Movies For Your Monday

Jordie Lunn - Rough AF Line POV:
Jordie is insane.
Manon & Veronique:
Absolutely slaying corners and jumps. This rules.
Reed Boggs - Utah:
Reed looks ready for Rampage.
Evan Mercure California Raised:
Ripping it.
Freeride on Dreamline:
Antoine Buffart & Olivier Cuvet having some fun on Dreamline!
Joe Breeden:
Joe Breeden's road to recovery. Credit: Saddleback UK.
71 Year Old Shreds the Whistler Mountain Bike Park:
At 71 he can hit almost every jump in the park.
Kenny Smith - Devinci AC:
I love all aspects of mountain biking; long climbs, long descents, and sketchy lines. The E-bike is just another realm to explore. I just wish more of my friends would get them.” - Kenny Smith.
McCaul Meets - Nicholi Rogatkin:
Cam McCaul goes deep undercover as he tries to track down Russian/American; Nicholi Rogatkin. Travelling to Boston, Cam checks out Nicholi’s sketchy backyard set up. He gets used as target practice by Nicholi’s father; Vladimir. And we learn how this young BMX rider has made his mark and pushed the progression of slopestyle.
Matt Jones - Raw 100:
A re-cut of Matt's incredible video from last year.
I Rode Sam Pilgrim's Enduro Mountain Bike
On a recent video shoot in Kamloops with Sam Pilgrim, I grabbed five minutes to check out his bike and the trails. He runs his bike completely differently to how I have my bikes -150psi in the fork, 300 psi in the rear shock and a whopping 60psi in the tires!
The Journey - A BCBR Film:
A film by Max Berkowitz.
Innsbruck Recap - No Bad Days Talk Show:
Join me as I break down the finer points of the Crankworx Innsbruck slopestyle.
Sean Burns - ''The Dirty Sniff'' Full Part:
Burns has still got it.
Federal Bikes FTS - LOST IT - Volume 2:
Featuring: Dan Lacey, Stevie Churchill, Joe Jarvis, Bruno Hoffman, and more!
Tom Dugan - Holy Fit:
A classic.
Nora:
In celebration of the first female pro rider to join the global Adidas skateboarding team, we are proud to present "Nora", a digital short documenting the birth of skate icon, Nora Vasconcellos. Earning the respect of her peers, both on and off the board, Nora shares the experiences that have shaped her life.
Nora Vasconcellos - First Try Friday:
Nora, ripping with chips.
The 'Most Elusive' Man in North America:
Dag Aabye is a septuagenarian Ultra Marathon champion who lives completely off the grid. Can two filmmakers track him down—and if so, what will they find?
Crossing Home - A Skier’s Journey:
For travellers, life on the road ultimately winds to an end, and the compass points towards home. In the series finale, after excursions through ski cultures across the globe, Chad Sayers and Forrest Coots go back to the beginning - British Columbia. Embarking on a 3 week expedition, they boat, bushwack, ski, and packraft the spine of the Coast mountains. From interior plateau, steep chutes and over the Homathko Icefield, to the lush, carpeted coastal inlets of the Pacific coast. What is the meaning of home? A cast of characters help them understand what that term truly means.
