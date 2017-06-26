Movies For Your Monday

DJ Brandt & Ethan Nell Take on Canadia: When we arrived in Vancouver our friend Caleb Holonko decided he wanted to join in on this trip. So we packed up the truck in Van and set out. The only goal was to push our riding and come home with a solid video. We paid for everything out of our own pockets, filmed the video ourselves, and did everything 100% for ourselves. We couldn't be more proud of what we accomplished in these two weeks!









Emmerson Wilken - Dream Track: Video: Parallax Media. Rider: Emmerson Wilken.









Aptos CA - Reviving The Scene: Over the last few years it is sad to see the Santa Cruz/Aptos riding scene fade and transition into different styles in ways that some of us don't mesh with. Digging alone for months on end in the heat, rain, and any other weather possible, Owen's motivation to ride and dig never seemed to seize.









Clap Cam Chronicles Episode Five - Isaac Wallen: Wallace comin' in hot.









Smokescreen with Tyson Wise: Watch as Tyson Wise teams up with Matt Staggs to capture a chill rip in Australia









Blissful: Tristan and I got to the chance to get out and do some last minute shooting before he moved back to Alberta!









Standard Def: Friday night, good night for some Sabbath. Riders: Paul, Max, Dylan, Aussie, Sean, Speedy, Derek Dogs: Lucy, Benji









In The Sticks with Damion Devlin: I've never met anyone who rides a bike like Div Devlin. Actually, I've never met anyone like him at all. Such a shredder with ideas that may seem bonkers, until he lands them.









Asa McGill Howe: Video: Zach Youngberg.









Slow Motion Madness: Short mash-up of slow motion (120 fps) clips from the past year, enjoy!









Reign on the Alps - MTB with Jordan Regnier: No shortage of great riding in the alps.









Downhill Youngster Johann - Bikepark Lac Blanc: Nine year old Propain Gravity Kid Johann Schuhmacher smashing some downhill tracks at Bikepark Lac Blanc, France.









Socal Road Trip: Dennis Enarson, Chad Kerley, Chase Hawk, Sean Sexton, and Tom Dugan hit the road with Rockstar and found some of the best spots in Southern California.









Corey Walsh - Full Speed in Portugal: Straight after placing 2nd at the Vans BMX Pro Cup in Malaga, Corey Walsh headed to Portugal.









Mutiny Mixtape 2017: Featuring Tony Cardona, Brandon Hoerres, Austin Brunger, Jeff Wescott, Dylan McCauley and Devin Fredlund. Shot between Austin and Houston, Texas. Filmed & edited by Josh Babu.









Animal House LA: Augie Simoncini, Colin Varanyak, Andrew Castaneda, Johnny Raekes, Hobie Doan, Abdul Fufanah, Jonathan “Twinn” Jaramillo, Charles Littlejohn, Richard Hernandez, Clay Johnson, and Gabe Brooks. The dudes put a few new twists on some old spots, and unearth some fresh gems as well.









Tatum Monod 2013-14 Season Edit: Produced by Level 1 Productions.









RJ Anderson XP1K2: This is still unreal.









Rodney Mullen - A Beautiful Mind: Rodney Mullen has seen it all. Besides inventing the entire platform of street skating as we know it, he's lived through and witnessed every iteration thereof—from his days as a freestyle champ in the '80s to modern day technical wizardry. And while he knows how to manipulate a plank of wood better than any other living being on the planet, he's also got the uncanny ability to articulate what it means to be a skateboarder better than anyone else. We sat him down for a quick chat, and got his take on the essence of skateboarding for our own private TED Talk. Rodney, we love you. You truly are something special. Congratulations on 10 years of Almost!









Girl Boxer: Jesselyn Silva is only 10 years old, but she's already in the ring. By Emily Sheskin.









