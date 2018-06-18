VIDEOS

Movies For Your Monday

Jun 18, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Jordie Lunn - Rough AF Line POV: Jordie is insane.

by jorg-tron
Views: 241    Faves: 10    Comments: 3


Manon & Veronique: Absolutely slaying corners and jumps. This rules.

by SaskiaD
Views: 12,600    Faves: 88    Comments: 4


Reed Boggs - Utah: Reed looks ready for Rampage.

Reed Boggs - Virgin, Utah

by StansNoTubes
Views: 8,634    Faves: 97    Comments: 3


Evan Mercure California Raised: Ripping it.

Evan Mercure California Raised

by Mtbtrash
Views: 207    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Freeride on Dreamline: Antoine Buffart & Olivier Cuvet having some fun on Dreamline!

Freeride on Dreamline

by phototutur
Views: 2,716    Faves: 48    Comments: 5


Joe Breeden: Joe Breeden's road to recovery. Credit: Saddleback UK.

Joe Breeden

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 2,552    Faves: 11    Comments: 0


71 Year Old Shreds the Whistler Mountain Bike Park: At 71 he can hit almost every jump in the park.

71 year old Shreds the Whistler Mountain Bike Park

by onecutmedia
Views: 135    Faves: 2    Comments: 2


Kenny Smith - Devinci AC: I love all aspects of mountain biking; long climbs, long descents, and sketchy lines. The E-bike is just another realm to explore. I just wish more of my friends would get them.” - Kenny Smith.



McCaul Meets - Nicholi Rogatkin: Cam McCaul goes deep undercover as he tries to track down Russian/American; Nicholi Rogatkin. Travelling to Boston, Cam checks out Nicholi’s sketchy backyard set up. He gets used as target practice by Nicholi’s father; Vladimir. And we learn how this young BMX rider has made his mark and pushed the progression of slopestyle.



Matt Jones - Raw 100: A re-cut of Matt's incredible video from last year.



I Rode Sam Pilgrim's Enduro Mountain Bike On a recent video shoot in Kamloops with Sam Pilgrim, I grabbed five minutes to check out his bike and the trails. He runs his bike completely differently to how I have my bikes -150psi in the fork, 300 psi in the rear shock and a whopping 60psi in the tires!



The Journey - A BCBR Film: A film by Max Berkowitz.



Innsbruck Recap - No Bad Days Talk Show: Join me as I break down the finer points of the Crankworx Innsbruck slopestyle.



Sean Burns - ''The Dirty Sniff'' Full Part: Burns has still got it.



Federal Bikes FTS - LOST IT - Volume 2: Featuring: Dan Lacey, Stevie Churchill, Joe Jarvis, Bruno Hoffman, and more!



Tom Dugan - Holy Fit: A classic.



Nora: In celebration of the first female pro rider to join the global Adidas skateboarding team, we are proud to present "Nora", a digital short documenting the birth of skate icon, Nora Vasconcellos. Earning the respect of her peers, both on and off the board, Nora shares the experiences that have shaped her life.



Nora Vasconcellos - First Try Friday: Nora, ripping with chips.



The 'Most Elusive' Man in North America: Dag Aabye is a septuagenarian Ultra Marathon champion who lives completely off the grid. Can two filmmakers track him down—and if so, what will they find?



Crossing Home - A Skier’s Journey: For travellers, life on the road ultimately winds to an end, and the compass points towards home. In the series finale, after excursions through ski cultures across the globe, Chad Sayers and Forrest Coots go back to the beginning - British Columbia. Embarking on a 3 week expedition, they boat, bushwack, ski, and packraft the spine of the Coast mountains. From interior plateau, steep chutes and over the Homathko Icefield, to the lush, carpeted coastal inlets of the Pacific coast. What is the meaning of home? A cast of characters help them understand what that term truly means.



Tom got along with the dirt super quick. Blake Jorgenson Red Bull Content Pool

Title Photo by: Blake Jorgenson


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.

