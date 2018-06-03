Movies For Your Monday

Max McCulloch - Island Time:
Vancouver Island, a place where time moves a little slower. Definitely not an adrenaline fuelled video. Created by Merin Pearce and Max McCulloch. Additional footage from Liam Morgan.
Mongoose en Espana:
The MTB squad sent it big in Spain and rode everything from dirt jumps to trails and street. To make up for lost time due to inclement weather, the team rode with intent and made every second on the bike count. Chris Akrigg, Brayden Barrett-Hay, DJ Brandt, Greg Watts, Paul Genovese, and Josh Hult all display their unique riding styles and leave their tracks on Spanish dirt.
GAMBLE - Behind Closed Doors Episode 2:
The story of Ratboy and Craig Evan's segment. Click here to buy the film.
Kovarik Racing - Island Style:
Kovarik racing juniors send it into the new season island style.
Remy Metailler - Cube Stereo 29:
Dirt Merchant to A-Line on the wagon wheels. Video by @petrifilms.
Makken - Energetic Start to the Season:
This is a mash up of my Instagram edits this spring, follow @makkedonia for more.
Loose Riders Mashup 5:
The Loose Riders team getting loose all over the globe!
The Night Harvest 2018 - MTB and BMX Jam:
This year was crazy! We hosted some of the best BMX and MTB riders from around the world at our local spot in Hout Bay - Potato Trails! Definitely another successful evening and we hope to see everyone again next year.
One Run with Max Chapuis:
One lap in Switzerland.
Ryan Middleton | Style III - Lost In Aberdeen[shire]:
Some of Aberdeenshire's best trails getting destroyed by Scotland's most stylish rider.
Wellington Space Cadets:
Some janky and off-camber lines being attempted within Wellington's urban belt.
USN Racing - 4X ProTour 2018 - Winterberg, Germany:
USN Racing head to Winterberg for round one of the 2018 4X ProTour. Here is our diary of the week.
Tommy Dugan - Real BMX 2018:
Dugan spent four months filming for this and it shows.
Corey Martinez - Real BMX 2018:
X-Games Real BMX parts are always a treat to watch.
Brad Simms - Real BMX 2018:
Technical grinds and huge drops. What more could you ask for?
My War - Chris Joslin:
Bad weather, crowds, security, injuries. This battle is brutal! Chris stomps an epic blizzard-flip over and over and yet a roll-away requires an all-out war.
Rough Cut - Chris Joslin's "Album" Part:
Even the gnarliest skaters on the planet trip out on Chris Joslin. This guy is possessed to skate and test his own limits. Here's Chris’ commentary of the battles and victories he faced in putting together one of the sickest parts of all time.
The Best Bull Rider of All Time: J.B. Mauney:
He’s changing the game. He does things no one else does. There’s not a title in the world that he can’t win. The best bull rider in the world, J.B. Mauney is a throwback cowboy from Moorseville, North Carolina. VICE Sports traveled with J.B. to check out his atypical workouts, his superior technique, and unrivalled work ethic that has taken him to unprecedented ground in the bull riding community.
The Wanderer - Japan:
The third and final leg of #TheWanderer
continues around the world to Japan. Pro skier and adventurer, Kalen Thorien is joined by local ambassador, Kiki, who together follow the path of the water from its source in the lush green mountains, into the jungle-like valleys, and ending at the sea. In addition to mountain biking and stand up paddle boarding, the duo explore the rich culture of Japan by backpacking 40km of the Shinetsu Trail, visiting shrines and temples along the way. Like the roots of a cedar tree, Japan's traditions run deep throughout the centuries. It's less about accomplishment, and more about attaining the journey. Stillness in itself is an adventure. Rather than going all out, we go in, seeking the unknown.
Loved by All - The Story of Apa Sherpa:
Every spring the summit of Mount Everest draws people from around the world. But in its shadow live the Sherpa, a resilient, religious people, who, despite the riches surrounding the highest peak on earth, are still quite poor and uneducated. A child of the Khumbu, Apa Sherpa climbed Everest 21 times. Pulled away at the age of 12 to work as a high altitude porter, like so many others, he would leave his family for months, risking his life on the mountain. Through his work at the Apa Sherpa Foundation, he aims to create a different future for his people. As Apa says, "without education we have no choice."
