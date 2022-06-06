Movies For Your Monday

Reece Wallace - Plane Fun:
"My main priority on a bike is to have fun. The Trance X is my go-to and covers all the bases—I can rip trails in the morning, then hit the city jump park on the way home." - Reece Wallace
Hannah Bergemann - Path To The Mountains:
Deep in the North Cascade mountains, trail builder Brad Walton paired up with freerider Hannah Bergemann to build and bring a custom feature / line "Whalewolf" to life. and then shoot it. We often (ok, always) take for granted the time that it takes for trails to come to life—more so when features are involved. Built and filmed by Brad Walton.
"Utopia" ft. Honza Faistaver:
Utopia is defined as an imagined place or state of things in which everything is perfect. Honza Faistaver is a Czech rider who has been traveling the world in search of the perfect riding destination, a mountain biker 's “Utopia.” Video: Liam Morgan.
Martin Krejci - My Lines:
Cinematography: Benjamin Jícha. Rider/Edit: Martin Krejčí.
DP4 Drop Ft. Brian Serneels:
Brian shredding Seymour. Video Joel Barrow.
Ace Hayden - Ace Of Spades:
Heaven on Earth? Vancouver Island looks pretty close.
Richie Rude - Raw:
Splashing and slashing on Vancouver Island.
Chillzone - Season 4:
After two years of COVID, outdoor activities are on the rise. So, why should things be any different for the Chillzone? The programme includes hiking, archery, base-jumping, and bike rides. A return to real core values, those of the land and a healthy lifestyle! Welcome back to Ariège. From Ariège with love. Riders: Thomas Estaque, Hugo Frixtalon, Paul Couderc, Amaury Pierron, and Pierrick Lannes.
Revolution Bike Park Host Women's MTB Gravity Jam:
Amazing day filming at Revs. Over 140 women took part in a big train down the freeride line. Such a sick day!
Soundtrack Of Alex Marin Riding:
We caught up with Spanish racer, Alex Marin, pre-season, at his local bike park to see how he trains for racing and filming. Nothing but the sound of tires hitting dirt during pre-season hot laps at the local bike park.
Mike Aitken - Perspective 2:
From Aitken's riding to his brain injury recovery, he's a true model of strength, willpower, and style. Discover a video portrait that pays tribute to one of the most stylish and influential riders of his generation
Bjarki Hardarson - 4DB:
Bjarki Hardarson starts out summer right by giving the US a visit and heading out on a road trip. Watch Bjarki travel from Florida to Georgia, hitting street spot after spot along the way with his crew.
Cult x Vans:
Some raw clips from the filming sesh for our latest Vans collab.
Janwaar:
Janwaar celebrates a rambunctious group of kids whose lives are transformed when a skatepark is built in their small village in India. Raw talent, creativity, and unadulterated childhood find a home on four wheels, and manage to break down generations of caste and gender barriers in the process.
Disruption
A quick recap of a two week trip the team took to Miami. Skaters: Nyjah Huston, Dominick Walker, Kwesi Holloway, Becker Dunn, and Cole Hosman.
Dylan Jaeb's "Hi" Part:
Dylan hops Mainland stacks with flawless form and endless combos. Good to see this kid in the streets!
Jordy Smith:
My longstanding attraction to surfing has always been through the elegance of style. Watching the way someone can navigate a wave, connecting moves, making every motion look effortless—it's why I see this sport more akin to an art form. And while there are many surfers I admire for their style in the water, Jordy Smith has distinguished himself on a level above all else. Jumping from Hawaii to South Africa to Indonesia this last year, I witnessed Jordy push his surfing to another level, as he paired his talent with his insane personal drive. Being courtside to him surfing, whether sweating on the shores of a jungle atoll or dodging white sharks swimming with my waterhousing... it was like running with the bulls, witnessing a display of raw power and energy only so few have ever achieved athletically.
The Long Time:
Jack Sanders was certain he found the perfect remodelling project for his senior architecture thesis. But an outsider’s view on what was needed for a rural Alabama baseball team required a different approach, one that derived from the inside out. In the end, his unorthodox approach led him to discover how a community built on passion and innovation is what legacies are made of. And he followed suit.
The Monster In Our Closet:
Plastics are essential to building durable, high-performance clothing. But they’re also accelerating the environmental crisis, from the fossil fuels used to make materials like polyester to the plastic pollution that piles up once that clothing has been tossed. Through the eyes of a lawyer, a climate reporter, and a Patagonia designer, The Monster In Our Closet uncovers the dangerous threads that connect the clothing industry to the oil and gas industry and what we can all do on the individual, business, and government levels to create the change that our planet needs.
The Last Guide:
Local legend Frank Kuiack is Algonquin Park’s last fishing guide. At 84, he considers his legacy and wonders who will carry on his work.
Photo: Liam Morgan
