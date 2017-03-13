Movies For Your Monday

Mar 13, 2017 at 2:04
Mar 13, 2017
by Scott Secco  
 
Best of Local Flavors 2016: Local Flavors is a series of short and raw videos filmed in conjunction with the East Bound and Down series here on Pinkbike. Check out the best sites and sounds from the year that was as we visited Ocala, FL; Reading, PA; Davis, WV; Quebec City, QC; Knoxville, TN; and Camden, ME!

Best of Local Flavors 2016

by briceshirbach
Views: 2,644    Faves: 21    Comments: 2


Easy-going - Guillaume Larbeyou: In South Western France, Guillaume Larbeyou enjoys a sunny winter day on his enduro bike. Smooth riding, a t-shirt, and Colombian music, everything you need to have a good time!

Easy-going | Guillaume Larbeyou

by chapmanchap
Views: 210    Faves: 4    Comments: 2


New Style, Old Shore: Video: Tristan Deggan Visuals. Rider: Brendon Edgar.

New Style, Old Shore.

by BrendonEdgar
Views: 1,935    Faves: 22    Comments: 3


Berlin Dirt Part 2: Riders: @patrickschweika @timopritzel @lukasschäfer @philipbaum @aikogöhler.

BERLIN DIRT PART 2

by PritzelTimo
Views: 3,415    Faves: 49    Comments: 1


Laurie Arthur - Charging: Short video of Laurie Arthur charging down his favourite trail in and around the Surrey Hills.

Laurie Arthur | Charging

by jackgillie
Views: 2,369    Faves: 45    Comments: 7


Don't Touch My Strava: Lucas Bruder, riding for the Devinci/Vaude enduro team, won't let someone takes his KOM at home!

Don't touch my STRAVA

by Lucasbrdr
Views: 82    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Emilio de Pablos - 15 Year Old: This kid can ride.

Emilio de Pablos - 15 Year Old

by pira
Views: 1,530    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


Markus Saurer: Shredding La Poma.

Markus Saurer

by Saurair
Views: 4,549    Faves: 34    Comments: 1


Coast Gravity Matt and Alex: The Coast always looks fun.

Coast Gravity Matt and Alex

by wesley-sherrell
Views: 510    Faves: 6    Comments: 0


Intense Racing UK Team Launch Video: Racing in the UK is getting... Intense.

Intense Racing UK Team Launch Video

by intensecyclesusa
Views: 118    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


Bam Hill goes All-In: Whats your favourite discipline?

Bam Hill goes All-In

by BamHill
Views: 4,681    Faves: 11    Comments: 1


Charles Hermant - Fontainebleau: For Charles' second edit we decided to go to Fontainebleau! In this second edit Charles confirms his status as an amazing rider on the French freeride scene.

Charles Hermant - Fontainebleau

by LuckyBoyBorntoRide
Views: 837    Faves: 7    Comments: 1


Shred Hard Summer Camp at Sun Peaks Resort - Stoked My Dudes: Some random POV clips collected at Shred Hard Summer Camp.

Shred Hard Summer Camp at Sun Peaks Resort - Stoked My Dudes

by dylansherrard
Views: 107    Faves: 2    Comments: 2


Olivier Cuvet - Proceed: Olivier Cuvet rode the french Alps in October, and he did it well. Rider: Olivier Cuvet. Video: Hélian Galet

Olivier Cuvet - Proceed

by Helian-Galet
Views: 2,979    Faves: 17    Comments: 0


Tally Over Look: Enjoy a short segment of @zachsedivy loving life on the Overlook Trail near Tally Lake.

Tally Over Look

by parkincostain
Views: 221    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


Single or Double Drivetrain? Discover Why Nico Lau Prefers 2x11 in Enduro: There is no single truth. That’s why Shimano created this interactive and easy-to-use Drivetrain Advisor. Find the right setup for you



Julián Molina: Never give up.



Nathan Williams ''Still United'' Full Part: One of the greatest street segments of all time.



Episode 1 of 5 - The Slacklife Series: The Germans are Coming: Directed by Levi Allen of Leftcoast Media House.



Torey Pudwill's Flatbar Frenzy: Watch one man's mission to discover and skate the best flatbars the world has to offer.



Sean Malto - Elite Squad: Back in classic form, Sean Malto kicks off the Nike SB Elite Squad video series.



Sankhara: Tom Karangelov, Marquise Henry, Marius Syvanen, Anthony Schultz, and Axel Cruysberghs making their way through Asia to skate the contrasting backdrops of Seoul, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.



View - Leah Evans: View is professional skier Leah Evans' 2016-17 season edit, filmed in the heart of the BC backcountry.



Greenland - The Offroad Trip: "The combination of ocean coast, glacial ice, floating bergs and ragged peaks positions Arctic regions as some of the planets most surreal landscapes."



GoPro Cause - Forever Securing World Food Supply with Crop Trust: Follow world-renowned scientist Cary Fowler into the heart of the arctic, where the Svalbard Global Seed Vault lies nestled in the frozen Norwegian landscape. Among the most important buildings in the world, the Seed Vault holds the key to human survival: more than 880,000 seed samples, the largest collection in the world. These seeds are critical because, unless safeguarded, agriculture biodiversity is at risk of decline in the face of changing environmental and population pressures.



Williams Lake

Title Photo by: Margus Riga


To check out videos submitted by fellow Pinkbike members that didn't quite make Movie Mondays here.
3 Comments

  • + 2
 Torey Pudwill is a frenzy
  • + 1
 No comments yet, guess I'll have to watch them all chronologically.
  • + 1
 Nathan Williams is a maniac!

Post a Comment



