Movies For Your Monday

Time Flies:
Jibbing some Black Rock, OR old school freeride for a @djambor edit! Time flies, get it done!
Brandon Semenuk - The Liaison Series:
Video: Rupert Walker.
Knolly Fugitive - The Bet:
Riders: Steve Storey, Daniel Shaw, Ryan Bansch. Video: Deggan Brothers Co.
Grégoire Clément - Versailles:
Who knew Versailles had such good riding?
Winter Testing:
Rider: Filip Dian.
Cole Nichol - 1 Lap:
Cole riding through the jumps in his yard.
Winter Jibs - Niklas Tilk:
I collected some clips over the Winter mostly riding in Heerlen/Netherlands. enjoy!
Trail Fiesta:
First day of summer brought us an inch of rain and snow over night and turned the dirt from dust to super tack.
Jake Fergason - Seventeen:
Footage all from the past year. Filmed by: Josh Woodward, Zach Saito, and others.
Every Mystery I’ve Lived - Emil Johansson’s Comeback Story:
At the end of 2017, rookie slopestyle MTB rider Emil Johansson was on top of the world. In his first full season, he was crowned FMB World Tour champion as a teenager only for his world to crumble around him with a mystery illness. Having eventually been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr virus and Hashimoto’s disease, he has battled his way back to the top of the sport and recently scored a silver medal at Crankworx Innsbruck. The boy wonder is back.
Hallowed Ground Ep, 2 - El Toro:
Our DIG Hallowed Ground series continues and for episode two Biz takes us to one of the most famous, controversial, and scary spots in California - El Toro. From Josh Heino all the way to Adrian Morales and almost everyone in between. Enjoy!
Trey Jones in Shadow's What Could Go Wrong:
Shadow rider Trey Jones starts off our third full-length DVD "What Could Go Wrong?" with a BANG! From huge gaps to tech nose manual lines, Trey can and will do it all. Trey left nothing on the table when it came to this section and it's sure to be a classic for years to come.
Eclat En Chile:
Stevie Churchill, Bruno Hoffmann, Alex Kennedy, and Sean Burns made their way to Santiago, Chile to feast on empanadas, take in the abundant street art, and ride some amazing South American spots. They did all of that, and survived a riot in the middle of it.
Watch Legend Chad Muska Yelling “Do A Kickflip!” At Skateboarders From His Car:
Picture this: Chad Muska pulls up next you and requests a kickflip. Do you make half-hearted excuses or do you flick it like a man/woman? Well, we're proud to say that these kickflippers did The Muska proud.
Jaws "STRFKR" Part:
The Criddler on the Roof is still sending it, from rooftop drops to long-distance boardslides. Jaws lives in a league of his own.
The Search For Animal Chin:
Join the Bones Brigade as they go on their quest in search of the legendary skateboarding master - Animal Chin. Featuring: Lance Mountain, Tony Hawk, Tommy Guerrero, Per Welinder, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Mike McGIll, Mike Vallely, Doug Smith, Jesse Martinez, Jim Thiebaud, Bryce Kanights, and more...
A Tribute To Mary Woodward:
In a world where nothing is certain, there is one thing I have learned to count on over the years.. A ski day at my home hill of Whitewater in Nelson BC is sure to be sweetened by a sighting of local skier Mary Woodward going for a rip on the slopes. Sadly May 31st 2014 marked the end of an era, when Mary Woodward passed away at the age of 80. Her life was celebrated this weekend by the Kootenay community and her family, a tribe of great skiers raised by the Mary who are all pillars of our mountain community.
Forest Ski Segment From Valhalla:
Classic.
Wrangelled:
The Wrangell St. Elias National Park, Alaska is 13.2 million acres full of spectacular mountains and glaciers. In April of 2013, four friends ventured into a remote section of the park to live on a glacier for two weeks, setting up base camp in the centre of untouched terrain.
The Running Pastor:
Sverri Steinholm grew up chasing sheep up and down the rugged, exposed slopes of the Faroe Islands. Today he is a pastor of the Lutheran Church, the dominant religion on the island. He is also a compulsive runner, finding solace and spiritual refuge from personal conflicts and the burdens of priesthood on the trails and roads of his homeland. He may inhabit a very different world, but his words will ring true to anyone who has found peace in nature. “Somehow I am driven to it,” he says. “The body needs it, or my soul, my mind.”
Photo: damonberrymanphoto
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
2 Comments
Post a Comment