Movies For Your Monday

From The Inside Out - First Look:
This will be a film from the riders themselves to show what true freeride mountain biking is. Everyone has a dream, and we do what it takes to live ours.
Cruising Dirt Park Divjina:
Last fall we teamed up with Janez Jakob Dremelj to create an edit at Dirt Park Divjina in Trzic. Here is what we managed to come up with, hope you enjoy it!
Dylan Sheffer - Freeride Lives III POV:
Riding trails myself and friends built.
'17 Thru '20:
Three years of riding footage chopped and arranged. Best watched with headphones/speakers, on a rectangle bigger than your phone.
Our Backyard:
Jakob Salix and Tristan MP showing off some popular Nelson trails and iconic features. Nothing too crazy, just some good fun trail riding.
Shifting Between:
A short film starring Sean Doust. Video: Sahar Kaminsky. Filmed in the far south of Australia on the wild island of Tasmania.
Weird & Revered DVD - Team Dad & Friends:
Filmed from 2016 to 2019, "Vagabond Squad" is a full-length video from Canada’s Weird & Revered crew. Next up in the online release of sections from Vagabond Squad are "Team Dad" and "Friends."
Young Guns:
All our mates going hard for the camera, no money behind this video just love for the sport.
Soil Searching - Quiet Craftsman:
Meet Hylton Turvey, a trail builder who finds inspiration in the shape of the land itself.
Tracing Dirt:
Produced by: Fault Line Media (Eric Peterson & Ehren Mcphee). Rider: Dexter Robson. Location: Quadra Island.
Mike Aitken - ''Fit Life'' Section:
For this #MikeMonday
we are taking it back to Mike Aitken's classic 2007 section in Fit Life. Mike brought a well rounded onslaught to the streets, dirt and ramps of SLC, Utah and delivered a certified legendary section.
Van Homan - ''Fit Life'' Section:
Times are tough. Let's turn the dial back to easier days in 2007 and give Van Homan's epic Fit Life section a watch. From South Jersey and Philadelphia, to foreign countries abroad, Van destroys every spot unfortunate enough to be in his path.
Brian Foster - ''Fit Life'' Section:
Oh yes. Brian Foster has that undeniable timeless quality to his riding. Control, style, flow, you name it and Foster's got it. Sit back and watch him tear up the ramps, trails, and streets of New Jersey and beyond.
Phil Gaimon - Important Message To All The New Cyclists During Covid:
Everything sucks right now in the world, but the growth of cycling can be a huge upside. Lets make it happen together!
Independent's "Sloshin' Around the Northwest" Video:
Jaws, Clive, Cookie, Kirby, Gravette, Gartland, Wallin, Pedro, and the Pabich bros careen through the Northwest, smashing spots with the head of the hammer. These sessions will have you shook.
Krooked's "Pure Evil" Video:
Zigzagging between cars and curbs in NYC, Gonz gets the goods while Cromer films and edits the magic. If the back lip at the end don’t make you smile you must be broken.
Breathtaking: K2 - The World's Most Dangerous Mountain:
“K2 is a savage mountain that tries to kill you.” That is how climber George Bell described the infamous peak after the first American expedition in 1953–forever giving the mountain its nickname - The Savage Mountain. Sixty-six years later, Eddie Bauer mountain guides Adrian Ballinger and Carla Perez aim to summit the 8611-meter peak and join a community of explorers fewer in number than those who have been to outer space. Even more incredible, they both will attempt the feat without the use of supplemental oxygen. Every step of the way the team faces hazardous conditions, terrifying setbacks, and crushing misfortunes. But as Ballinger puts it, “I'll go until the mountain tells me I can’t go anymore.”
13th - Full Film:
Combining archival footage with testimony from activists and scholars, director Ava DuVernay's examination of the U.S. prison system looks at how the country's history of racial inequality drives the high rate of incarceration in America. This piercing, Oscar-nominated film won Best Documentary at the Emmys, the BAFTAs and the NAACP Image Awards.
