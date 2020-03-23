Movies For Your Monday

Mar 23, 2020
by Scott Secco  
Andrew Clark - Doing Time In Whistler: Tired and hungover after a solid week of Deep Summer madness, we skulked around the bike park being weirdos and having a helluva time. Here's a mashup baked with love. Video: Jim Topliss.

Andrew Clark - Doing Time in Whistler

by thewildproject
Views: 339    Faves: 17    Comments: 1


Theotim Trabac - Ride At Home: Video: Paul Fisson.

Theotim Trabac - Ride at home

by paulfisson
Views: 51    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Keegan Wright In Maydena: 90 seconds of Keegan Wright ripping up Maydena Bike Park.

Keegan Wright in Maydena

by rfphotographics
Views: 6,193    Faves: 12    Comments: 0


Hardtail Hooning In South West England: When the race bikes get packed away and the hardtails come out you know the winter has come. With help from four of the best hardtail pinners in the south west, we decided to create a tribute video to showcase just how fun hardtails are.

Hardtail Hooning in South West England

by millwardmedia
Views: 3,620    Faves: 16    Comments: 6


Best of PoneyStyle: When you have to stay home due to the Covid-19, a best of is the best way to pass the time.

Best of PoneyStyle

by ThibaultDupont
Views: 191    Faves: 3    Comments: 2


Build: A huge part of mountain biking is building; without builds there would be no rides. For some people who really devote themselves, envision a goal, and strive to make the creation they desire to see, they find that building can be a time to think over those simple moments in life. It's about progression and seeing the fruits of your labor.

BUILD - Element6Films

by element6films
Views: 239    Faves: 8    Comments: 4


Jono Kurthy Rips His Reign 29er: Shredding in Australia.

Jono Kurthy rips his custom Reign 29er

by westmatteeussen
Views: 1,489    Faves: 6    Comments: 2


Beaumont 96: Episode 1 - Isolation: Just me and my bike racing through the forest. Enjoy. Video: Will Cheaney.

Beaumont 96 : Episode 1 - Isolation

by ScottBeaumont
Views: 44    Faves: 1    Comments: 2


2019 Adventure Tape: Compilation of my favourite rides of 2019.

2019 Adventure Tape

by bikeandfish
Views: 39    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


The Canyon CLLCTV Rides The Spectral: We hand over our latest EMTB to three UK CLLCTV riders. Let the session begin!

THE CANYON [ C L L C T V ] RIDES THE SPECTRAL:ON

by Canyon-PureCycling
Views: 4,349    Faves: 7    Comments: 0


Mutt Lyf Movie: Once upon a time four mutts traveled to the other side of the world to experience Europe and everything that comes with it. Did they make it out alive?



Éclat Natives - Sean Burns: Sean Burns recently had a severe crash and broke his back. He's doing a fundraiser for hospital bills and rehab if you have the means to help.



Sean Burns - Anthem II: One of the alltime great BMX video parts.



Sean Burns - Ender Ender: Our Ender Ender video series continues today with Episode 6 and Sean Burns' hauntingly large banger gap from his Anthem II DVD section. Sean explains the intricacies of creating a run-up through a graveyard in the middle of the night and how Crandall managed to jinx the whole situation. Just look out for the Van Buren Boys!



Primitive Skateboard's "Rome" Video: Primitive’s international super squad checks in to stretch the limits of skating. After Miles Silvas, Robert Neal, and the rest light up Florida’s hot spots, the star from Stalin Plaza, Roman Lisivka, finishes the job on the other side of the sea. This promo hits hard.



Sculpted In Time - The Artist: In The Artist, filmed on location at Sunshine Village, we get a glimpse of the incredible energy of the Canadian Rockies and how the colour, light, and texture of the mountains around Sunshine Village inspire skiers and artists alike. The viewer meets local visual artist Dan Hudson as he ruminates on the very mountains that define his lifestyle, and inspires his artistic expression. The film tracks the artist as he shoots skiers and snowboarders on the mountain and then into his studio as nature becomes muse and inspiration flows both ways, translating to canvas.



The Fifty - Ep. 20 - Mt. Rainier - From Giant Surf to Giant Mountains: Mt. Rainier as known as the North American training ground of mountaineering. Which is why professional big wave surfer, Ian Walsh, joins Cody on Mt. Rainier in an attempt to prepare for his goal of climbing and riding Denali, the highest mountain in North America. Rainier brings a bevy of lessons to the inexperienced Walsh and experienced Townsend as they navigate whiteouts, crevasses, altitude, and the decision making on whether to continue and risk it all for a line or to turn around and call it a day.



The Lifer: Russ Clune is a cornerstone of Black Diamond history and an integral part of climbing’s humble beginnings in America. Recently, BD Athlete Sam Elias paid Clune a visit at his home in the Gunks, where he sampled the historic routes of the past, and attempted a rare ascent of the new-school trad testpiece: Brozone (5.14b). But perhaps the most important thing Sam walked away with, amid all the climbing history lessons, and constant, often hilarious, Clune cliff-banter, was an intimate view into the soul of a man who has dedicated his entire life to climbing.



Coronavirus - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: As coronavirus spreads in the US, John Oliver discusses what’s being done to fight the illness, what’s gone wrong, and how to stay safe.



Why Fighting Coronavirus Depends On You: If we can slow the virus down, it could save hundreds of thousands of lives.




