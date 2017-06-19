Movies For Your Monday

Team InFocus - OTB Portugal: Over the bars with Chromag riders Andi Tillmann and Felix Heine in Portugal!









The Ridgeline: This trail took Wesley, Alex, and I all summer to build. Making this video was a blast!









Wesley Sherrell - 2017: Sending it.









Kovarik Racing 2017: The Kovarik Racing team shreds Whistler to kick off 2017. Additional videography by Mitch Gulliver.









Slovenia Mountain Bike Adventure: Feeling blessed to have the chance to visit and explore one of the most delicious countries to ride a bike: Slovenia. Thank you Outdoor Mania for all the riding, good times, and for an unforgettable adventure.









Plaeco Short - CO Dirt Jumps: Brad Motherway and Luke Probst are working on their new jump line.









Simple Session 17: I've met, talked with, and filmed amazing human beings at this year's Simple Session '17. Thank you to all the riders for being legends!









Follow the Fraser - Official Trailer: Doerfling, Norbs, and Tom van Steenbergen go big mountain.









MSMondraker Team - Leogang World Cup: This is the third webisode from the MS Mondraker Team in Leogang, Austria. Video: Mayhemedia.









Nathan Williams - X Games Real BMX 2017: Nathan is a street menace.









Colt Fake - X Games Real BMX 2017: Colt is a madman.









Alex Donnachie - X Games Real BMX 2017: Donnachie's riding is surely one of Scotland's greatest exports.









Chad Kerley - X Games Real BMX 2017: The king of smooth tech.









Dave Krone - X Games Real BMX 2017: Some really unique riding from Krone.









DeMarcus Paul - X Games Real BMX 2017: Riding fast, going huge, what more could you want?









Tony Hawk - Who You Callin' A Sellout? If there's anyone who's an expert on corporate sponsorship, it's Tony Hawk. As skateboarding's beloved poster child since the 80s, Tony has starred in tons of movies and TV shows, put out the most successful skate video games of all time, and brought more public awareness to skateboarding than any other person who's touched a board. He's endorsed McDonalds, Club Med, Bagel Bites, Sony, Kohls, and countless other mega companies. Needless to say, among pioneering a million other things in skateboarding, Tony Hawk can be attributed with bridging the gap between skating and the mainstream. And while there's a constant desire to "keep it core" in our culture, the Birdman breaks down the concept of "selling out" and how corporations and skateboarders can co-exist.









Travis Rice's Dream Line: Take a rip down one of the dreamiest lines of the year.









Where The Wild Things Play: This is our homage to all the badass, adventurous ladies we know. Crank the volume to 11, this soundtrack is a must. Film by Krystle Wright.









The Webleys: The Webley family was brought up on hard work. It’s kept the family farm running for decades and it’s given all six of the Webley boys the conviction to go on and make something of themselves. And it was their father, who insisted on teaching them how to hunt, appreciate the outdoors, and put family first, that instilled the admirable ambition to do better. Join the Webleys as they take on the first full-family hunt in the backcountry.









The Line: When injury cut Tatum Monod’s season short her dad told her to rub some dirt on it and come fly fishing. Happy Father’s Day. And don’t make us turn this car around.









