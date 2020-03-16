Movies For Your Monday

Whanau - Full Movie:
Time to travel away from the daily routine: 15 minutes of adventure, trail riding, and good times with friends in New Zealand. Video: Pierre Henni.
Supracush Featuring Joel Anderson:
Get on board with Joel Anderson and enjoy some classic UK action brought to you by Unieed Creative!
In Denial - A Sydney Mountain Bike Film:
Sydney isn't the first place that comes to mind when thinking of global mountain biking destinations. Largely because there aren't any mountains. Despite that there is still some great riding to be found amongst the busy suburbs. The Sydney trail builders and clubs like the Garrigal Gorillas have done a top job creating a growing mtb culture in this harbour city.
The Wet Woods:
The man, the myth: Takoda Crawford rippin' it up for a few laps in rainy ol' Gnarnaimo.
(Sm)all Mountain Freeriding:
Somewhere in Britany, Paul and Luc on their bikes.
Ambience Disturbed:
Join Alex for a fast ride on his local trails at Mt. Hymettus in Athens, Greece.
Billy Adamson Freeride In Alberta:
Sending it.
Luis Gerstner - Sick Downhill Season #5:
Well, 2019 was pretty incredible. I cannot wait until the local parks start opening again!
Madman Trails Of Bhutan:
Join Wyn Masters, Cody Kelley, and Florent Poilane as they explore Bhutan by bike. madmantrails.com
Tea & Biscuits:
A mountain bike film capturing the current scene at its core, from the big dogs to the unknown senders and up 'n' coming future shredders. Directed, shot, produced, and edited by Tom Caldwell.
Little Trail Hunter - Part 2:
Bikes, family, nature - what else could you ask for? We asked this to Matt Hunter and the gang anyways, but they just smiled and nodded. Guess that’s our answer.
Brett Silva - On A Tear:
The title says it all. Brett Silva coming at you at high speed, tackling big drops and everything in between. Best tbogs in the game. No shirt is safe. Enjoy!
Brett Silva - Grow Up:
A conversation took place a couple of years ago between me and a few Sunday team riders. We were trying to decide if we should add Brett Silva to the team. At the time, it seemed like a great idea, and looking back, it’s crazy to think it was even a question. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – Brett is consistently the most positive and hyped member of the Sunday team (and we’ve got a lot of positive and hyped dudes in the squad). They say hindsight is 20/20, and I can confidently say getting Brett involved with Sunday was a superb decision.
Sunday Vs. Germany:
Aaron Ross, Alec Siemon, Brett Silva, Chris Childs, Erik Elstran, Gary Young, Jake Seeley, Jared Duncan, and Julian Arteaga spent a week soaking up the laid-back vibes of the Ruhrpott before a cross-country bus ride shot us into a week of raw chaos in Berlin, and we ate up every minute of it.
Wrecking Crew - Toronto to Philly:
No city is safe from the the Wrecking Crew - Delfino, Michel, Glick, Pabich, Kanfoush and a packed lineup of ATVs go on a mayhem-filled crust crusade from Toronto to Philly. Even Gonz and Ishod link with the crew at FDR.
Blood Wizard Skateboards "The Occult" Full Length:
The Blood Wizard's dark saga has finally come to an end. Watch all the epic parts in this rare full length from the bloodiest brand in skateboarding.
Spitfire's "Forever Fire" Phelper's Last Ride:
Phelper took an all-time crew of heavy hitters to Chile in January 2019 for what turned out to be his final HELLRIDE. As he fired up the session, legends like Koston, GT, and Ishod took things to the next level. It’s been a year since his physical form moved on, but the Old Man is STILL WATCHIN.
Light:
A Shredbots movie.
Flattening The Curve Of Coronavirus Infection:
Our message on coronavirus so far has been, "don't panic." For the vast majority of individuals, coronavirus is not an existential threat. However, the rapid rate of the virus's spread has the potential to overwhelm our health system and cause a LOT of problems.
Disease Control Expert Debunks Coronavirus Myths:
Is Covid-19 any worse than seasonal flu? Does hand sanitizer, or alcohol, kill coronavirus? Should you be wearing a face mask and should you be worried about your dog getting coronavirus? The global outbreak has spawned numerous questions, myths and outright misinformation about what to do and how to avoid spreading the virus. We asked Dr Bharat Pankhania, Senior Clinical Lecturer at Exeter Medical School and an expert in communicable disease control, to debunk some of the most common myths surrounding the virus outbreak, also known as Covid-19.
