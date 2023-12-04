Movies For Your Monday - Kaos Seagrave, Nathan Williams, Sammy Carlson, Salmon, & More

Kaos Seagrave - Unhinged 2:
Kaos Seagrave is a rider who lets his riding do the talking. And every time the British freeride mountain bike heavyweight sits on his bike, he is the talk of the town. Unhinged 2 is a short film that defines Kaos’ character both on and off the bike and delivers in true Kaos style and flair that is always notoriously dripping in steeze! Enjoy.
Soil Searching - Vernon Huffman, The Modern Environmentalist:
In Marin County, Vernon Huffman, the president of Access4bikes and co-founder of the California Mountain Bike Coalition, is not just a force to be reckoned with, but a force both for and of nature. He embodies the epitome of what it means to be a mountain bike advocate. Vernon’s passion for the sport of mountain biking is second to none, but wins for trails come few and far between on the slopes of Mt. Tamalpais.
Couple Weeks Here, Couple Weeks There:
Filmed over the 2022/23 summer season in Queenstown with the best crew on the planet. Starring: Matt Begg, Billy Meaclem, Jim Monro, Kaos Seagrave, Kade Edwards, Phil McLean, and more.
Dane & Jakob Jewett - What's The Point?
Collecting air miles in Squamish.
Remy Morton - Mind Explaining?
Featuring - Remy Morton and Simon "Foxy" Culverhouse. Video: Ollie Hindley.
Geoff Gulevich - Foggy Shore Meat:
With a new camera kit and passion to create; I spent a few hours on The Shore with Geoff Gulevich seeing what we could capture. Video: Eric Lawrenuk.
Forrest Riesco - A Year Of World Cup Racing:
A year on the World Cup Downhill circuit with akta team rider Forrest Riesco. Video: Louis Citadelle.
Discover India:
"India is definitely an adventure," says professional mountain biker Steffi Marth, trying to put into words what is almost impossible to describe. With a trusty crew, Steffi embarked on an adventurous journey through the land of contrasts. The goal: to discover the wildest trails in India.
After The Lifts Close:
This short film is an ode to those epic fall rides in the Alps when the lifts have closed and you're still trying to squeeze the last alpine rides before the snow comes. It's these rides that keep us dreaming throughout the winter. Until next spring, dear mountains. Video: Julien Bevillard.
A Few Thousand Hours:
With countless miles of hiking, an average elevation of 10,300 feet, and featuring nearly every style of riding imaginable, the trail is not for the faint of heart and ever since his last attempt, the mythical Colorado Trail has weighed heavy on Lachy’s mind. Now a few thousand hours of riding later, countless kilometres spent in the saddle – mostly alone – he went back to face his old demons, and hopefully learn something along the way.
Nathan Williams - Terminal:
When new Nathan Williams footage drops, the BMX world pays attention, and for good reason. This latest piece for Cinema, filmed by Peter Adam, hits the spot in a way only Nathan can. "'Terminal' is the culmination of trips to Barcelona, NYC, SoCal, and NorCal with Nathan Williams and Peter Adam.
Nathan Williams - Why Not?
Nathan Williams' 'Why Not?’ video part is an independent project with Christian Rigal behind the lens. With no deadline in sight the goal was to take some time, make something special and try something different, why not? Filmed entirely in 4k/5k resolution from California to Texas, this part is just under 9 minutes of insanity that will leave you wondering what you just saw, and if it was switch?
Nathan Williams - Still United:
Well, here it is folks, the final section from the instant classic that is the 'Still United' DVD and it's none other than Nathan Williams. Nathan's ability to take horrible slams like a trooper is unbelievable and his attitude and level of focus to getting the clips he wants is gold. If you're a security guard getting in the way of what he wants to do on his bike, he'll make you feel invisible. Enjoy the next 7+ minutes of breathtaking bike riding with one hell of a soundtrack - Nathan Williams is genuinely one of our best to ever do it, both on and off the bike. We salute you! Video: Peter Adam.
Atita Verghese - Skate Tales:
Atita Verghese is India’s foremost female skater. She discovered skateboard culture through the country’s Holystoked crew who built India’s first DIY skatepark in Bangalore. As soon as she set foot on a board, her life changed forever- and she has never looked back. In 2014, Atita founded Girl Skate India, an NGO which encourages young women to follow her path into the great big world of skateboarding for themselves. Atita is an inspiration to women worldwide- but especially in India, a nation of a billion souls where skating is still in its infancy. Having learned how to mix concrete and shape transitions with the Holystoked collective, she has worked on the majority of skatepark builds throughout her home country to this day. Along the way, skateboarding has seen her feature in many adverts, a TED talk, landed her roles in movies and even a cameo appearance in the Netflix show Skater Girl. In a society where opportunities for girls to be free of social constraints and have fun are thin on the ground, Atita does more than just provide boards, pads or lessons- she has created a one-woman movement. That has to be something worth checking out.
Atita Verghese & Lizzie Armanto - Power Of Girls Skateboarding In India:
In India, girls have always played by society’s rules. But Atita Verghese has a new vision for girls. Here, she teams up with professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto to show local girls how skateboarding can be more than just a sport - it can teach them to be whatever, choose whatever, and do whatever feels true to them.
For The Youth:
Six Revelstoke groms throw down, and show the world what they're capable of. Embrace the chaos, make it art. On November 17th we premiered For the Youth in the Roxy theater (alongside Sammy Carlson, Sam Kuch, and the Blondes), and I’m not kidding when I say I have never seen that many people in the Roxy at once. Greg had to turn away a whole line of people because the theatre was fully sold out. Hearing the crowd cheer and seeing the kids' faces light up really rocked me, and gave me an introspective push that I hadn’t really expected. Creating videos used to be a selfish endeavour for me; I was doing it solely fro me, because I enjoyed the creative process. Now I realize that projects like these have the potential to bring together a whole community, and inspire the next generation of athletes and filmmakers coming up behind us. As a creator, I think that might be the most satisfying outcome from any project; to know that someone will see it and think “wow, I want to do that.” Because really, that’s how it starts for everybody (me, included). Thank you Revelstoke, you absolute beauty of a town, for making my life what it is today. - Logan Williams
Sammy Carlson - Kamase:
See Sammy Carlson adventure to the high mountain peaks of Alaska and British Columbia to push the boundaries of what is possible deep into the mountains. This back country terrain proved to be the perfect canvas for Sammy to push the limits of skiing. Joined by his friends Vinzenz Keller, Todd Ligare, Yu Sasaki, and Yoshiya “Bull” Urata, the crew spent the winter of 2022/23 in some of the world's most remote locations.
Why Rappers Stopped Writing - The Punch-In Method:
Fifty years into hip-hop’s constant evolution, many rappers don’t write down their lyrics at all. Here’s how they make songs now.
Birdsong:
Exploring the whistling traditions of the Hmong people of northern Laos, whose language straddles the boundary between music and speech, this film witnesses a collision of ancient tradition with modern urban life. With urbanization and the advent of modern technology rapidly replacing this culture, Hmong whistling is dying out. Following the stories of three individuals from Long Lan village, they reflect on their experience as practitioners of a vanishing musical language
School Of Fish:
Indigenous people and salmon have been intertwined for thousands of years in Bristol Bay, Alaska. Today, kids learn from elders to fish but must also learn to fight, as pollution from Pebble Mine threatens this pristine ecosystem. Can the next generation defend the most prolific salmon run left on earth? Directed by Colin Arisman and Oliver Sutro.
Photo: JB Liutard