Movies For Your Monday

The Grandest of Openings:
Anytime you get to spend time in the Bike Park is a good reason to celebrate. But, when the Trail Crews add an additional 13km of new trail to the roster, the celebration needs to be turned up a notch. WMBP Team Riders: Lula Darquier and Trevor Burke Guest Riders: Ian Morrison, Dylan Forbes, Peter Matthews and Will Cadham Video: Absolute Cinema and Good Fortune Collective.
Rampage 2.0:
Join defending champion and freeride legend Ed Masters as he returns to southern Utah for the 2017 edition of Redbull Rampage
Catchin' the Vibe:
May 2018. Thanks to Calvin Huth and the Island loc's for having us. Riders in order: Paul Genovese, Dillon Butcher, Ryder Kasprick, Logan Peat, Daniel Fleury, and Dawson Amann.
No camera, no problem?
Jeff Kendall-Weed doing what he does best.
Lines of Namibia - Mission EP.3
Join Kilian Bron in Namibia, South Africa as he gets lost in the middle of the savannah in hopes of finding terrain worthy of ''The Lion King.''
GAMBLE - Behind Closed Doors Episode 3:
Find out what went into creating one of the best bike movies of 2018. Click here to buy the film.
Layton Meyers Washington:
Layton rides his homeland.
Woodlot BC - Freshy:
Woodlot is one heck of a sweet place to ride, never a dull moment up there. Starring: Alex Neibuhr and Wesley Sherrell.
Ludwig Jaeger & Ivan Popov:
Short video together with my Russian friend Ivan Popov from Moscow.
Scotty Cranmer - First Trick Since My Accident:
Today I grinded a rail with my BMX bike for the first time since the accident and I am so proud of myself and I want to thank my family, my friends, and all the YouTube subscribers for all the support!
Nigel Sylvester - GO - London to Paris:
Professional BMX Athlete, Nigel Sylvester, gives us yet another remarkable tour with insane riding in the 5th instalment of 'GO', the global adventure series. This time, popping wheelies in London and falling in love in Paris.
Dylan Stark 2018 Mixtape:
Stark slays BMX and MTB.
Never:
Primitive Skateboarding is proud to present “Never,” featuring Paul Rodriguez, Diego Najera, Wade Desarmo, Nick Tucker, Devine Calloway, Carlos Ribeiro, Trent McClung, Brian Peacock, Bastien Salabanzi, Franky Villani, Robert Neal, Marek Zaprazny and Roman Lisivka. The majority of “Never” was filmed over the course of three months on filming trips to Athens, Paris and Shanghai with some additional footage that needed to see the light of day!
Magnus:
From his hometown of Oslo, Magnus traveled to Philadelphia, Spain, and Taiwan with fellow teammates, Heitor da Silva and Hermann Stene to film the part. Sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Austyn Gillette’s “Radiant Cure”
Heater of a part.
The History Of SlamBall:
The life, history, and future of SlamBall.
Frank Genovese - Pinball Restoration:
Paul and Nic Genovese's dad is quite a character.
Where Dreams Go To Die - Gary Robbins and The Barkley Marathons:
Where Dreams Go To Die is a documentary created by Ethan Newberry (The Ginger Runner) that follows Canadian ultrarunner, Gary Robbins, during his two attempts at completing The Barkley Marathons - a 100+ mile event many consider the toughest endurance run on Earth. Spanning more than 2 years, this journey is emotional, powerful and truly inspirational. Find out what it takes to attempt the impossible and the demons that follow. Learn the sacrifices that come with dedicating one's life to this endeavor. Follow our intimate look at why The Barkley is where dreams go to die.
Title Photo by: Toby Cowley
To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here
.
0 Comments
Post a Comment