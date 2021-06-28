Movies For Your Monday

WKD - Ben Thompson:
Hyped on how this video turned out, can't thank the boys enough for pointing the camera my way.
Tom Mallett - The Story Behind Bare Creek Bike Park:
Tom Mallett takes on one of the most challenging builds in his career and faces plenty of obstacles on the way. Enter: this video project.
Just Add Dirt:
Carlos Langelaan rides the Shonky.
18" Ain't Dead:
After watching countless Sam Pilgrim videos as well as a recent mini bike special from Tom Caldwell, my brother and I decided to try it out ourselves and push this Walmart bike to its absolute limit.
Pista 20 & 26:
I was lucky enough to ride my local dirt jumps back home before they got torn down.
Chromag Stylus - Nick Tingren:
Tingren riding his Chromag Stylus. Video: Rupert Walker.
Ride Beyond - The Norco Range:
Ever wish you could take that moment where the world slows down, when speed feels easy, and make it last the whole ride? We Just did. Introducing the all-new Range.
Title Line:
In collaboration with SilverStar Bike Park, we are proud to announce the unveiling of our new signature trail, Title Line. This signature trail at SilverStar Bike Park was designed and built by Brett Rheeder and his team of Title riders. We wanted to use the resources available to us to do something more hands on to give back to our local riding community, and after two seasons of hard work, the result became the Title Line. From us to you, please enjoy.
Mike Hopkins' Summer Solstice:
Let's celebrate the longest day of the year! Last but not least in our Summer Solstice series, the one and only Mike Hopkins (and family).
Jeff Lenosky - This Climb Is Impossible:
Ever since I tackled the Horsethief Bench climb in Fruita, CO a couple years ago I've been looking for my next "IMPOSSIBLE" climb. Last fall I tackled Templeton in Sedona and it was tough but not nearly as tough as Horsethief. Over the winter I saw Steve from @hardtail
party and @Jeff Kendall-Weed sessioning this climb and I knew I had to give it a shot. They are both amazing riders so I knew it would be no easy task. Check out the video and see what went into this challenge.
Everesting Snowdon On A Mountain Bike:
In late April 2021, Joe Barnwell attempted to 'Everest' the Llanberis Path up Mt. Snowdon/Yr Wyddfa, repeatedly riding up and down the mountain until he reached the 8848m/29029ft height of Mt. Everest. This short film by WGPE documents his attempt to be the first person to Everest Snowdon.
Greg Illingworth - BMX Heritage:
Mongoose pro Greg Illingworth had a unique journey in finding his BMX career. Before his career took off, Greg had to make a difficult choice to leave his beautiful home country of South Africa to make his dream happen. In this episode, we get to follow Greg around his current residence of Hastings, UK, and also get a glimpse of what it was like to grow up in South Africa.
HaroZona:
Suffering from communal cabin fever caused by the Covid lock downs, we got the crew together and hit the road as soon as we heard word that cases were declining and restrictions easing. Weary not to venture too far during these uncertain times, we kept close to home and cruised through the desert to the great state or Arizona, aka HaroZona!
Erik Elstran - Pro Part:
There are so many great things you can say about Erik Elstran's riding — it's creative, unpredictable, technical, and straight up difficult. Whatever you love about Erik’s riding, hit play because you’re about to get all of the above. Erik never ceases to amaze and his Pro Part will only leave you wanting more.
Primitive Skate - Spencer Hamilton's 'Vancouver' Part:
We are proud to present "Vancouver," a three chip Mk1 special from Spencer Hamilton, filmed entirely in Vancouver by Chance Swainson.
Vans Presents - Iberico:
Featuring Afonso Nery, Alex Furtado, Arnau Truque, Ben Skrzypez, David Sanchez, Dubann Machuca, Florentin Marfaing, Gelek Gonzalez, Ibon Mariño, Joscha Aicher , Martino Cattaneo, Nuno Relogio, Pedro Roseiro, Pol Amadó, Rafa Cort, Roberto Alemañ, Tania Cruz, and Victor Pellegrin.
Deathwish In Texas:
Featuring Jamie Foy, Pedro Delfino, Neen Williams, Jake Hayes, Taylor Kirby, Julian Davidson, Victoria Ruesga, Sean O'Connor, and Tyson Peterson.
The FIFTY - Year 3 - Highlights and Project Update:
The Fifty returns for 2021. Despite the challenges of a low snow year, a record breaking avalanche year, the lingering effects of a global pandemic and a closed border between Canada and the US, the winter of 2021 had its successes for Cody Townsend's goal to ski all 50 of The Fifty Classic Ski Descents of North America. From Montana to Alaska, Colorado to California, the third year of The Fifty brings some amazing stories, the requisite amount of suffering, some classic laughs, and some backcountry education alongside some of the best mountain athletes in the world. All episodes captured in the winter of 2021 will be coming out in Fall 2021. Enjoy the teaser of what's to come!
Orbayu Free Again:
Shrouded in mystery and conquered only by a select few, ‘Orbayu Free Again’ centres around Orbayu (8c) in the Picos de Europa National Park, and follows The North Face’s Siebe Vanhee as he loses skin and sleep in his pursuit to become only the seventh person to master this 500m Spanish beast, with a rare and superhuman one-day ascent.
Bob Of The Park:
If you grab binoculars and head to Central Park in New York, you may see a warbler, a robin and Robert DeCandido, also known as "Birding Bob." If you can’t spot him, you’ll definitely hear him. Among dedicated birders, some consider his use of recorded bird calls a disturbance to birds and bird-watchers alike, while others see him as an eager advocate for the natural world. In response to his detractors, Dr. DeCandido maintains that he’s doing his best to make bird-watching less daunting to hobbyists — and that no birds are harmed in the process. In the short documentary above, explore the sights, sounds, birds — and bird-watching drama — of the park with some of its most colorful characters.
Photo: Robb Thompson
