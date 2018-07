Movies For Your Monday

Rift - Conor Macfarlane:

A Coastal Reverie:

The Dudeumentary 2018, Part 1 - As the Crow Flies:

Winter Solstice 2:

Strange Ride:

Dank Fromme Flow:

Sean Luke - Bird Bikes:

Vancouver Island All Mountain Championships:

Trail Boss - Free Fall San Lee Park Sanford, NC:

Backyard MTB Trails at Eric Porter’s House:

One - Full Movie:

Pat King - ''Banned 5'' Full Part:

Jamie Foy's "Spitfire" Part:

Zion Wright's "REAL" Part:

Buster Keaton - The Art of the Gag:

Grind Now. Shine Later.

Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V1:

Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V2:

Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3:

Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4:

Conor Macfarlane destroys New Zealand for FSA.Montaña de Oro State Park encompasses roughly 8,000 acres of fog shrouded coastal hills and bluffs that abut the rocky shorelines of south Estero Bay on Central California's coast. Its undeveloped coastline and undulating, rhythmic singletrack offer a quick and easy dream-like getaway for various local and visiting trail user groups.Joe and Ferg decide to gain some height and head up a nearby mountain. Plenty of adventure ensues and it turns into an all day epic with a sprint finish to the local chip shop. Some thrill for the boys as usual.Here is the second and final Winter Solstice video.Can you hear it? Does it keep you up at night too? Next time, don't fight it. The moon is waiting for you. Rider: Mariusz Bryja. Video: EWIA Production.A classic North Shore day riding some quick hits and turns.Sean Luke is a 28 year old based near Newcastle. Whilst competting in the local enduro scene he grabbed a sponsorship with Bird Cycle Works and hasn't looked back since. In this video Sean show us just how smooth you can ride some of the local riding scene near the Bird Cycle Works northern demo centre.Documenting the 2018 Vancouver Island All Mountain Championships presented by the Island Cup Series, hosted in Nanaimo, BC.Follow me on a slick slippery ride through San Lee Park in Sanford, NC. Free Fall is a super technical trail that is even more difficult to ride when it's wet. If you're up for a technical challenge, this could be your trail.After competing on the world slopestyle tour for eight years, Eric Porter changed his focus to big adventure trips and storytelling, riding everything from gravel bikes to downhill bikes. Today, he's living the dream in Park City, Utah, with his wife, two sons, and labradoodle. In this episode of Tiny Trails, we'll take a closer look at Eric and his insane backyard paradise.Featuring: Kyle Hart, Simone Barraco, Joris Coulomb, Matt Ray, Trey Jones and Mark Burnett.Freecoaster king.If you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year's rampage, you were dead wrong. Here's another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…It's not clear where Zion's limits are. He just keeps getting better and gnarlier. He's a true skate prodigy who attacks all terrain.Before Edgar Wright and Wes Anderson, before Chuck Jones and Jackie Chan, there was Buster Keaton, one of the founding fathers of visual comedy. And nearly 100 years after he first appeared onscreen, we're still learning from him. Today, i'd like to talk about the artistry (and the thinking) behind his gags.Chris Boucher wasn't supposed to be in the NBA. But he is. 'Grind Now, Shine Later' is the story of how he made it this far. It's that unlikely underdog tale told again and again, which never ceases to amaze. It's about overcoming adversity, against all odds, and turning negatives into positives. It's about inspiring others through action. It's about grinding now so you can shine later.The one that started it all.Resurrecting an old BMX track at Woodward and turning it into something special.Another instant classic.The latest and greatest.