Movies For Your Monday

Dunbar Cycles Race Team Take On Prevost:
Riders: Cody Macarthur, Garrett MacIntosh, Dean Tennant, Yusuke Yamamoto, Adriano Digiacinto, and Dan Sims. Video: Kaz Yamamura.
Anthony Messere Fall Edit:
A little throwback to an edit that blew our minds in 2011. Video: Nic Genovese.
The Loamy Transition:
Riders: Vincent Pernin & Eliott Lapôtre.
JIB - 2002:
JIB is a classic from 2002 which captures the brief period where urban freeriding was at its peak. ''Mountain biking without mountains,'' as director Thor Wixom put it. The trend didn't last long, but it was spectacular while it did. Lots of broken parts and one of the best crash sequences ever.
Crazy Merry - Top to Bottom:
Steven Wells shreds a late summer lap on one of Castlegar BC’s best new trails. This entire trail was built by a very passionate crew of volunteers who spent many hours digging dirt, hauling rocks, and cutting trees to create an incredible flow trail with plenty of airtime hits. Support your local trail builders and enjoy the ride!
Mélange - Rat-Trippin' through Western Canada:
The adventures of Beanboy and Ratdog in BC and Alberta.
HighLow - Summer Delinquents:
The best of our 2018/19 Queenstown summer. Hope to see you all there for the next one. Chur!
RAWdon Zoomer:
@_kendallmclean and @symo_tellier shred in Quebec. Video: Liam Smillie.
Eddy King - Tools Of Empowerment:
Injuries are very much a part of life for competitive cyclists. The weeks, months and sometimes even years required to heal after severe trauma can send even the most hardened humans into a spiral of depression. Yet from pain can come strength, not only to survive but to live life to its very fullest again. After BMX Hall of Famer Eddy King suffered a devastating crash at Big Bear Bike Park in 2013, he spent years fighting his way back to anything resembling normalcy in his life.
Bikepacking The Colorado Trail And Fly-Fishing Salida:
In three days we rode on a big loop starting and finishing in Salida Colorado on pavement, gravel, and singletrack. We rode sections of the Continental Divide Trail and Colorado Trail, through a ghost town, and finished by floating the Arkansas River back into Salida while fishing.
Jeff Lenosky - I Climbed Horsethief Bench:
One of my longstanding goals is to ride Horsethief Bench from the bottom to the top in an un-cut unedited version. This trail was pretty gnarly to descend on my hardtail, it's even more difficult going up! Follow along as I check out this legendary trail and try to see if I can climb back up it.
Corey Martinez - Real BMX 2019:
Watch Corey Martinez and filmer/editor Peter Adam’s entry into Real BMX 2019,
Greg Illingworth - Real BMX 2019:
Watch Greg Illingworth and filmer/editor Mike King’s entry into Real BMX 2019.
Dan Coller - Real BMX 2019:
Watch Dan Coller and filmer/editor Darryl Tocco’s entry into Real BMX 2019
Nike SB - Gizmo:
In 1996, Elissa Steamer pushed her way into skateboarding’s spotlight with a stand-out style that transcended gender and commanded respect. Through video and grassroots touring, Elissa, whose nickname “GIZMO” her father bestowed upon her, became a favourite to many, inspiring generations of skateboarders for years to come. Proof that progression in skateboarding is more than just tricks. Nike SB proudly presents GIZMO, our first all-women’s skate video and homage to Elissa and testament of what’s to come. Featuring Lacey Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Hayley Wilson, Sarah Meurle, Josie Millard, Nicole Hause, Aori Nishimura, Rayssa Leal and Elissa Steamer. Directed by Jason Hernandez with assistance from Tyler Smolinski, GIZMO is dedicated to those breaking open new lanes.
Leticia Bufoni - Battle Scars:
Leticia Bufoni has 16 years of gruesome slams under her belt. Hear all the bone-rattling details in her episode of Battle Scars.
"Do A Kickflip" With Eric Koston In Glendale, California:
Guess who's back? Eric Koston does the flick boogie from Silverlake to Glendale in an extra "wet" edition of Do a Kickflip!
JP Auclair Street Segment (from Sherpas Cinemas' All.I.Can)
JP's style is timeless.
Niki Lauda - His Remarkable Career Story:
Forever carried in our hearts, forever immortalized in motorsports history. Here is a look back at Niki Lauda's incredible Formula 1 story...
We're Losing The War On Bacteria - Here's Why:
Bacteria are rebelling. They’re turning the tide against antibiotics by outsmarting our wonder drugs. This video explores the surprising reasons.
