Movies For Your Monday - Loïc Bruni, Nico Vink, Carson Storch, Cami Nogueira, Nuge, The Blondes, & More

How Did We Get Here?​

Epic days out in the desert with good people! Thanks to Ryan, Hayden, and Talus for showing me around. Can't wait to do more on the big bike in 2024! Video: Dan Foley.If this video happens to find you at the start of your mountain biking journey, congratulations. Jerrell Webster, whose life, story, and riding happen to be the focus of this video, only started riding TWO YEARS ago! This is a story of progression...really, really fast progression.Projet - Loïc Bruni x Nico Vink x Red Bull: nouvelle piste à leur nom. Loïc Bruni et Nico Vink dévoilent une nouvelle piste de VTT descente sensationnelle en Catalogne! Le quintuple champion du monde Loïc Bruni a collaborer avec l’immense rider/shaper belge Nico Vink pour donner vie à sa propre piste. Production: La Clef Production. Cadrage: Alan Perreard.Busy spring of 2023, taking on a massive compound rebuild and getting some shredding in at the start of the season. Video: John Reynolds. Additional cinematography: JP Purdom.Surfing the steeps.Following up Joacim's "Welcome To Inspired" part we wanted to keep working on the same format but without the need to rush. With no clear deadline to start with, we ended up filming for a little over a year, continuously collecting clips we were both equally stoked on. Patience is key and applicable on multiple levels for this project. From finding spots, to waiting for dry weather, to revisiting tricks after multiple hours, and 100+ tries. The time and passion involved in making this project is what makes it special to us and we hope this shines through in the end product. Massive thanks to Inspired for supporting Joacim!Dig to Ride documents mountain biking’s intricate trail building systems and the mysterious figures who create them. This film is more than mountain biking, it is about the importance of community and the lengths people go for it. Director: Trevor Vaughan.Duality, c'est le portrait d'un Breton qui se retrouve à faire du VTT Descente. Pas juste sur ces petites pentes de Broceliande. Mais bien aux quatre coins de la planète pour participer aux coupes du monde et s'affronter au plus haut niveau de la discipline. Ce breton vit aujourd'hui de sa passion et le chemin n'a pas été simple pour en arriver là. Alors même s'il n'est pas le premier du championnat, tant que ça roule c'est du pur bonheur! Video: Quentin Chaumy & Thibault Baccarne.Colin Mulally rides the local tracks aboard his Frameworks DH Bike. Rider: Colin Mullaly. Video: Roman Tunbridge.Spend some time in an autumn forest with the creator of Zoceli! Fast, powerful and stiff, that's the Narum. When you're riding through the fores, you'll get the same feeling as an Aladdin on his flying carpet. Zoceli are handcrafted frames by Martin Saida from Czech Republic.Magentar. Our latest full length DVD is now online for the world to see. We hope that by putting Magnetar on YouTube we can spread the stoke even more widely to those who don’t have access to purchasing a copy. Our goal is to create life long BMXers and inspire people of all ages for the right reasons. Pure love for BMX. Thank you to all who support us!A collection of trail riding footage from fall 2023 at O'Hara BMX Trails.2023 is in the books! Here's a collection of our favourite clips from various projects and trips last year. Lots of good times. Enjoy! Video: Zach Krejmas.Epicly Later’d returns with a brand new season. On this premiere episode we sit down with Don ‘Nuge’ Nguyen to learn about his origins in Oklahoma, his move to California, and why Nuge is considered not only a legend but an all around hero.Skateboarding In Pine Ridge chronicles a skatepark build and the life of the Lakota youth in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. After watching it, we hope you are moved by the incredible work of the Stronghold Society - an organization dedicated to empowering youth through skateboarding, art, and music. Director: Greg Hunt.Joslin sets the pace for the stacked etnies squad as they chart a course from Prague to Poland, destroying demos and chopping up Eastern Europe’s dreamy granite blocks.A word from Jake: ''This video means a lot to me. Each and every clip has a story behind it, and I’m hyped to finally share this video with everyone. It’s been almost four years since I filmed the first clip and I’m stoked to see it finally come together. Hopefully this video inspires you to go out and try something new, it might just work! Always have fun and keep pushing yourself.''Pure, unadulterated bouldering on some of Horseshoe Canyons and Cowell’s classic test pieces. We wanted to put a modern spin on some of our favourite climbing classics, such as the Dosage series and Pure. Bringing in the big budget style we’re seeing in the mountain bike and snowboarding industry to the climbing world. Lugging over 2000lb of lights and cameras into the backwoods of Arkansas, we spent 13 days over the course of three years to bring you Nebulous.We’re proud to introduce Episode 20 – the latest edition in our most popular series. The video continues the tried-and-tested formula: action-packed urban skiing with a creative twist. Skiing has been our passion for over 20 years already. We hope this video inspires you to spend your well-earned holidays following your passions and doing the sports you love.Three strange animals: The Blondes. Their brains often operate in synchronicity. Together they thrive, feeding off one another in a symbiotic relationship. This species of Blonde is a peculiar specimen. Look at them and wonder. To the onlooker it appears to be absolute chaos. Who are they? How did they get here? Are they natural Blondes?​ Janelle Yip, Emily Childs and Tonje Kvivik go by “The Blondes” and know only one speed: Full throttle. How Did We Get Here? Is an endearing story of the journey that three friends have taken, both on and off the mountain, to lead a passion- and joy-fuelled life. The Blondes: Janelle Yip, Emily Childs & Tonje Kvivik​. Directors: Clay Mitchell & Simon Shave​.