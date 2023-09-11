Movies For Your Monday - Laurie Greenland, Vero Sandler, Cam Zink, Garrett Reynolds, Bees, & More

Hayden Zablotny - My Way:
After countless 4am wake-ups, less-than-ideal car camping setups, and enough ice-capps to kill a horse, both Hayden and I are beyond stoked to finally be launching this summer's project. This video has been a true labour of love for both us, and I'm so excited that it's finally up for everyone to see. This whole project was made feasible by the generous folks over at Rocky Mountain, and I want to extend a hand of gratitude to Sebastien Berthiaume, Thomas Vanderham, and Nina Harmon for being so supportive and malleable. I also want to thank Matt Brooks for not only filming a second angle of Hayden's flip, but also for putting this feature in 20 odd years ago, as well as Dylan Sherrard for coming out and being such a positive presence that night. "I watched my straight air clip, and knew from the way I popped and the way I was feeling, I could do it. As I was hiking up, all I told myself was "just do a backflip." When I dropped in, I knew I had it, there was no doubt in my mind. I didn't do it for fame or Instagram hits, I did it for the love of myself, and the history of Canadian freeride." - Hayden Zablotny
Laurie Greenland - This is Home:
Growing up, Laurie Greenland could see Bristol’s St. George Skatepark from his bedroom window. It was there, amongst the ramps and rails, a journey began that would take him out to the local trails, through the depths of tragedy, and all the way to the top of the World Cup DH circuit. Despite a decade of chasing his MTB dreams around the globe, he’s always drawn back to the friends, family, trails and waves in the Southwest of England. For Laurie Greenland, This is Home.
Vero Sandler - Maes Movements:
'Maes' is a Welsh word referring to a field set aside for a specific purpose. Vero Sandler took this field and harvested something very personal and unique - a dream line. This film is the result of that work.
Behind The Scenes of Vero Sandler's Maes Movements:
Driven by the need to dig, build, and ride something legit, earlier this year Vero Sandler put her name on a lease for a field near her home in North Wales. Legit meaning legally she could turn dirt without repercussions from landowners and then also in terms of making something that was of the size, style, and quality of what she wanted to ride. Getting the land took a very long time but the day the papers were signed she and Sam Hodgson got to work on the tools. Three months of hard graft later and she had a dream line. The following film is the result from the first summer of sessioning. Watch out for the behind the scenes film that follows the process of building, rebuilding, tuning and practicing in this maes. (FYI Maes is a Welsh word referring to a field set aside for a specific purpose.)
The Hardest, Worst, & Most Rewarding Gravel Riding Experience - Here. There. Everywhere. Ep. 3:
Miranda set out on a ride that after the fact she describes as the hardest, worst, and most rewarding experience of her life. Rapha’s Yomp Rally is a self supported, bike packing journey where riders must follow the same route north from Santa Barbara, through the two primary mountain ranges of the San Rafael Wilderness area the San Rafael Mountains and the Sierra Madres to end in Santa Monica. Spanning over 390 miles and climbing more than 44,600 feet, including a challenging remote section that demands complete self sufficiency, Miranda’s goal was to complete the ride in three days. Check out Episode 3 of Here. There. Everywhere to see what actually happened.
Colby Pringle - Second Home:
Canadian Colby Pringle lives in North Vancouver, but Squamish is the place where most of his training and riding occurs. He's always dreamed of creating a moody film with a foggy backdrop on some of his favourite trails. Earlier this year when he noticed a storm brewing, he quickly gathered his gear and alongside videographer Logan Williams, set off into the forest. Two days and a whole lot of hiking later they finished, satisfied (and wet). Shot mostly in the Diamondhead network, particularly the Airplane Mode and Loam Ranger trails. Video: Logan Williams.
Underexposed - Pocahontas County, WV:
Underexposed is a self-filmed and produced series by Pivot Cycles athlete Brice Shirbach dedicated to showcasing trail advocacy and stewardship while exploring a variety of trails in places that may be unfamiliar to many. Join Brice as he explores the personal motivations behind the effort that goes into mountain bike advocacy while sampling the trails they work so hard for. It's no secret that the state of West Virginia has long been tethered to the extraction industries, most notably coal mining. It's long been a part of the state's heritage, and while most of the world agrees that it's time to look beyond the unsustainable practices associated with that industry, it's been a long and winding road for much of the state to in fact do just that. It's also clear that people here are in fact ready to move on, and fortunately for West Virginia and quite honestly the rest of us, there's more than enough world-class terrain and willing people here to lead the way toward a brighter future.
2023 Cam Zink Invitational:
The best of MTB and Moto collide for three days of progression and camaraderie at the 2023 Cam Zink Invitational! The rider’s favourite event on two-wheels is back for 2023! The Cam Zink Invitational brings together 30 of the world's top mountain bike and motocross athletes for a one-of-a-kind contest based on peer voting, pushing limits and having the best days of our lives. For three days, riders in MTB and Moto will session the epic features at Zink's compound, thriving off the freedom and each other's energy and creativity. At the end of each day, the riders will cast votes for their favourite rider of the day based on nothing but their personal appreciations. The voted winners from each discipline will be awarded $1000 per day, culminating to an overall champion on day three. As Kurtis Downs explains, "We ride together, we film, we feed off each other, and then we vote for our favourite rider. It's literally feeding off good energy and that's what it's all about. It makes it a whole different event. You watch someone do something crazy and instead of "Oh, I have to do it" it's like, "No, I WANT to do it!” With progression and camaraderie as the priorities, the Invitational embodies the spirit of action sports. Check out this one of a kind event in the beautiful RenoTahoe area!
Huckfest 2023:
Going big in Norway.
Trey Jones Vans Part:
Trey Jones travels from the swamps to the unknown in this thrilling video part with Chris Gregson in close pursuit from start to finish. Hold on ladies and gentleman, it's going to be a wild ride!
Boyd Hilder & Garrett Reynolds - Guest List 3:
What a duo. Enjoy! Video: Scott Marceau.
Martin Siman - Cinema BMX Welcome To The Team:
We are proud to welcome our third member to the Cinema AM Team! Martin Siman hails from the Czech Republic, making moves throughout Europe and getting the official nod from Fiend and the bossman Garrett Reynolds himself. Welcome to the crew, Martin!
Hermann Stene's 'Lille Rotta' Part:
Shot on location in Oslo. Video: Pekka Løvås.
G-FILES 003:
G-FILES 003 is the latest from videographer and editor Ian Ostrowski. Ian’s a friend of Jenkem, a recurring contributor, and he holds it down with a dope crew of up-and-comers out of the Pacific Northwest.
Nick Steenbeke's "Look Ma No Hands" Part:
A technical tour de force showcased in two formats, Nick mixes absurd manuals and lines in Belgium before closing the show with an ender you just gotta see.
Flying High Again - Official Trailer:
In a world, where the snowboard corporatocracy cares more about the next Instagram swipe, TGR and snowboard film director and pioneer, Mike Hatchet, have defied all odds to bring back the annual snowboard film featuring a crew of riders who need no introduction. Ignoring all labels, Flying High Again celebrates what matters most: a bomber crew, rowdy soundtrack, and pure, unadulterated riding action. TGR's new snowboard film, Flying High Again, premieres this October. Starring: John Jackson, Bode Merrill, Danny Davis, Jason Robinson, Sean Fitzsimons, Dusty Hendrickson, Brandon Davis, Elena Hight, Jeremy Jones, Antii Autti, and others.
In The Family Of Things:
“Whoever you are, no matter how lonely, the world offers itself to your imagination, calls to you like the wild geese, harsh and exciting – over and over announcing your place in the family of things.” A reading over Mary Oliver’s poem “Wild Geese” opens the latest collaboration between long time creative partners Nathan Oldfield and Dave Rastovich. Shot over consecutive mornings during a long run of North Coast autumn swell, “In the Family of Things” is Dave in his element, doing his thing. Which is all it needs to be.
Sta Linya Power:
Before it housed some of Spain's hardest climbs, The Santa Linya Cave was home to prehistoric peoples that now lie beneath an ancient archaeological site. While staying in a nearby village, Jonathan Siegrist can’t seem to convince his climbing partners that the town lights are telling him something. One day after climbing, he decides to see for himself what the mystery of colour, light, and sound has in store for him. Video: Cameron Maier.
What We Got Wrong About Saving The Bees:
Honeybees get a ton of attention, but they’re not the ones who need help.
River Pirates:
The mission is simple: finish the race. It’s 270 miles through Texas riverways ending in the Gulf of Mexico. 270 miles that are in no way straight, that are as inhospitable as only Texas can be, and afford no time for sleeping, only paddling. It’s something that sounds so terrible it’s appealing. After all, it’s simple: finish the race. And don’t go crazy.
Photo: Dylan Sherrard