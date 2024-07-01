Movies For Your Monday - Lucy Van Eesteren, Nino Schurter, Phil Atwill, Felix Prangenberg, Sky Brown, & More

Lucy Van Eesteren - Luce Operations Volume 2:
Luce Operations, one year later. Almost 12 months after dropping Luce Operations Volume 1, Lucy Van Eesteren is back for more. We find her kicking it back with her own style, adding some tricks to the arsenal, and keeping the signature steeze on and off the bike. Watch her ride her favourite zone on her three Rocky Mountain rigs, from the dirt jumps to the DH trails. Video: Caleb Ely.
Thomas Aubry - Piles Of Dirt:
Thomas Aubry commits to massive hand built features on Vancouver’s North Shore. Rider: Thomas Aubry. Builders: Thomas Aubry / Andrew Wynnyk. Video: Dan Gaud.
Alessio Tonoli - Riding The Dreamscape:
For years, Barcelona was out of reach for Alessio Tonoli, blocked by recurring injuries. Now, the moment has finally come to make his dream a reality. Join Alessio Tonoli in "Riding the Dreamscape" as he fulfills his long-awaited dream of BMX and freestyle biking in Barcelona. Overcoming past injuries, Alessio sets off on a 1000-kilometer journey from Switzerland with his trusty BMW and three bikes. Experience thrilling BMX stunts at La Poma, masterful downhill rides, and adventurous drifts in the picturesque Catalan countryside. Dive into this captivating blend of passion, skill, and breathtaking landscapes. Don't miss this inspiring tale of perseverance and adventure!
No Straight Lines:
The true feeling of joy and stoke when drawing your own lines! Get dancing with the playful rhythm of the trails, like an ever-changing wave. Ride with the flow of nature's curves, capture the essence of the moment, and enjoy the best jam sessions with your crew. Venture into the unexpected, creating lasting memories, and let your imagination turn every trail into your canvas. When surfing trails - there are no straight lines! Video: Pierre Henni.
Phil Atwill x Saalbach RAW:
An afternoon spent with Phil at Saalbach bike park, Austria. No music, just raw goodness. Video: Will Easey.
Disruptors | N1NO BEYOND - Episode 2:
Nino Schurter was once the new kid on the block – disrupting the status quo and challenging the biggest names in XC racing. He now sits as the greatest racer of all time but faces disruption of his own in the shape of Tom Pidcock and a fiery next generation of athletes. We join Nino Schurter at the iconic Nové Město 2024 World Cup. With Olympic qualifying on the line, will the presence of current World and Olympic champion Tom Pidcock be a distraction or extra motivation? Can Nino, once the mountain bike disruptor himself, bring his best and battle it out on track? For an athlete who has already won it all, can experience outmatch youth? And, what will it take to stay at the top, and secure his 5th Olympic spot?
William Robert - Side Hits 012:
William Robert is well known for his effortless style on a bike. He’s been featured in some top-notch videos and earned a spot on the start line of Rampage last year. We’re excited to let the world know he’ll be rippin’ it up on his stable of Forbidden bikes this year. Wiwi, as he’s known to his friends, had some unexpected time off this spring due to a wrist injury he sustained at Free Ride Fiesta. It’s great to see him back to cruising some fun laps in Fountainbleau and taking a break in Larchant to meet up with a friend. It’s the little things. Keep an eye out for more projects and contest appearances from Wiwi this year.
Jack Carthy - Natural Trials Masterclas:
Jack Carthy takes his Orange Switch 7 trail bike to the trials terrain of his home, Shipley Glen.
A Day In The Life With Big White Bike Patrol:
Follow along on a day in the life of Bike Big White’s dedicated bike patrol team. From the crack of dawn, watch as they gear up and hit the mountain, ensuring the safety and security of recreating guests. Learn about the unique challenges and rewards of patrolling on two wheels, and gain a deeper appreciation for the vital role bike patrol play in maintaining the highest safety standards at one of British Columbia’s most technical bike parks. It's an inside look at a day filled with adventure, service, and dedication.
Ondra Slez - Instinct:
I decided to film a little trail bike edit. Filmed by myself, with an iPhone 11, basically just for fun, to create something.
Cracked:
Do you know that feeling when the world goes dark, and you've pushed and pushed? You've fallen between the cracks. This is where the lessons live. It's where you find what you were searching for. "Cracked" follows two riders on a mission to cross the Mojave Desert in a day while putting our hottest weather apparel to the test.
Project Spoke - Trailer:
Project Spoke is a film series documenting the talents and stories of BMX’s most eclectic, passionate, and resilient characters. It captures compelling narratives on a range of topics including mental health, substance abuse, poverty, gender equality, identity, career transition, and parenthood. The project’s core theme is overcoming adversity through personal progression, creative expression, and community connection in BMX. Six documentaries and one riding video coming mid-July. Visit www.projectspoke.com
Felix Prangenberg - Last February:
The productive onslaught continues from Kunstform's Felix Prangenberg - this guy never slows down. This time he hit up Spain's third most populous city - Valencia, with friends, David Schaller, Kilian Reichmeyer, and Linda Grabner. Despite the rather chill spots on offer, Felix worked his magic and got this video filmed in 5-6 days. Felix never disappoints! Video: David Schaller.
Sumn Lite 2:
Fire this up and get psyched to ride. Featuring an enormous squad of heavies: Eddie Cuellar, Kordel Caro, Tak Kamihagi, Chris Eiland, Max Vu, Cody Nemeth, Devon Smillie, Austin Augie, Lewis Colascione, Miki Fleck, Jaume Sintes, Damian Cespedes, Sean Ricany, Trevor Sigloch, Lahsaan Kobza, Justin Spriet, Brandon Begin, Dakota Roche, Charles Cundall, Jared Duncan, Matt Nordstrom, Stone Kepler, Ethan Corriere, Denim Cox, K-Fry, Gilbert Gonzales, Steve-O, Preston Okert, Mikey Andrew, Jeff D, Seth Allen, Clay Cain, Waylon, Corey Walsh, Jacob Cable, Grant Castelluzzo, Diego Bravo, Mike Stahl, Nick Kraure, Speedy G, James Contares, Chris Ambrose, Jordan Richardson, Andy Garcia, Ryan Mills, Riley Smith, Dan Banks, Richie Hernandez, Chris Kerrigan, Scott Marceau, and Ison Bogosian.
Ryan Townley - Let It Kill You:
In our next episode of Let It Kill You, we meet up with Ryan Townley, an icon for Welcome Skateboards and a strong figurehead in the world of skateboarding. Ryan shares insights into his artistic background, childhood experiences, and skateboarding career. We also hear from his close circle about his decisions to pursue both professional skateboarding and fine art. Ryan opens up about his struggles with imposter syndrome and the significance of being part of a family with a rich artistic heritage.
Sky Brown - Pogo Plus:
All Sky. No ceilings.
Marshall Manuel - Deep Fried Part:
Video: Cody Thompson.
,Richard Pernin - Fastwood:
After Good Morning in 2018, Richard Permin - the freeskier with the red jacket - comes back with an immersive run in the woods. With speed, tension and rhythm, Richard hits the slopes with style. Directors:
Maxine Moulin & Richard Permin.
El Bastón:
Two filmmakers, one mother and one son, find answers and strength as they document the struggles of Colombia's Indigenous Nasa, decades apart. Director: Nemo Allen Maldonado.
Fighting Cuba's Boxing Ban:
In Cuba, where women are banned from competitive boxing, a thirteen-year-old girl steps into the ring.
Photo: Asa Silver