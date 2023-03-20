Movies For Your Monday

Versa:
Mountain biking can feel like a different sport on different terrain, but it’s all bound together by bike and rider. You progress with the changing environment. With Versa, the goal was simple: to maximize the diversity of landscapes Joel can ride your bike in — visually and geologically — in a 10 day road trip around BC. Most of the time if you ask Joel what he’s been doing, he’ll say he’s been wrenching. I’ll argue that what he’s really doing, and what the film Versa does, is bring romanticism back to mountain biking. It’s not about love, although there’s some of that in there. It’s not about some knight on a quest, although there’s some of that in there too. It’s about putting that extra effort into learning something more about yourself and the landscape around you — and finding the beauty in it. And riding sick terrain too of course. Athlete, Director, Producer: Joel Ducrot. DOP, Director, Editor, Colourist: Peter Wojnar.
Emil Johansson - Empty Your Mind:
Unbelievable riding and (we're pretty sure) a few NBD's from the king of slopiestyle. Video: Hunt Cinema.
Aaron Gwin - Going For Six - Ep. 4:
A year end review of my 2022 race season and what our goals are for 2023! "Going for Six” is a video series developed for fans and cycling enthusiasts around the globe, showcasing the highs and lows of Aaron Gwin's experiences over the course of the 2022 World Cup season. The series will provide an inside and intimate view of the WC series, as experienced by Aaron.
Israel Carrillo - Leaving A Tread:
The bustling city of Guanajuato, Mexico, is full of culture, colours, and an unexpectedly flourishing mountain bike scene. Although too humble to accept this title, Guanajuato local Israel Carrillo is one of the driving forces behind this unique mountain bike community. Israel wears many hats as a mountain bike athlete; he’s the local bike mechanic, trail builder, and community leader with a contagious stoke that encourages both kids and adults to get out and ride. Israel started getting into mountain biking as a means of transportation and quickly learned that racing down the city's intricate staircases was a lot more fun than simply pedalling to swim practice. Back then, mountain biking was very new to Mexico and there were few nearby trails for Israel to ride. Fortunately, the city of Guanajuato sits at the base of the mountains that reach over 10,000 ft, so it didn't take long for Israel to figure out that his backyard provided the perfect terrain to build bike-specific trails. "I mainly started trail building because of the necessity of having trails to ride," Israel explains as he shows us how his trail building has evolved with the growth of mountain biking in Mexico. Israel started trail building simply because of the need for trails and now digs to leave trails that will allow the next generation to ride and progress far beyond what he himself has accomplished. We are honoured to work with Israel and share his story. His positivity has proven to be a guiding light among not only his community but the mountain bike community as a whole. Big thanks to Kona Bikes, Maxwell Frank, Ian Glass, and Israel Carrillo for making this project possible.
Billy Spurway Intro - Forbidden Side Hits 002:
Side Hits are back! This time we've got the rowdy style on the boy Billy Spurway, tearing up his local in southern England. Long live the style cat. A true riders' rider, Billy lets his fun, aggressive style shine and is always out having a hoon with buddies. We hope this gets you as stoked as it gets us. Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...
Builder Pack Series Pt 1. Trans-Cascadia:
The Trans-Cascadia trails look dreamy.
Devinci Global Racing Rides Quebec:
Get ready to experience Quebec's Eastern Townships on two wheels! Join Devinci Global Racing athletes as they explore the region's diverse terrain, from the technical rock gardens and fast flowy trails of Bromont to the breathtaking vistas and climbs of Sutton. They'll also test their skills on the progression focused Wolf Bike Park. Quebec's Eastern Townships, a must-visit destination for riders of all levels. So come along for the ride and see what this amazing region has to offer! Riders: Greg Callaghan, Georgia Astle, Evan Wall, & Dominick Ménard. Video: Blackvan Agence Créative.
Women On The Move:
This energetic film from The Adventure Syndicate showcases the creativity of women from the 1890s-1940s who invented clothing which enabled them to be sporty and active at a time when social norms, and especially their clothing in this case, inhibited them. Along with Aneela McKenna of Mor Diversity we have reimagined the fun these women will have had pushing boundaries, and the palpable energy that comes when women get together in the outdoors. Kat wrote: Women and girls have always been sporty and active, but they've had to work around significant barriers to their freedom of movement. In addition to being hampered by negative social attitudes, even when women carved out ways to participate in sports, they rarely had the appropriate things to wear because they've seldom been the focus of sportswear manufacturers. We looked for stories hidden from history, hidden in the archive, and hidden in the garment itself and we were amazed by the results. We're delighted to launch this film on International Women's Day 2023 and make it open access for all to enjoy and spark conversation and debate about the barriers women have faced and still face to being active. Video: Oxford Atelier.
Dennis Enarson:
Fun to see a BMX icon riding MTB. Video: Blake Peters.
Par Ker:
Parker Heath came through big time with his new 5+ minute Demolition Part “Par Ker”. Parker brings some unique rail tricks to some heavy set-ups. Don’t let me keep you, grind your way over to the play button!
Jayden Fuller - For The Love of Transition:
Jayden Fuller's love for deep bowls is almost unmatched so we spent five days travelling from Victoria to Queensland riding some of the deepest transitions we could find. While we were on the road we sat down with him and talked about why he loves riding deep ends so much.
Kink In Lyon - Raw:
We're throwing it back to last year and getting raw with the Kink team and their trip to a swelteringly hot Lyon, France. We've said it before and we'll say it again - this lot are outrageously talented.
Dylan Rieder - True Blue:
A modern masterpiece, RIP Dylan.
The Figgy G6 By Justin Figueroa:
Figgy clips are always a treat.
Mystery - Enigma:
Starring: Dave Bohac, James Fitz, Tyler Nelson, Josh Gomez, Moose, and the rest of the 2023 Mystery team!
Why Top Gun’s Sound Design Is Oscar-worthy:
One of the most exciting things about Top Gun: Maverick is their emphasis on practical effects. Most times, when you see the film’s actors struggling against high-level g-forces, that struggle is real. The actors spent months training to be in planes doing their own stunts, and the whole film feels grounded because of it. Most times these sequences were shot practically … but not every time. In the film's incredible seven-minute opener (also known as the Darkstar sequence), nearly everything we see is completely fake. The plane used to go Mach 10 doesn’t really exist yet. It’s a prototype for a plane that will exist in the future, built by Lockheed Martin. While a prototype of that plane was used for taxiing around the runway, anytime we see the plane in the air it’s entirely VFX — impeccable VFX. But beyond the VFX, the thing that makes it feel so real is the sound design. In this video, Top Gun: Mavericks supervising sound producer Al Nelson breaks down the Darkstar sequence. He explains how his team made a plane that doesn’t exist sound real, and, more importantly, how they leveraged the sound design to be just as emotionally impactful as a piece of orchestrated music.
Pass It On - Sandy Ward - Ep. 2:
A member of the Lil’wat Nation, Sandy Ward dedicates time to sharing her climbing knowledge with local Indigenous youth. Before becoming a founding member of Indigenous Women Outdoors, she spent most of her life on snow as a competitive halfpipe rider and First Nations Snowboard Team coach. This International Women’s Day, Arc’teryx is celebrating the female-identifying people in our lives who are creating a more equitable and accessible outdoor community for all.
Devil's Punchbowl - Musician & Snowboarder Garrett Knochenmus:
Garrett (aka Gravy), his guitar, and his snowboard go everywhere together. So this music video / snowboard part hybrid is fitting, and 100% Gravy. With some help from Essex Prescott, we brought Gravy's guitar and recording equipment to a tiny cabin in the mountains outside of Nelson BC in February 2022 to record the song—and this video—over the course of a few great days riding pow. Alex Botton came through with some additional 16mm footage that fit in perfectly with what we shot.
Manera - 79° North:
Travel to Svalbard with the Manera team and explore some of the northernmost spots on the planet. Surrounded by the Arctic wildlife, our riders journey from fjord to fjord, searching for wind, totally cut off from civilization. Riders: Mallory De La Villemarqué, Paul Serin, Matt Maxwell, and Mizo Fernando Novaes.
Nsenene:
Michelle Coomber’s “Nsenene” stunningly captures the practice of grasshopper-catching in Uganda, and shows how the seemingly ethereal creatures form a part of the country’s diet and economy.
Photo: Margus Riga
