanted to mix things up and get creative for this year's Whistler Bike Park Opening Weekend. Here's the behind the scenes of our Whismas music video and our bike park adventures.
Lines:
'Lines' is a series of unique, artistic mountain biking edits spanning the length of a day. Featuring riders Joe Barnwell, Ethan Brown, and Andy Nelson. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the unique styles of Lines. We have been working on this personal project for quite a while now, but are glad to say it is finished! We could not have done it without the generosity and kindness of the creative community.
USN Racing 2019 - 4X ProTour Round 1 - Fort William:
Round 1 of the 2019 4X ProTour took place at the iconic Fort William Venue in Scotland. With seven podiums here in the past, Scott always rises to the occasion and puts on a show for the home crowd. Lets see how the 2019 race went:
Ender Ender - Sean Burns:
Our Ender Ender video series continues today with Episode 6 and Sean Burns' hauntingly large banger gap from his Anthem II DVD section. Sean explains the intricacies of creating a run-up through a graveyard in the middle of the night and how Crandall managed to jinx the whole situation.
Ender Ender - Corey Martinez:
Well, we just hit the dozen count on our 'Ender Ender' series and who better to take us through than a man with one of the longest video section careers out there, United's Corey Martinez. The King Of Alabama describes what went into getting his final wild clip from the Still United video... trust T-Nez to come up with a move like that!
Ender Ender - Mike 'Jersey' Taylor:
If you ever need a lesson in dedication, then Mike 'Jersey' Taylor is the man to look at. Back in 2012 he began his curved wallride to pegs mission and lets just say, it didn't go smoothly. Over two years and multiple attempts later, Jersey finally cracked it - watch the whole epic process in our latest episode of Ender Ender. What a guy!
Real Street 2019: Dashawn Jordan - World of X Games:
Watch Dashawn Jordan and filmer/editor Joseph Nicolaus' entry into Real Street 2019.
Real Street 2019: Robbie Brockel - World of X Games:
Watch Robbie Brockel and filmer/editor Tim Fulton’s entry into Real Street 2019.
Real Street 2019: Taylor Kirby - World of X Games:
Watch Taylor Kirby and filmer/editor Jacob Nunez’s entry into Real Street 2019.
In Perpetual Motion:
A visual journey through the moment a photographer is pinned to the ocean floor, In Perpetual Motion captures the collide of ambition and fear all in pursuit of incredible imagery. Director, Krystle Wright steps out from behind the camera and shares with us a spirited self-portrait of her life as a leading adventure photographer.
Breaking 2:
After six months of scientifically advanced training, three of the world’s most elite distance runners set out to break the two-hour marathon barrier.
Gabe:
In 2010, Brooks had the honor of signing one of the most vibrant young talents on the track: a senior from the University of Minnesota named Gabriele (“Anderson”) Grunewald . For almost a decade, we watched Gabe compete at the highest levels around the world, winning a U.S. title and crushing 1500m and 3000m races. In 2014, she took home the gold in the 3000m at the U.S. Indoor Track & Field Championships; her smile crossing the finish line is what we’ll remember most from that race. Off the track, Gabe was fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer: adenoid cystic carcinoma. She would compete during her remission periods, never missing a beat, with her husband and training partner Justin by her side. Through running and life, Gabe inspired all of us with her tenacity and ever-positive attitude. On 6/11/2019 Gabe lost her battle with cancer. She spent her final moments surrounded by family receiving love and messages from people around the world. The entire Brooks family is heartbroken, and our condolences go out to her family, friends and everyone she touched with her story. Gabe, your light will forever guide us. In everything we do, we’ll always strive to be #BraveLikeGabe. Gabe founded “Brave Like Gabe,” a foundation raising funds for rare cancer research. If you would like to donate to or learn more about the foundation, visit: bravelikegabe.org
