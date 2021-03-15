Movies For Your Monday

Hannah Bergemann Welcome:
Becoming Ruby - Inclusion, Bikes, and Hand-Drawn Heroes:
A film about inclusion, identity and hand-drawn heroes. If you can’t find a hero, create your own; for mountain biker, skier and artist Brooklyn Bell, that hand-drawn hero was a comic character named Ruby J. Using Ruby as a role model, Brooklyn set out to “live like her, breathe like her, be unapologetically black like her,” finding her own identity in a mix of dirt, snow, art and inclusion.
On Falling:
Three women in competitive mountain biking examine their relationships with falling, both on and off the course.
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau - Je Me Souviens:
Rocky Mountain enduro racer, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (ALN), riding at home in Quebec. Video: Antoine Caron.
Miranda Miller's Very Good Year:
Miranda Miller won Worlds win by almost two seconds. It was a very good year.
Home Bound & Down - Miranda Miller:
Feeling strong and fast coming out of an amazing off season, Miranda Miller was looking forward to a full season of putting her hard work to the test—like every other EWS racer.
Micayla Gatto - Perspectives India:
Everyone views the world differently. As an artist and professional mountain biker, Micayla Gatto finds inspiration in her surroundings, be it at home in British Columbia, Canada or somewhere as distant as India. The chaotic cities, the surreal mountains, the kind people; each provide a beautiful and unique experience. On her journey to ride in the Himalaya, the unfamiliar environment is amplified with every pedal-stroke, taking her further into the unknown, closer to connection and toward the realization that perspective is everything.
Micayla Gatto - Intersection:
Mountain biker and artist Micayla Gatto rides in and out of her own painted landscapes in "Intersection" project. In athletic endeavours, there are often underlying attributes that provide a foundation for talent. Mental and physical strength are the obvious pillars, but there are other forces at work which help to build an individual athlete's style in their sport. For Micayla Gatto, a Canadian professional mountain biker, artistic creativity is the key that unlocks her unique approach to riding.
Jill Kintner - This Is Home:
For the latest edition of “This is Home”, we go to the Pacific Northwest to visit Jill Kintner, an athlete of Shimano for over seven years, and one of the most decorated female athletes on two wheels.
Jill Kintner - Sound Of Speed:
Known for her speed, style and creativity, Jill Kintner has become a staple name on the global MTB scene. Watch as she tears up her local trails of Bellingham, Washington, with filmmaker Clay Porter on the lens.
Casey Brown - This Is Home:
"I guess as a kid, you have limitless dreams and you can kind of think of whatever you want to do, you can do. But as you get older and especially after graduating high school, you got to think of how you can, you know make ends meet and stuff. So during those times, dreams can either slip away from you, if you let them, or you can pour your heart into it and really make it work." - Casey Brown
Casey Brown - C3 Summer:
Beneath the staggering peaks and glacial formations of British Columbia’s most rugged mountains, rustic trails and massive granite slabs are revealed as the snow melts for a few short months each year. Casey Brown journeyed deep into this wilderness for the latest instalment of the C3 Summer Series, exploring new paths and soaking in the view beyond the shadows on one truly epic trail ride.
Tahnée Seagrave - This Is Home:
"You know there's no "I" in team. It is an individual sport, at the end of the day, you think of it in the start gate, its just you. But you didn't get there on your own. I've had so much support from my family" - Tahnée Seagrave
Rachel Atherton - Four By Three:
The film takes a revealing look at the intense pressure that comes with riding in front of a home crowd made up of avid fans and family members at the UK round of the World Cup and also the effect that the unpredictable British weather can have. On the matter of Fort William, Rachel says, "...past results at Fort William are definitely not my favourite subject" - will the 2012 round be any different?
Rachel Atherton - The Perfect Season:
In her first year with Trek Factory Racing Downhill, Rachel Atherton accomplished the unimaginable. She won every UCI World Cup event and the World Championships, achieving the first-ever perfect season in the history of World Cup mountain biking.
Veronique Sandler - A Year at Home:
Veronique Sandler is well known for getting sideways and throwing down in a lot of recent bike movies and we were stoked to venture across the border to Wales to meet her new riding pup Oski, ride her legendary Vision Line at Revolution Bike Park, and see how lockdown gave her chance to re-work some of her beloved sportswear garments.
Veronique Sandler - Raw 100:
Watch one of the slickest female riders on the planet fly down Welsh trails.
Reasons With Margaux Elliott - A Million Feet:
Margaux Elliott, Giro's own Apparel Product Manager & Developer, is on her way to climb a million feet on her mountain bike in one year while also working full-time. In a year filled with an exceedingly high rate of plot twists and unexpected circumstances, this is the equivalent of “Everesting” more than 34 times or riding the complete Tour de France route (on dirt) every other month. If she succeeds, she'll be the first woman to achieve this literal milestone.
Jolanda Neff - Trek Supercaliber:
It could be your fairytale bike...
Anatomy of a Cyclist - The Incredible Stamina of Jolanda Neff:
The 2014 & 2015 cross-country World Cup winner Jolanda Neff demonstrates the supreme endurance required of an Olympic mountain biker.
Kate Courtney - Sound Of Speed:
Can you hear that?... that's the sound of speed! Watch Kate Courtney put the pre-season power (and pancakes) down in the latest episode of Sound of Speed! The 2018 UCI XCO World Champ tests out her new bike set-up from Scott Factory Racing in the Sedona sun while channeling her inner spirit animal - the shark, taking a bite out of its rugged terrain in the process.
Becoming an XCO Champion - Kate Courtney's Battle for the 2019 UCI MTB World Cup Title:
There has never been such a close competition for the UCI XC World Cup title before. All season we saw Kate Courtney go head-to-head with Swiss national champion, Jolanda Neff. Trading rounds and acclimating points for the overall, the final round of the World Cup season came to an intense finale in Snowshoe, USA. Having lost her UCI World Champion title to Pauline Ferrand-Prevot in Monte Sainte earlier in the season, Kate Courtney laid everything on the line to make up the few points that separated her and Neff.
Vali Hoell - Sound Of Speed:
Experience a journey with Vali Hoell as she takes you on a tour of the mountain bike trails that made her!
It's A Woman's World - Angie Marino & Perris Benegas:
BMX is for for everyone that wants it. Don't matter what you ride. We're especially proud to add these 2 badass girls to the CultCrew Family. Here's a weekend of shredding in the SoCal area from Angie Marino and Perris Benegas.
Anahi Valentina - E-Fise 2020:
Anahi's gold medal winning entry in the 2020 E-Fise Montpellier video contest.
Angie Marino - E-Fise 2020:
Angie's silver medal winning entry in the 2020 E-Fise Montpellier video contest.
Leticia Bufoni - Push:
When I was younger, it was almost impossible to find a female skater. They were about as rare as Eric Koston's first pro model board on H-Street, a company you've probably never heard of. So, you can imagine how odd it is seeing female skateboarders today, particularly for those of us who've been around for a while. I mean, there was a time when you could barely find anyone who skated in your school, and probably only a handful in your city. It's truly a testament to how far skateboarding has come, to now see not just one female skater, but dozens of really incredible and talented female skaters. When we started PUSH we wanted to pick people that represented every type of skateboarder so that people who watched the episodes and their subsequent video parts really got to understand that everyone's journey is different and that anyone who wants it bad enough is going to find a way to get it. I never wanted to talk about how much you have to overcome in order to be a girl skater, but it's almost impossible not to mention it when talking about Leticia Bufoni, because not only did she have to overcome the challenges of being a female skateboarder, but add to that the challenges of growing up in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a neighbourhood unlike your own. We are so happy to present to you Leticia's story and her full street part in 70mm. Ok, just kidding about the 70mm, but you should definitely watch it full screen.
Lizzie Armanto's "Fire" Part:
Lizzie sets the skateboarding world ablaze, crushing coping, taking flight, and even flipping herself upside down. HEAVY part!
Nora:
In celebration of the first female Pro rider to join the global adidas Skateboarding team, we are proud to present "Nora", a digital short documenting the birth of skate icon, Nora Vasconcellos. Earning the respect of her peers, both on and off the board, Nora shares the experiences that have shaped her life.
Women Of The Land:
Monica Guerra explores the relationship between women and nature as they answer questions asked by their children.
International Women's Day - Alannah Yip:
Going into the final event of the Olympic qualifiers, Alannah Yip was in last place. Having made a calculated decision to conserve her energy for the first two events, Alannah had yet to show her competition what she was made of. From sixth place, Alannah took the win, securing her the only spot to represent Canada in climbing for the first time in history at the Tokyo Olympics. She did the math, and she was right.
Angel Collinson - Paradise Waits:
Angel Collinson, the female skier who was honored this September with the award for the Best Female Freeride Performance at the International Freeskiing Film Festival (iF3), linked together a segment that is being called one of the best female skiing segments ever.
Facets:
Each of us are part of a greater whole, a community that grows stronger together especially when it’s open to all. Leanne Pelosi, Jess Kimura, Marion Haerty, Mary Rand, and Amanda Hankison show us just that. A unique look at these inspiring athletes that make up one hell of a portfolio. This one is for the next generation of riders carving their own paths.
Elle Aime:
Set in a surrealist mountain world, our main character -- the snow -- pays homage to one of its favourite snowboarders: Marie France Roy. Through poetry, dream sequences, and animation, Marie's world class riding is encapsulated by the feeling that we all seek in the mountains: pure joy
Motherload:
It is often said that the hardest part of any adventure is getting out the door. Planning and packing are tedious and time consuming. But the moment you cross over the threshold from the distractions of the real world to the freedom of the hills, everything seems to just fall into place. (Said no mother ever.) Follow professional skiers and mothers Izzy Lynch and Tessa Treadway as they carry the load of loss, life changing events, and the love of their children into the mountains where they find the moments of peace, growth and healing that help them carry on.
