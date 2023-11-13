Movies For Your Monday - Kade Edwards, Brad Simms, Blake Hansen, Buffalo Ranching, & More

Kade Edwards - Lyrics:

38 Special:

Can O' Worms:

Blake Hansen - Flow Up:

Brad Simms - CLLCTV Vowels:

Innes Graham - Finding Balance in the Tweed Valley:

Working Class Bikers:

Ash Fierek - Change - What I've Needed To Hear:

Marcelo Cordeiro - The Joy Of Riding:

No Limit:

Duuuuuuggggannnnn!

Jack Miller - Night Terrors:

North North - Vol.1:

Stake Out:

A Week Or So In... Vancouver:

The Romero Skater By Leo Romero:

Leo & Chester:

Terra Incognita:

Nebula:

The Blackcountry Journal:

Photo:

Kade Edwards is one of those riders who makes you want to jam… jam at the dirt jumps and jam out to your favorite tunes. Lyrics 003 is a homage to all things Kade: his favorite riding spots in the U.K., the English punk rock that influenced his style and attitude growing up, and the limits he continues to push as one of the sport’s greatest, but most down-to-earth, riders who does it for the love of two wheels. Watch Kade shred to Arctic Monkeys' "Brianstorm" in RockShox's latest episode of "Lyrics." Video: Kuba Gzela.What happens when you gather Kurtis Downs, Mark Matthews, Dylan Crane, Andrew Giesbrecht, August Nesbitt, and Tor Cameron, unleash them on Vancouver Island, and add a dash of SR Suntour's 38 forks into the mix? You get a week filled with ridiculous moments, laughter, and some epic riding. I had the golden opportunity to organize an unreal week of riding with my fellow SR Suntour teammates and a carefully hand-picked selection of local riders who are keeping the freeride scene thriving on Vancouver Island. Video: Scott Bell.Builder and NF team rider, Isaac Mcbain, felt the desire to take on the challenge of building something solo to truly endure the gruelling art of building. "It’s an obsessive and methodical path that keeps you up at night, when you hear the clouds raining down hell on the vulnerable new section of trail opened, that could have been finished in two days if you had five other like minded, weed crazed, meat puppets in the pit with you. However, it brings new opportunities for appreciation. Knowing when the foundation of work that people can’t see / are unaware of, is done with a certain integrity; and enjoying the fruits of your labour, makes it worthwhile." - Isaac Mcbain. Whether it be on bikes or on the tools, time in the misty mountains is time well spent! Builder/rider: Isaac Mcbain. Video: Matthew Tongue.Often times in life, our growth relies on our relationship with ourselves. Then comes a point in our journey when we turn to those around us. Flow Up features mountain biker, Blake Hansen, and celebrates her journey as a human and her progression as a mountain biker. Video: Less Chip, More Salsa. Rider: Blake Hansen.From BMX to Trials and MTB, Street BMX legend Brad Simms shows us a different way to enjoy Las Vegas and the wider Nevada area in his CLLCTV Vowels edit. Watch and expect to see effortless style as he cuts about an abandoned water park in the desert, takes a stroll through a casino with his Canyon Spectral, and gets creative on the streets with the Stitched Trials to showcase his versatility as a rider. Anything is a playground when you’re Brad Simms."I love riding my bike. It's the best thing." From World Cup Downhill to BMX to coach to Enduro racer. Innes Graham has more reason than most to find that elusive balance of riding for work or pleasure. Between coaching for the prestigious Dirt School, training for UCI EDR, the best thing for Innes to get stoked on riding bikes again, is riding bikes.Featuring: Ben Schleith, Braden Schleith, Corbin Selfe, Harrison Mendel, Aeron Learmonth, and Dawson Amann.Something different but hopefully it will find its way to someone who needs to hear it. Another self-filmed project but this time on a bikepacking mission in the Cascade Mountains against the bright yellow of the changing larches. Over the past year, I have experienced one massive change after another and it has been so difficult to navigate, but I have found so much comfort in listening to others talk about their experiences, so I wanted to take my own swing at it and put up the thing that I would have really liked to hear.The passion started twenty years ago and it's still alive today. Transitioning from motocross to mountain bike as a kid, Marcelo always preferred the big jumps over the race-speed trails. Alone or with friends, as long as he is in the air, the energy is kept alive. Join us on the life adventure of a privateer enduro and dirt jump rider from Portugal. Starring: Marcelo Cordeiro. Video: Miguel Sousa.To get noticed online in 2023, you’ve gotta either be ridiculous, or be ridiculously talented. And it’s pretty obvious which category Ales Handzel’s riding comes in at. After the lifts shut down for the year, Aleš had no choice but to pedal his Range VLT to the top of Kopřivná Bike Park to send it. And we’re SO glad he did. Video: Ondřej Grund. Location: Dirtzilla at the Kopřivná Bike Park in Jeseniky, CZ. Rider: Aleš Handzel.Some of Tom Dugan's greatest hits.Jack takes on the streets of Newcastle for the night shift with Charlie Mason behind the lens.It's always a good time when a new full-length video drops, and this time we've got NorthNorth Vol.1 from GT's Tristen Cooper and friends. This is essential viewing right here - so much amazing stuff throughout! Shout out Salt Lake City.Stake Out featres Australian team riders Digby Luxton, Ben Lawrie, and Riley Pavey, with its main part delivered by Raph Langslow. French skater Sylvain Tognelli also makes an appearance, in a clip that explores the city of Melbourne and its suburbs. Video: Geoff Campbell.The Red Dragons return to the motherland of Canada for a week or so to stack some clips in The Great White North! Join Ryan Decenzo, Micky Papa, Malik Walker, Ben Paterson, and more as they hit the streets of Vancouver.Shredding in the streets.Disillusioned with his life of rock and roll, Leo Downey sojourns into the desert of the Sierra Madre Mountains and sleeps beneath the stars, trying to live off the land. Deep in the desert, Downey undergoes a spiritual experience that changes his life forever. Faced with the urging to follow his intuition, he leaves his life in California behind and heads for the wilderness of the Canadian Rockies to live with the buffalo. Now, as a first-generation buffalo rancher, Downey is learning to navigate his new life and find his rank amongst the herd. To gain the acceptance of an animal four times stronger than an ox and faster than a horse, he must face his fears and embrace the herd’s gift.Terra Incognita (terrain unkown) is a new film by Finlay Woods and Craig Murray. The film follows a tight New Zealand crew as we attempt to ski new lines in the Southern Alps. Terra Incognita shows the process and realities of pushing into some of the most remote places in Aotearoa. We’re excited to show you the journey, triumphs, and tribulations of our endeavours. We recognise the carbon footprint of the production of this film as 3705.7 kg of CO2-eq. We have donated $2000 to Te Kakano Aotearoa trust and Te Manahuna Aoraki Project for their native restoration efforts. We acknowledge ngā iwi ō Māori as the tangata whenua of Aotearoa / New Zealand. We pay our respect to those, past, present, future leaders and acknowledge their valuable contribution to society. Featuring: Craig Murray, Derek Deans, Fiona Murray, Kenji Boekholt, Ben Richards, Carlos Garcia Knight, Tom Fisher, and Mitchy Davern. Video: Finlay Woods.What would it look like if Hubble or the James Webb Space Telescope shot a ski photo? That silly question brought photographer Reuben Krabbe on a multi-year journey as he completes a trilogy of 'impossible' ski photographs.A skier contemplates his connection to skiing and the mountains. As he hurries through the streets of LA, his path takes a turn after bumping into a jazz musician who helps him discover the correlation between jazz and skiing—an expression of art, skiing, and black culture. Video: Mallory Duncan & Patrick Elmore.Hoshi Yoshida