Movies For Your Monday - Magnus Manson, Veronique Sandler, Fencing, Jimmy Chin, & More

Magnus Manson - Here. There. Everywhere. S3, Ep. 1:
Magnus Manson needs no introduction on the Canadian racing scene. Standing next to Finn Iles on the 2016 Junior World Championship podium, for a Canada 1-2 sweep in Val di Sole, Magnus was just beginning to establish himself on the World Cup Circuit as part of the new wave of Canadian DH racers. Magnus moved from being supported by the local bike shop, to eventually, a spot on Canyon Factory Racing alongside Mark Wallace and Troy Brosnan and a chance to race World Cups with factory support. He took pride in ‘earning’ his way. He honed his skills and each improvement brought him to the next level of support. Strong and determined, Magnus could glimpse the possibilities ahead, but then, at what felt like the moment he was poised on the edge of cracking into the top 10, he was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis. Rheumatoid Arthritis brings debilitating pain and its treatment, harsh medications. Magnus faced it and took it on. And it was navigable, just a speed bump in his racing journey, right? But no, because next, in 2021, came another diagnosis, unrelated to his RA. Hodgkin Lymphoma, cancer of the lymphatic system. Since 2021, Magnus has undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, and despite being declared in remission several times, has relapsed. Magnus, 3 years later, still must continue to receive Immuno-therapy every month while searching for a long-term solution. But if you were to follow Magnus on social media, or just see him ride, based on his strength and level to which he rides every day, you most likely would have no idea that he was actively fighting cancer and undergoing treatment. To be an extremely successful DH rider, most people require a certain hyper-focus, even to be somewhat obsessive. By harnessing those traits, Magnus is doing it his way … combining his medical treatments with a holistic approach to everyday living, he chooses health over sickness, positivity over defeat and quality over quantity. As is so often the case, the one most directly affected becomes the one giving those around them the strength to stay positive. Racing has been difficult for Magnus since 2021, but he remains connected to the riding community by mentoring the next crop of Canadian DH racers. He spends time with a group of local kids: helping to dial in their race craft; teaching them bike set-up; how to build through a race weekend successfully. All skills Magnus is known for. And, just as Magnus once did, these riders are posting some of the fastest times of the day at local races. Magnus has taken what life has dealt him and moved forward with strength and resilience, never ceasing to lift up those around him.
David Lieb - Provisional Life:
For a long time I truly felt like I was living for the highs at big events, and then crashing down to all time lows during the in-betweens. Adding to it, the constant grind to produce short form content for instagram started to wear down my creativity, and I knew I wanted to work on a slower paced, more meaningful project. When I came across the quote defining “A Provisional Life” I knew that it spoke to exactly what I was feeling. I wanted to marry the concept to the current riding, work, and play that I was prioritizing to tell a story, and showcase a welcomed change of pace.
Veronique Sandler & Sam Hodgson - Backyard Battle:
Welcome to Gnome Land, Sam Hodgson and Vero Sandler’s very own dream yard which makes its grand debut while playing host to the first stop of the 2024 Backyard Battle series. ‘'Build it and they will come,'’ they said, next thing you know there’s 40 of the sickest riders knocking on the door to rip laps on the biking paradise they’ve created. Featuring: Sam Hodgson, Vero Sandler, Paul Couderc, Elias Ruso, Daniel Ruso, Sam Reynolds, Lukas Schafer, Theo Erlangsen, Adolf Silva, Tim Bringer, Edgar Briole, Tomas Lemoine, Louis Reboul, Sergio Layos, Matt Begg, Talus Turk, Robin Goomes, Casey Brown, Gemma Corbera, Lucy Van Eesteren, Hannah Bergemann, Oscar Powell, Josh Lewis, Vinny Armstrong, Remy Morton, Daryl Brown, Simon Johansson, Josh Bryceland, Harry Gascoyne, Alphie Stephens, Nils Heiniger, Zac Rainbow, and Chad MacLean.
Casey Brown - This Is Home:
"I guess as a kid, you have limitless dreams and you can kind of think of whatever you want to do, you can do. But as you get older and especially after graduating high school, you've got to think of how you can make ends meet. So during those times, dreams can either slip away from you, if you let them, or you can pour your heart into it and really make it work." - Casey Brown. Featuring: Casey Brown. Location: Revelstoke, BC, Canada. Director: Harrison Mendel. Cinematography: Harrison Mendel & Liam Mullany.
Aiden Parish - Bliss:
A Rampage submission video.
Forbidden Synthesis - Crankworx Whistler 2024:
Our mountain bike team faced an epic challenge at Crankworx 2024. Competing in the Canadian Open Downhill, Garbo DH, Air DH, Whip Off, Dual Slalom, and the Canadian Open Enduro, the stakes were high and the competition fierce.
Underexposed - Marquette, Michigan:
Underexposed is a self-filmed and produced series by Pivot Cycles athlete Brice Shirbach dedicated to showcasing trail advocacy and stewardship while exploring a variety of trails in a variety of locales. Join Brice as he explores the personal motivations behind the effort that goes into mountain bike advocacy while sampling the trails they work so hard for.
2024 Reece Wallace Invitational:
A compilation from the Wallace compound. Video: Pelle Gustavs.
Maël Féron - Vosges Explore:
Vosges explore. Bientôt 2 ans que je suis sur Strasbourg en école d'ingénieur. L'ocasion de découvrir un nouveau coin de la France mais surtout un nouveau terrain de jeu: les vosges! Téo est venu sur place une semaine pour filmer comme il sait si bien le faire on vous fait découvrir 3 spots mytiques aux alentours de Strasbourg combiné a une petite escalade matinale sur une grue de l’ancien port de commerce. Merci Gem Bikes et Espace Cycles qui me permettent de rouler une telle machine cette saison. Prise d’image: KRK Production / HG Prod. Montage: KRK Production.
Migration:
Migration, a documentary about the Migration Gravel Race, a four day, 650km offroad bike race in the Maasai Mara. Created by Team AMANI and marshalled by local Maasai, the Migration attracts the best gravel bike athletes in the world. This film explores the importance of the event to Team AMANI and their Black Mamba Development Squad; and how they are building the sport in East Africa, nurturing the next generation of endurance athletes on two wheels. Focusing on the riders of Team AMANI and Black Mambas, Migration is an insight into the work of AMANI and how this incredible race is symbolic of the Team’s character and ambition.
Zones - Full Video:
Starring Alex Donnachie, Dan Lacey, Garrett Reynolds, and more.
Hallowed Ground Ep.5 - Tempy Rail:
Our DIG Hallowed Ground series is back and for episode 5 Cooper Brownlee takes us to one of the most famous and longest rails in Australia. Tucked away in Melbourne lives the 'Tempy Rail.' It's maybe not as famous as other spots featured in our Hallowed Ground series, but certainly a rail that has seen a ton of action over the years. Cooper Brownlee and the Melbourne locals run it back. "Tempy rail has been around for over 20 years, it was/is a go-to place to film your "ender" purely because it was so long if you could lock anything in for that long it was worthy as an ender." - Cooper Brownlee. Archive footage: Andrei Sablinskis, Cooper Brownlee, and Ben Norris. Special thanks to Andrei Sablinskis, Leon Sablinskis, Jack Kelly, Lewis Mills, Jai Lakeman, and Marnold. Video: Cooper Brownlee.
Volume BMX - Fast & Loud:
With the release of Kirs Fox's Thunderhoof frame, and Jason Watts' Smoko Frame, Jason, Kris, and fellow Volume/Fast And Loose teammate Paul Thoelen dropped seven minutes of all the concrete and wood roasting that you'd come to expect from these three badasses.
Elliot Sloan's "Monster" Part:
Elliot escapes a deadly sack and continues his Sloanyard compound innovation with confounding airs and unreal rail stunts before unleashing something special at Bob's.
Eric Koston -The Olympic Museum, Rayssa, Nyjah, & Yuto's Boards:
Join Eric Koston in this truly special piece as he explores the origin of the Olympics, the first Olympic flag, the flame that keeps on burning and Yuto, Nyjah, and Rayssa’s boards encased in glass forever.
How Skateboarding Went HD:
History of the camera that pushed skateboarding into HD: the Panasonic HPX-170. The HPX (and its older brother, the HVX) have become the weapon of choice for some of skating’s most influential filmmakers. But why? Video: Alex Coles.
Fencing, Explained:
At the first modern Olympic Games in the summer of 1896, nine sports encompassing 43 events were played. Of those original nine, only five have appeared at every Summer Olympics since. One of those sports is fencing. Fencing is split up into three different events based on the weapon used. There's the foil, epee, and sabre. They each have their own set of rules, and their roots can be traced back centuries.
Evergreen:
Evergreen., is a culmination of the last three Vans Snow projects. Tanner Pendleton’s goal is to merge each previous film’s style into a brand new vision by taking the drive of Landline. and mixing it with the spontaneous and lighthearted nature of Together Forever, and Lovely Day for an uplifting tour de force. Evergreen. focuses on key riders to deliver top notch snowboarding, and most importantly it highlights the friendships, community, and camaraderie that is unique to the Vans crew.
Sandbagging Jimmy Chin:
By most anyone’s standards, Jimmy has done it all: climbed and skied Everest, crossed Chang Tang Plateau on foot, and won an Academy Award. But when he’s asked if there is anything he still wants to do in his life, his response is “get barrelled.” With the help of renowned surfers Mark Healey, Jon Rose, Jeff Johnson, and Keith and Dan Malloy, Jimmy heads into the biggest waves of his life to find his barrel moment.
Katie Lamb - In Sequence:
Katie Lamb is among the strongest boulderers in the world, but her tick list shows that she’s not motivated by grades or notoriety. Instead, she’s constantly on the hunt for boulders that inspire her full attention, something she can quietly work away at with total focus. When her send of Box Therapy (V15/16) pushes her to the center stage of the climbing conversation, what should have been a crowning achievement becomes a challenge to define what drew her to climbing in the first place. Produced & Directed by Eric Bissell.
Photo: Sterling Lorence