Movies For Your Monday

Jul 8, 2018
by Scott Secco  
Rift - Conor Macfarlane: Conor Macfarlane destroys New Zealand for FSA.

RIFT - Conor Macfarlane

by FSA-MTB
A Coastal Reverie: Montaña de Oro State Park encompasses roughly 8,000 acres of fog shrouded coastal hills and bluffs that abut the rocky shorelines of south Estero Bay on Central California’s coast. Its undeveloped coastline and undulating, rhythmic singletrack offer a quick and easy dream-like getaway for various local and visiting trail user groups.

A Coastal Reverie

by jasonfitzgibbon
The Dudeumentary 2018, Part 1 - As the Crow Flies: Joe and Ferg decide to gain some height and head up a nearby mountain. Plenty of adventure ensues and it turns into an all day epic with a sprint finish to the local chip shop. Some thrill for the boys as usual.

The Dudeumentary 2018, Part 1 - As the crow flies

by dudesofhazzard
Winter Solstice 2: Here is the second and final Winter Solstice video.

WINTER SOLSTICE 2

by BLUESKYcinema
Strange Ride: Can you hear it? Does it keep you up at night too? Next time, don’t fight it. The moon is waiting for you. Rider: Mariusz Bryja. Video: EWIA Production.

Strange Ride

by KrossBikes
Dank Fromme Flow: A classic North Shore day riding some quick hits and turns.

Dank Fromme Flow

by matt-beer
Sean Luke - Bird Bikes: Sean Luke is a 28 year old based near Newcastle. Whilst competting in the local enduro scene he grabbed a sponsorship with Bird Cycle Works and hasn't looked back since. In this video Sean show us just how smooth you can ride some of the local riding scene near the Bird Cycle Works northern demo centre.

Sean Luke - Bird Bikes

by millwardmedia
Vancouver Island All Mountain Championships: Documenting the 2018 Vancouver Island All Mountain Championships presented by the Island Cup Series, hosted in Nanaimo, BC.

Vancouver Island All Mountain Championships

by brennenhuff
Trail Boss - Free Fall San Lee Park Sanford, NC: Follow me on a slick slippery ride through San Lee Park in Sanford, NC. Free Fall is a super technical trail that is even more difficult to ride when it's wet. If you're up for a technical challenge, this could be your trail.



Backyard MTB Trails at Eric Porter’s House: After competing on the world slopestyle tour for eight years, Eric Porter changed his focus to big adventure trips and storytelling, riding everything from gravel bikes to downhill bikes. Today, he's living the dream in Park City, Utah, with his wife, two sons, and labradoodle. In this episode of Tiny Trails, we'll take a closer look at Eric and his insane backyard paradise.



One - Full Movie: Featuring: Kyle Hart, Simone Barraco, Joris Coulomb, Matt Ray, Trey Jones and Mark Burnett.



Pat King - ''Banned 5'' Full Part: Freecoaster king.



Jamie Foy's "Spitfire" Part: If you thought Jamie might take a vacation and chill after last year’s rampage, you were dead wrong. Here’s another full part, loaded with hammers from start to finish. The Foy fire continues to spread…



Zion Wright's "REAL" Part: It’s not clear where Zion’s limits are. He just keeps getting better and gnarlier. He’s a true skate prodigy who attacks all terrain.



Buster Keaton - The Art of the Gag: Before Edgar Wright and Wes Anderson, before Chuck Jones and Jackie Chan, there was Buster Keaton, one of the founding fathers of visual comedy. And nearly 100 years after he first appeared onscreen, we’re still learning from him. Today, i’d like to talk about the artistry (and the thinking) behind his gags.



Grind Now. Shine Later. Chris Boucher wasn’t supposed to be in the NBA. But he is. ‘Grind Now, Shine Later’ is the story of how he made it this far. It’s that unlikely underdog tale told again and again, which never ceases to amaze. It’s about overcoming adversity, against all odds, and turning negatives into positives. It’s about inspiring others through action. It’s about grinding now so you can shine later.



Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V1: The one that started it all.



Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V2: Resurrecting an old BMX track at Woodward and turning it into something special.



Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3: Another instant classic.



Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4: The latest and greatest.



