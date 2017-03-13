Movies For Your Monday

You must login to Pinkbike.

Best of Local Flavors 2016: Local Flavors is a series of short and raw videos filmed in conjunction with the East Bound and Down series here on Pinkbike. Check out the best sites and sounds from the year that was as we visited Ocala, FL; Reading, PA; Davis, WV; Quebec City, QC; Knoxville, TN; and Camden, ME!









Easy-going - Guillaume Larbeyou: In South Western France, Guillaume Larbeyou enjoys a sunny winter day on his enduro bike. Smooth riding, a t-shirt, and Colombian music, everything you need to have a good time!









New Style, Old Shore: Video: Tristan Deggan Visuals. Rider: Brendon Edgar.









Laurie Arthur - Charging: Short video of Laurie Arthur charging down his favourite trail in and around the Surrey Hills.









Don't Touch My Strava: Lucas Bruder, riding for the Devinci/Vaude enduro team, won't let someone takes his KOM at home!









Emilio de Pablos - 15 Year Old: This kid can ride.









Markus Saurer: Shredding La Poma.









Coast Gravity Matt and Alex: The Coast always looks fun.









Intense Racing UK Team Launch Video: Racing in the UK is getting... Intense.









Bam Hill goes All-In: Whats your favourite discipline?









Charles Hermant - Fontainebleau: For Charles' second edit we decided to go to Fontainebleau! In this second edit Charles confirms his status as an amazing rider on the French freeride scene.









Shred Hard Summer Camp at Sun Peaks Resort - Stoked My Dudes: Some random POV clips collected at Shred Hard Summer Camp.









Olivier Cuvet - Proceed: Olivier Cuvet rode the french Alps in October, and he did it well. Rider: Olivier Cuvet. Video: Hélian Galet









Tally Over Look: Enjoy a short segment of @zachsedivy loving life on the Overlook Trail near Tally Lake.









Single or Double Drivetrain? Discover Why Nico Lau Prefers 2x11 in Enduro: There is no single truth. That’s why Shimano created this interactive and easy-to-use Drivetrain Advisor. Find the right setup for you









Julián Molina: Never give up.









Nathan Williams ''Still United'' Full Part: One of the greatest street segments of all time.









Episode 1 of 5 - The Slacklife Series: The Germans are Coming: Directed by Levi Allen of Leftcoast Media House.









Torey Pudwill's Flatbar Frenzy: Watch one man's mission to discover and skate the best flatbars the world has to offer.









Sean Malto - Elite Squad: Back in classic form, Sean Malto kicks off the Nike SB Elite Squad video series.









Sankhara: Tom Karangelov, Marquise Henry, Marius Syvanen, Anthony Schultz, and Axel Cruysberghs making their way through Asia to skate the contrasting backdrops of Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.









View - Leah Evans: View is professional skier Leah Evans' 2016-17 season edit, filmed in the heart of the BC backcountry.









Greenland - The Offroad Trip: "The combination of ocean coast, glacial ice, floating bergs and ragged peaks positions Arctic regions as some of the planets most surreal landscapes."









GoPro Cause - Forever Securing World Food Supply with Crop Trust: Follow world-renowned scientist Cary Fowler into the heart of the arctic, where the Svalbard Global Seed Vault lies nestled in the frozen Norwegian landscape. Among the most important buildings in the world, the Seed Vault holds the key to human survival: more than 880,000 seed samples, the largest collection in the world. These seeds are critical because, unless safeguarded, agriculture biodiversity is at risk of decline in the face of changing environmental and population pressures.











