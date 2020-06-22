Movies For Your Monday

At Home With Connor Fearon:
Fearon is always fun to watch.
Reece Wallace - Time:
A 2014 classic.
Poaching #dogslife DH:
Poaching Fairclough's #dogslife
DH track in South Africa on @nikovelasco's farm.
At Home In The Loam:
Credit: Josie Owen Photography and Josh Gleave.
Dan Slack Shreds Dirt Jumps:
Ripping his local dirt jumps.
Eclipse - Matt Staggs:
Taking the Commencal Meta Power e-bike on an adventure in the bushland of Northern Sydney. Self filming made easier with power.
MCBP - Opening Day 2020:
2020 has been quite the year so far, but it's all downhill from here. Film: Christopher Vanderyajt and Tom Haas. Edit: Tom Haas.
Catref - Mountain Bike Pollution Documentary:
Showing the problem of rubbish being left on our trails in the golden valley of Risca, mixed in with some flat out riding. Let us know what you think.
Weird & Revered DVD - Team Ontario:
Filmed from 2016 to 2019, "Vagabond Squad" is a full-length video from Canada’s Weird & Revered crew. Next up in the online release of sections from Vagabond Squad is a split part from former Ontarians, Kyle Lafleur, Sean Tiffin, and Ted Bambrick.
Shift - Full Movie:
A classic from 1999.
Beer Builds Bike Trails - Pamplemousse Pale Ale:
When James approached Howe Sound Brewing to collaborate on a beer themed after the Pamplemousse mountain bike trail, they were on board right away. $2 from the sale of each six pack of Pamplemousse Pale Ale will go to James's company, Ride BC, to pay wages for trail building by James and his crew - in addition to Ride BC's commitment of two hours volunteer trail work per day of operations.
Ryan Nyquist - 40/41:
Filmed over the course of two birthdays, countless delays, and hours of brainstorming, Ryan Nyquist delivers a mix of creative, gnarly, and unique riding in a style all his own. Haro Bikes presents 40/41.
Reed Stark - Sushi Safari:
Reed Stark with more travel adventures from his BMX life on the road, this time from a pilgrimage to the land of sushi and kendama - Japan. Proceed to pick your jaw up off the flaw after laying eyes on the stacks of incredible and one-off spots. There's even some tree hugging in there! Love it. Reed smashes it as always.
Cultcrew - Raw Ams 4:
Back at it with the fourth instalment of Raw Ams. It’s awesome watching our crew progress and their love for BMX grow. Makes ya want to get out and get some even in these crazy times.
Classics - Geoff Rowley - Sorry:
Ryan Decenzo introduces one of the gnarliest parts from one of the gnarliest videos. Geoff Rowley in Sorry.
Classics - Rodney Mullen - Virtual Reality:
Plan B followed up "Questionable" by making yet another of the best skate vids ever. Here's Rodney's NBD-fest from 1993 including the mind-bender at 3:06. Appleyard introduces a classic.
Classics - Chad Muska - Fulfill The Dream:
Muska had some ads and interviews, but it was only after this 1998 Shorty's part that a star was born and a legend was made. Peabody introduces a true classic.
Children Of The Columbia:
Join big mountain skiers Dane Tudor and Christina Lustenberger as they travel up the waterway that shaped them, the mighty Columbia, home to some of the best skiing in the world. From Trail through Revelstoke and on to Kinbasket Lake, through the famed Selkirks, Monashees and Rocky Mountains, Dane and "Lusti" move northwards through a unique mountain culture. A land of stark contrast, where dams and development give way to wilderness, massive snows, and a sea of peaks.
Explained - World's Water Crisis:
In partnership with Vox Media Studios and Vox, this enlightening explainer series will take viewers deep inside a wide range of culturally relevant topics, questions, and ideas. Each episode will explore current events and social trends pulled from the zeitgeist, touching topics across politics, science, history and pop culture - featuring interviews with some of the most authoritative experts in their respective fields. In this episode: the global water crisis is at an inflection point. How do we price our most valuable resource, while also ensuring access to it as a human right?
Juneteenth:
A historian explains the history and significance of the holiday.
Photo: Jarrett Lindal Media
