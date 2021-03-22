Movies For Your Monday

Martha and Ella Ride Morzine:
An afternoon riding bike park and off piste trails with Martha Gill and Ella Conolly.
How It Is - Caleb Holonko:
Caleb Holonko shows us just how it is.
Summer Haze:
Summer Haze is an MTB based short film showcasing the people, culture, and riding in and around the Sheffield area. Summer Haze was created as a passion project. Nothing but good fun on two wheels. I’m very excited to release it and I hope you enjoy - Ben.
Backflip Heel Clicker:
Kurtis Downs getting wild in Utah.
8 Year Old Crosby Zimmerman Shreds Capitol Forrest WA:
Crosby absolutely crushes it on a bike. His athleticism at this age is really unbelievable.
Routin(e) by Fils Routin:
Stephane "Fils" Routin, habitué des compétitions de descente, sort son vélo des tracés officiels et nous emmène avec lui sur ses secrets spots pour nous présenter sa Routin(e).
Mason Bryant - Spa Park Jumps:
1 minute and 37 seconds of Mason Bryant flying and watering dirt.
A Tall Tale:
From exaggerated stories of blissful alpine singletrack to rubbing elbows with the pros, everyone has “that friend” whose tales from the trail are too good to be true. But this story feels different. They're telling it with confidence and you’ve heard their new Instinct has them riding trails in a whole new way. Your friend has always been good on their bike, but have they really transformed their riding completely?
Mark Wallace - My Canyon:
At only 25 years old, it's hard to believe Mark has been part of the pro racing scene since way back in 2013. Vancouver Island born-and-bred, you’ll find Mark tearing up his local mountain, Mt. Prevost. Renowned for his consistency across a huge range of tracks and conditions, there's no doubt having British Columbia as his training ground has helped Mark to become one of the fastest riders on the circuit.
Dillon Butcher X Forbidden Druid:
First ride on my new custom built Forbidden Druid. Pumped to get the opportunity to work with such a rad local company. Stoked to see what 2021 brings!
A3 Never Take It Off - Rob Warner:
So comfortable you'll never want to take it off. Rob Warner, the voice of MTB, likes to surround himself with ultimate comfort but nothing compares to the luxury of the A3 Helmet.
Alex Donnachie - Let Go:
Alex D blowing minds.
Kink BMX - Down Bad:
Follow the Kink Pro Team through Tucson, Phoenix, and Las Vegas as they hit the road together to kick off 2021. Half the squad was hurt and down bad, but everyone made it happen to clock another banger trip in the books. Enjoy!
Animal Bikes - Widdit:
Full and incredible sections from James Pease, Jordan Hango, Ryan Howard, Agus Gutierrez, with mix sections from the rest of the East Coast contingency. Filmed over nine months in 2019 in NYC, Philly, Barcelona, and Ohio.
Jeff Grosso - The Regular Man’s Skateboarding Legend:
For decades, Jeff Grosso lived and breathed skateboarding, spreading his passion for the sport in person and in his digital YouTube series “Loveletters to Skateboarding.” His friends and family recall his passion, his character, and what made him a skateboarding legend.
Rough Cut - Mason Silva's "Spitfire" Part:
Mason embodies the make-or-slam philosophy with every trick in this phenomenal part. Full speed, total commitment, Rusty doesn’t go to wimps.
Speedriding Through An Alpine Resort - From Avoriaz With Love:
Always known for pushing his limits by combining freestyle and speedriding, Valentin Delluc is back at it again - but this time he’s taking on the deserted alpine resort Avoriaz. From the cables of the chairlifts to barrels, keys and wall rides, the French speedrider uses the empty French Alps resort as his own personal playground to pull off some insane tricks he’s never even done before. With huge logistical feats and some technical headaches, From Alvoriaz with Love is the ultimate test for one of the world’s best speedriders.
Sawanobori - The Art of Scaling Mountain Streams:
A handful of TNF climbers travelled into the spectacular Japanese wilderness to dive into the realm of Sawanobori. This was unlike any adventure the team had done before.
International Women's Day - Lucy Sackbauer:
If the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell, then Lucy is pure mitochondria. Beyond being an Arc’teryx athlete, Lucy is an Emergency Room nurse in Sun Valley, Idaho. She has struck a balance that seems impossible, one that tests her limits both physically and mentally. Seeming to comfortably exist in a cyclical adrenaline rush; Lucy finds joy in the reset that both elements of her life provide her.
Blue Heart Full Film - The Fight for Europe’s Last Wild Rivers:
The Balkan Peninsula is home to the last wild rivers in Europe. However, a deluge of more than 3,000 proposed hydropower developments threaten to destroy the culture and ecology of this forgotten region. Blue Heart, now in its first digital release, documents the battle for the largest undammed river in Europe, Albania’s Vjosa, the effort to save the endangered Balkan lynx in Macedonia, and the women of Kruščica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are spearheading a months-long, 24/7 protest to protect their community’s only source of drinking water.
Photo: Sterling Lorence
